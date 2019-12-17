You are here

UN chief Antonio Guterres: No choice but to ship aid across Syria’s border

Four entry points into Syria currently used by UN to ferry aid to the millions in need after eight years of conflict. (AFP)
  • Four entry points into Syria are currently used to ferry aid to the millions in need after eight years of conflict
  • ‘The United Nations does not have an alternative means of reaching people in need in the areas in which cross-border assistance is being provided’
UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations has no choice but to keep shipping humanitarian aid across Syria’s borders and civil war front lines, according to a report by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, which ran into contrary views from Russia.
Security Council members are debating the renewal of the operation, whose mandate expires January 10.
“It is in no one’s interest to block this resolution,” one diplomat said, asking not to be named.
Four entry points into Syria — two from Turkey, one from Jordan and one from Iraq — are currently used to ferry aid to the millions in need after eight years of conflict.
Negotiations are underway to open a fifth crossing, at Tel Abyad on the Turkish border with northern Syria, to cope with the extra needs created by a Turkish offensive in the area earlier this year.
The fifth crossing is mentioned in the draft resolution brought by Germany, Belgium and Kuwait, who handle the Council’s Syria humanitarian file.
They propose a one-year extension of the mission.
Moscow wants only a six-month renewal.
Diplomats said that on Monday that Russia sent the Council an alternate draft resolution, which proposes the elimination of two of the current four crossing points.
Moscow sees the situation on the ground as having changed with the Syrian regime’s retaking of territory. It proposed the closure of Al-Yarubiya between Syria and Iraq, as well as Al-Ramtha on the Jordan border.
Russia’s approach is far from the wishes expressed by Guterres in his report.
To distribute humanitarian aid, crossing borders and front lines is indispensable, he said.
“The United Nations does not have an alternative means of reaching people in need in the areas in which cross-border assistance is being provided,” Guterres said in the report he recently submitted to the Security Council and which AFP obtained on Monday.
“Humanitarian assistance provided by United Nations agencies included food for an average of 4.3 million people in need each month and more than 1.3 million health and medical treatments to people throughout the country,” Guterres noted.
“Cross-border assistance... remained a vital part of the humanitarian response” to the more than 11 million people in need,” he added.
The report said that the overall situation in Syria deteriorated even further in 2019 and added that everything should be done to avoid a military offensive in the northwestern area of Idlib, an enclave outside of government control where about three million people currently live.

US wants explanation for Turkey threat to close two bases

  • Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday threatened to close the Incirlik and Kurecik bases while speaking to a pro-government television channel
  • The US air force uses the air base at Incirlik for raids on positions held by the Daesh group in Syria
WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Monday he wants an explanation from Ankara over threats to close two strategic military bases used by the United States in Turkey.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday threatened to close the Incirlik and Kurecik bases while speaking to a pro-government television channel. The two bases sit on Turkey’s southwest coast, near the border with Syria.

The US air force uses the air base at Incirlik for raids on positions held by the Daesh group in Syria. The Kurecik base houses a major NATO radar station.

Esper told reporters he would need to speak to his counterpart, defense minister Hulusi Akar, “to understand what they really mean and how serious they are.”

“If the Turks are serious about this, I mean, they are a sovereign nation to begin with... they have the inherent right to house or not to house NATO bases or foreign troops,” Esper said on a plane as he flew back from Belgium, where he had attended the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.

“I think this becomes an Alliance’s matter, their commitment to the Alliance, if indeed they are serious about what they are saying,” he added.

Esper also noted he was disappointed by the direction Ankara seems to be taking, moving away from NATO and getting closer to Russia.

Turkey faces US sanctions over its decision to buy the Russian S-400 missile defense system, despite warnings from Washington.

Tensions also rose when Turkey launched a military incursion into northeastern Syria in October against the Kurds, who were US allies in the fight against Daesh.

The Senate Foreign Affairs Committee last Wednesday adopted a bipartisan bill that sets tough sanctions against Turkey and its leaders over its offensive in Syria and purchase of the Russian missile system.

