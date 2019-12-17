Indian students decry police as citizenship protests grow

You are here

Demonstrators shout slogans to protest against the Indian government's Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in New Delhi on December 16, 2019.
NEW DELHI: Students involved in a massive weekend protest at a predominantly Muslim university in India’s capital described a clash with baton-wielding police at a news conference Tuesday, as opposition grew nationwide against a new law that provides a path to citizenship for non-Muslim migrants.

A peaceful march by students from New Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University descended into chaos Sunday when demonstrators set three buses on fire. Police responded with rubber bullets and tear gas. Video footage showed officers running after fleeing protesters and beating them with wooden sticks.

“The 15th of December is a black day in the history of this country,” human rights activist Farah Naqvi said at the news conference.

The police response to Sunday’s protest has drawn widespread condemnation, and seems to have sparked an even broader movement against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The new law applies to Hindus, Christians and other religious minorities who are in India illegally but can demonstrate religious persecution in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. It does not apply to Muslims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party has painted the new law as a humanitarian gesture, but critics say it is intended to help the party transform a multicultural and secular India into a Hindu “rastra,” or distinctly Hindu state.

  The latest deployment is 167,000 extra personnel than last year
  Authorities routinely arrest suspected Daesh-linked militants ahead of alleged planned attacks
JAKARTA, Indonesia: Muslim-majority Indonesia will deploy nearly 200,000 security personnel nationwide ahead of Christmas to guard against potential terror attacks, police said Tuesday.
The Southeast Asian archipelago of 260 million has significant numbers of Christians, Hindus and Buddhists who have been targeted by radical groups.
On Tuesday, authorities said some 192,000 police and military personnel would be deployed to secure Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations across the country — including in easternmost Papua, a predominantly Christian region.
The deployment, which comes after a recent spate of attacks, is more than the 167,000 personnel deployed last year.
“As many as 10,000 personnel will be deployed in Jakarta” alone, said National Police spokesman Argo Yuwono
“Based on intelligence data, there are potential risks... so we’re taking preventive measures but we are also ready to take proactive action,” he added.
Many past attacks in Indonesia, which has dozens of groups loyal to Daesh’s violent ideology, have been against police and other state symbols.
Authorities routinely arrest suspected Daesh-linked militants ahead of alleged planned attacks.
In October Indonesian President Joko Widodo ordered beefed-up security after two militants from an Daesh-linked terror group stabbed his chief security minister. He survived the assassination attempt.
Last month a suicide bomber blew himself up at a police station in Sumatra, killing himself and wounding six civilians.
Hundreds of suspects were rounded up after the attacks, which came more than a year after a suicide bomber family killed a dozen congregants in attacks at churches in Indonesia’s second-biggest city, Surabaya.
On Tuesday the country’s new chief security minister Mahfud said high security was also meant to ensure Christian communities could celebrate Christmas without being targeted by groups keen to disrupt the festivities.
“We need to anticipate as early as possible things like intolerant incidents and burning down houses of worship,” the minister, who goes by one name, told reporters.
Conservative Muslim groups frequently raid shopping malls and other public places to protest against Christmas displays or seasonal attire worn by Muslim employees.

