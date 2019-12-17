You are here

  "We can celebrate later": Hong Kongers pen Christmas cards to protesters

“We can celebrate later”: Hong Kongers pen Christmas cards to protesters

Hong Kong has been embroiled in more than six months of anti-government protests which show no sign of abating. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Volunteers in black masks and baseball caps collected Christmas cards for the injured protesters
  • Police have arrested 6,060 people since the unrest began, ages ranging from 11 to 84
HONG KONG: Hong Kong residents have been gathering across the city on weekends and in lunch breaks to write Christmas cards to injured protesters and those in detention as anti-government demonstrations grind on through the holiday season.
“I don’t even want to celebrate because so many people are seriously injured,” said office worker Felix Wong, 35, choking up in tears as she spoke.
“We didn’t forget about them. We’re not partying ... ‘We can celebrate later, not now’,” she said when asked what she had written in her cards.
Wong was one of a dozen office workers and residents who dropped by a central shopping area on Monday to drop off their Christmas cards.
Volunteers in black masks and baseball caps collected them in boxes as tourists walked by, passing shop windows decorated with gingerbread houses, Christmas presents and tinsel.
Hong Kong has been embroiled in more than six months of anti-government protests which show no sign of abating. Police have arrested 6,060 people since the unrest began, with 977 charged with various offenses including unlawful assembly, common assault and criminal damage, as of Dec. 12.
The ages of those arrested range from 11 to 84, according to police. Police do not say how many of them are in detention.
On the weekend, a line of people waited at the entrance of the train station in the Mong Kok district to drop off their cards at a booth manned by volunteers and equipped with screens showing videos of clashes with police.
Bonnie Lock, a 52-year old housewife, dropped off her card with a crowd of her neighbors.
“As Christmas and Chinese New Year approach, I want to show some support, to let them know that we, the peaceful protesters ... miss them very much,” Lock said.
“We hope they can feel some warmth and won’t feel that lonely.”
The protesters are angry about what they see as an encroachment by China on wide ranging autonomy Hong Kong was guaranteed under a “one country, two systems” framework which governs the former British colony.
China has rejected the complaints.
Protests are scheduled to continue across the city through the rest of the week and into Christmas.

Indonesia boosts Christmas security over potential terror threat

Indonesia boosts Christmas security over potential terror threat

  • The latest deployment is 167,000 extra personnel than last year
  • Authorities routinely arrest suspected Daesh-linked militants ahead of alleged planned attacks
JAKARTA, Indonesia: Muslim-majority Indonesia will deploy nearly 200,000 security personnel nationwide ahead of Christmas to guard against potential terror attacks, police said Tuesday.
The Southeast Asian archipelago of 260 million has significant numbers of Christians, Hindus and Buddhists who have been targeted by radical groups.
On Tuesday, authorities said some 192,000 police and military personnel would be deployed to secure Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations across the country — including in easternmost Papua, a predominantly Christian region.
The deployment, which comes after a recent spate of attacks, is more than the 167,000 personnel deployed last year.
“As many as 10,000 personnel will be deployed in Jakarta” alone, said National Police spokesman Argo Yuwono
“Based on intelligence data, there are potential risks... so we’re taking preventive measures but we are also ready to take proactive action,” he added.
Many past attacks in Indonesia, which has dozens of groups loyal to Daesh’s violent ideology, have been against police and other state symbols.
Authorities routinely arrest suspected Daesh-linked militants ahead of alleged planned attacks.
In October Indonesian President Joko Widodo ordered beefed-up security after two militants from an Daesh-linked terror group stabbed his chief security minister. He survived the assassination attempt.
Last month a suicide bomber blew himself up at a police station in Sumatra, killing himself and wounding six civilians.
Hundreds of suspects were rounded up after the attacks, which came more than a year after a suicide bomber family killed a dozen congregants in attacks at churches in Indonesia’s second-biggest city, Surabaya.
On Tuesday the country’s new chief security minister Mahfud said high security was also meant to ensure Christian communities could celebrate Christmas without being targeted by groups keen to disrupt the festivities.
“We need to anticipate as early as possible things like intolerant incidents and burning down houses of worship,” the minister, who goes by one name, told reporters.
Conservative Muslim groups frequently raid shopping malls and other public places to protest against Christmas displays or seasonal attire worn by Muslim employees.

