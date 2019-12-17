You are here

  • Home
  • Former Pakistan leader Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death for treason

Former Pakistan leader Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death for treason

A Pakistan court Tuesday sentenced former military ruler Pervez Musharraf in absentia to death for treason. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mb5nk

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

Former Pakistan leader Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death for treason

  • Pervez Musharraf was charged for abrogating the constitution twice
  • Former leader is living in Dubai in self-imposed exile
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A special court in Pakistan on Tuesday sentenced the former military dictator Gen. Pervez Musharraf to death in a high treason case.

Musharraf was charged for abrogating the constitution twice; by declaring martial law and imposing the state of emergency in November 2007.

A special court was formed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Dec. 2013 to try the military dictator for the high treason, which is punishable by death under Pakistani law. Musharraf was indicted in Mar. 2014.

The three-member court hearing the high treason case comprised Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Waqar Ahmed Seth, Justice Nazar Akbar of the Sindh High Court (SHC) and Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Two out of the three judges ruled in favor of the death penalty which was pronounced by Justice Waqar Seth. A detailed order will be issued in the next 48 hours.

“The judgment is announced in haste, and conviction of my client [Gen Musharraf] in absentia doesn’t have any legal foundation to stand on,” Barrister Salman Safdar, legal counsel of Musharraf, told Arab News.

He also termed the sentence as “unconstitutional and illegal” as what he said the case was “politically motivated” and was initiated without approval of the federal cabinet. “Proper legal procedure was not followed to initiate the case in the first place,” he said.

“The sentence will be overturned in appeal [against it in a superior court],” he said, adding that he has yet to consult Gen Musharraf as to when and where they would file appeal against the verdict.

Musharraf seized power in October 1999 by toppling the civilian government of the former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, in a bloodless coup. He remained in power till 2008.

Sharif had instituted a high treason case against Musharraf when he returned to power again in 2013 for subverting the constitution and imposing a state of emergency in November 2007.

The case has been pending since December 2013 facing multiple adjournments due to Musharraf’s inability to appear before the court.

The court earlier reserved its verdict in the high treason case on Nov. 19 and was expected to announce the ruling on Nov. 28.

Musharraf, 76, is living in Dubai in self-imposed exile where he availing treatment for multiple health issues.

He became Pakistan’s first army chief to be charged with treason, and being handed down a death penalty for abrogating the constitution. Musharraf has repeatedly dismissed the charge as “baseless and politically motivated.”

Earlier during the hearing, the government’s prosecutor advocate Ali Zia Bajwa submitted three petitions in the court for inclusion of three individuals namely former prime minister Shaukat Aziz, former Supreme Court chief justice Abdul Hameed Dogar and former law minister Zahid Hamid as suspects in the case.

“We want to make Musharraf’s facilitators and companions suspects as well. It is important that the trial of all suspects is held at the same time,” the prosecutor said, but the court rejected the plea.

“Submitting such a request after three and a half years means the government doesn’t have the right intentions,” said one of the judges in the bench, “Today the case was set for final arguments and now new petitions have been submitted.”

“If you want to further make anyone a suspect, submit a new case,” the judge said.

In a video message earlier this month from his hospital bed, Musharraf said he was being victimized in the case as even his right of audience was abolished by the court.

“I have fought wars for Pakistan and served my country for ten years,” Musharraf said while terming the case against him as “baseless.”

Topics: Pakistan Pervez Musharraf

Related

Special
World
Special court sets date for Musharraf treason verdict

“We can celebrate later”: Hong Kongers pen Christmas cards to protesters

Updated 13 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

“We can celebrate later”: Hong Kongers pen Christmas cards to protesters

  • Volunteers in black masks and baseball caps collected Christmas cards for the injured protesters
  • Police have arrested 6,060 people since the unrest began, ages ranging from 11 to 84
Updated 13 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong residents have been gathering across the city on weekends and in lunch breaks to write Christmas cards to injured protesters and those in detention as anti-government demonstrations grind on through the holiday season.
“I don’t even want to celebrate because so many people are seriously injured,” said office worker Felix Wong, 35, choking up in tears as she spoke.
“We didn’t forget about them. We’re not partying ... ‘We can celebrate later, not now’,” she said when asked what she had written in her cards.
Wong was one of a dozen office workers and residents who dropped by a central shopping area on Monday to drop off their Christmas cards.
Volunteers in black masks and baseball caps collected them in boxes as tourists walked by, passing shop windows decorated with gingerbread houses, Christmas presents and tinsel.
Hong Kong has been embroiled in more than six months of anti-government protests which show no sign of abating. Police have arrested 6,060 people since the unrest began, with 977 charged with various offenses including unlawful assembly, common assault and criminal damage, as of Dec. 12.
The ages of those arrested range from 11 to 84, according to police. Police do not say how many of them are in detention.
On the weekend, a line of people waited at the entrance of the train station in the Mong Kok district to drop off their cards at a booth manned by volunteers and equipped with screens showing videos of clashes with police.
Bonnie Lock, a 52-year old housewife, dropped off her card with a crowd of her neighbors.
“As Christmas and Chinese New Year approach, I want to show some support, to let them know that we, the peaceful protesters ... miss them very much,” Lock said.
“We hope they can feel some warmth and won’t feel that lonely.”
The protesters are angry about what they see as an encroachment by China on wide ranging autonomy Hong Kong was guaranteed under a “one country, two systems” framework which governs the former British colony.
China has rejected the complaints.
Protests are scheduled to continue across the city through the rest of the week and into Christmas.

Topics: Hong Kong hong kong protests

Related

World
China gives Hong Kong leader ‘unwavering support’
World
Hong Kong extradition bill turmoil damaged whole society: Chinese premier

Latest updates

Former Pakistan leader Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death for treason
Turkey detains nearly 200 over Gulen links
“We can celebrate later”: Hong Kongers pen Christmas cards to protesters
Reliance on remittances in India, Philippines growing: study
Indonesia boosts Christmas security over potential terror threat

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.