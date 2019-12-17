You are here

Tesla, Apple among firms accused of aiding child labor in Congo

A child and a woman break rocks extracted from a cobalt mine at a copper quarry and cobalt pit in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo on May 23, 2016. (AFP)
Reuters

  • More than half of the world’s cobalt is produced in Congo
  • Cobalt is essential in making rechargeable lithium batteries used in millions of products sold by the tech industry
Reuters

NEW YORK: Five of the world’s largest tech companies have been accused of being complicit in the death of children in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) forced to mine cobalt, a metal used to make telephones and computers, in a landmark lawsuit.
The legal complaint on behalf of 14 families from Congo was filed on Sunday by International Rights Advocates, a US-based human rights non-profit, against Tesla, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft and Dell Technologies.
The companies were part of a system of forced labor that the families claimed led to the death and serious injury of their children, it said.
It marked the first time the tech industry jointly has faced legal action over the source of its cobalt.
Images in the court documents, filed in US District Court in Washington D.C., showed children with disfigured or missing limbs.
Six of the 14 children in the case were killed in tunnel collapses, and the others suffered life-altering injuries, including paralysis, it said.
“These companies — the richest companies in the world, these fancy gadget-making companies — have allowed children to be maimed and killed to get their cheap cobalt,” Terrence Collingsworth, an attorney representing the families, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Cobalt is essential in making rechargeable lithium batteries used in millions of products sold by the tech industry.
More than half of the world’s cobalt is produced in Congo.
Global demand for the metal is expected to increase at 7 percent to 13 percent annually over the next decade, according to a 2018 study by the European Commission.
The lawsuit said the children, some as young as 6 years old, were forced by their families’ extreme poverty to leave school and work in cobalt mining owned by the British mining company Glencore. Glencore has previously been accused of using child labor.
Some children were paid as little as $1.50 per day, working 6 days a week, it said.
In response to a request for comment, Dell said in an email that it has “never knowingly sourced operations” using child labor and has launched an investigation into the allegations.
A spokesperson for Glencore said: “Glencore notes the allegations contained in a US lawsuit filed on 15th December 2019.
“Glencore’s production of cobalt in the DRC is a by-product of our industrial copper production. Glencore’s operations in the DRC do not purchase or process any artisanally mined ore.
“Glencore does not tolerate any form of child, forced, or compulsory labor.”
Tesla, Apple, Google, Microsoft did not immediately respond for comment.
The legal complaint argued that the companies all have the ability to overhaul their cobalt supply chains to ensure safer conditions.
“I’ve never encountered or documented a more severe asymmetry in the allocation of income between the top of the supply chain and the bottom,” said Siddharth Kara, a researcher on modern slavery who is an expert witness in the case.
“It’s that disconnect that makes this perhaps the worst injustice of slavery and child exploitation that I’ve seen in my two decades research,” Kara said.
More than 40 million people have been estimated to be captive in modern slavery, which includes forced labor and forced marriage, according to Walk Free and the International Labour Organization.

Topics: Congo

Saudi Aramco completes acquisition of 17% stake in South Korean Hyundai Oilbank

Arab News

  • Aramco has become the second-largest shareholder of Hyundai Oilbank
  • Overseas investment will support Aramco’s strategy to expand in refining and chemicals sector
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Aramco has completed its $1.2 billion purchase of a stake in South Korea’s Hyundai Oilbank as it increases its Asian footprint.
The recently-listed oil company purchased the 17 percent stake from Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, through its Aramco Overseas Company unit.
“The investment in South Korea’s Hyundai Oilbank supports Saudi Aramco’s downstream growth strategy of expanding its global footprint in key markets in profitable integrated refining, chemicals and marketing businesses, which enable Saudi Aramco to place crude oil and leverage its trading capabilities,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Gulf oil exporters are increasingly focusing on Asian markets as they send more crude oil east while the US becomes increasingly reliant on its own shale oil and gas, primarily found in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico.
The Daesan Complex, where Hyundai Oilbank’s major facilities are located, is a fully integrated refining plant with a processing capacity of 650,000 barrels per day. The business portfolio of Hyundai Oilbank and its five subsidiaries includes oil refining, base oil, petrochemicals and a network of gas stations, the Aramco statement said.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Hyundai Oilbank South Korea petrochemicals Oil gas Shale Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings

