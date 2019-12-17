You are here

Syria hands oil exploration contracts to two Russian firms

Syria produced around 380,000 barrels of oil per day before the war but production collapsed after fighting hit the oil-rich east. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 December 2019
Reuters

  • State news agency identified the Russian companies as Mercury LLC and Velada LLC
  • Syrian oil minister said handing the contracts was in line with the government’s strategy to maintain relations with friendly states
BEIRUT: Syria’s parliament has approved contracts for oil exploration with two Russian companies in an effort to boost production hit by more than eight years of war and Western sanctions.
State news agency SANA said the deals cover exploration and production in three blocs, including an oilfield in northeast Syria and a gas field north of the capital Damascus.
It said the contracts, passed in a parliament session on Monday, were signed earlier this year with two Russian firms it identified as Mercury LLC and Velada LLC.
Oil Minister Ali Ghanem said handing contracts to these companies was in line with the government’s strategy “toward friendly states that stood by Syria, with Russia and Iran at the forefront.”
Shunned by Western powers, Syrian President Bashar Assad has looked to allies Russia and Iran to play a role in rebuilding, after they helped Syria’s army reclaim most of the country.
Syria produced around 380,000 barrels of oil per day before the war but production collapsed after fighting hit the oil-rich east. Oil fields have largely been in the hands of Kurdish fighters who seized swathes of north and east Syria from Daesh with US help.
US President Donald Trump has said that despite a military pullback from northeast Syria, a small number of US forces would remain “where they have the oil.”
Around 600 US troops — which Damascus deems “invaders” — remain after the withdrawal and repositioning, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said this month.
Syrian state media cited Ghanem as saying the oil ministry would seek to sign offshore contracts for oil investment which has been hindered by economic sanctions.
During the war, oil trade continued between Kurdish-held and government territory. Several gas fields also returned to state control after the army defeated Daesh in part of Deir Ezzor province in the east in 2017.

Saudi construction representatives build case for reprieve on expat workers’ fees

Fatima Muhammad

  • Representatives of the sector have reportedly received assurances from the authorities over the fees
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s construction sector is hoping to win an exemption from expatriate workers’ fees following a review that gave the industrial sector a five-year reprieve from the levy.

Representatives of the sector have reportedly received assurances from the authorities over the fees, which are imposed in a bid to “Saudize,” or nationalize, jobs in the Kingdom. 

Zuhair Zahran, an investor in the contracting sector and a member of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s construction committee, told Arab News that the sector has received promises from the Ministry of Commerce and Investment that it will review
“expat fees.”

The issue has been transferred to related authorities for review and “we are hoping for a positive outcome,” he said. A review in the industrial sector has led to an exemption for five years. “That is something positive, and we hope to see the same thing applied to the construction sector,” he added. 

“The construction sector is suffering the most,” Zahran said.

“The main goal of imposing expat fees is to Saudize jobs. But it is difficult to Saudize this sector, unlike many other sectors. The construction sector is the only sector that relies on expat workers and it is nearly impossible to Saudize it.” 

Zahran said that the average worker’s salary in the sector ranges from SR1,000 ($270) to SR2,000 per month. “No Saudi youth will accept work for less than SR3,000. There is no way to Saudize professions such as a plumber or carpenter, where up to 90 percent of the workers are expats,” he added.

 He said that the cost of each worker has reached up to SR9,800 per year before their salary, housing and Iqama transfer fees were taken into account. Contractors in the industry also face difficulties because projects are seasonal, Zahran said.

“Each contractor handles a project for one year in a specific city, then has to move to another city when the project is completed. In this case they are forced to relocate the workers. Is there any Saudi worker who likes to travel from one city to another every now and then? That is why it is very difficult to Saudize this sector.”

Saudi Minister of Commerce and Investment Majed Al-Qasabi told a recent gathering in Riyadh that a review on all fees, including expatriate workers’ fees, will be submitted to the relevant authorities.

He said that the ministry’s mission is to facilitate procedures and strengthen investment, and highlighted the role of the chamber of commerce in eliminating obstacles in the business sector. 

Al-Qasabi said that the government will continue to review and improve systems and procedures in order to create more investment opportunities.

