You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan’s Imran Khan: millions of Muslim refugees could flee India

Pakistan’s Imran Khan: millions of Muslim refugees could flee India

Prime Minister Imran Khan told the Global Forum on Refugees in Geneva that Pakistan ‘will not be able to accommodate more refugees.’ (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zp9mp

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Pakistan’s Imran Khan: millions of Muslim refugees could flee India

  • Mass migration due to curfew in the disputed territory of Kashmir and India’s new citizenship law
  • ‘Our country will not be able to accommodate more refugees’
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

GENEVA: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that millions of Muslims could flee India due to the curfew in the disputed territory of Kashmir and India’s new citizenship law, creating “a refugee crisis that would dwarf other crises.”
Khan, addressing the Global Forum on Refugees in Geneva, said: “We are worried there not only could be a refugee crisis, we are worried it could lead to a conflict between two nuclear-armed countries.”
“Our country will not be able to accommodate more refugees,” he added, urging the world to “step in now.”

Topics: Pakistan India

Related

World
Indian students decry police as citizenship protests grow

Russia and Turkey to discuss Libya military support in January: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands during a joint press conference following their talks in the Black sea resort of Sochi on October 22, 2019. (File/AFP)
Updated 24 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

Russia and Turkey to discuss Libya military support in January: Kremlin

  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia supports countries that find solutions to the Libyan crisis
Updated 24 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin will next month discuss with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan a plan by Turkey to provide military support to Libya’s internationally recognized government, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

“Russia ..supports any efforts and individual countries in terms of finding solutions to the (Libyan) crisis,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Topics: Erdogan Putin

Related

Media
Russia blocks Premier League broadcasts by Amazon’s Twitch

Latest updates

UK uses threat of Brexit cliff-edge to demand EU trade deal by end of 2020
Irish singer Sinead O'Connor dons hijab for London performance
Pakistan’s Imran Khan: millions of Muslim refugees could flee India
Russia and Turkey to discuss Libya military support in January: Kremlin
Syria hands oil exploration contracts to two Russian firms

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.