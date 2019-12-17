You are here

UK jobs growth resumes, unemployment rate near 45-year low

Britain’s labor market has stayed strong even as the economy slowed following the 2016 referendum vote. (AFP)
Updated 17 December 2019
Reuters

  • Number of people in employment rose by 24,000 to 32.8 million in the August-to-October period
  • Britain’s labor market has stayed strong even as the economy slowed following the 2016 referendum vote
LONDON: The number of people in work in Britain unexpectedly rose in the three months before the missed Oct. 31 deadline for Brexit, according to data which suggests the labor market was retaining some of its strength.
The number of people in employment rose by 24,000 to 32.8 million in the August-to-October period, bucking the median forecast for a drop of 10,000 in a Reuters poll of economists.
The employment rate hit an all-time high of 76.2 percent while the unemployment rate fell back to its lowest level since the three months to January 1975 at 3.8 percent.
“The larger-than-expected rise in employment in October suggests the labor market is not getting any worse and may have even started to turn around,” said Andrew Wishart at Capital Economics.
The increase in jobs was driven by a rise in the number of self-employed workers and full-time staff, while the number of part-time employees fell.
British government bond prices fell by a small amount as investors viewed the chance of a Bank of England interest rate cut next year as slightly lower.
Britain’s labor market has stayed strong even as the economy slowed following the 2016 referendum vote to leave the European Union.
That is due in part to employers, who are uncertain about what Brexit will bring, hiring staff who can be laid off easily rather than making longer-term commitments to invest in equipment.
But there had been signs recently that the jobs boom was weakening.
These prompted two interest-rate setters at the Bank of England to vote for a cut to borrowing costs last month, and they are expected to do so again this week.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week reduced some of the uncertainty hanging over the economy by winning a big majority in a national election, ending any doubts about whether Britain would leave the European Union on the new date of Jan. 31.
But nerves about Brexit could return soon.
Johnson plans to pass a law ruling out any extension of the Brexit transition period beyond the end of 2020, saying he is confident he will clinch a free trade deal with the European Union by then.
There were some signs of caution among employers in Tuesday’s data.
Vacancies were the lowest since the three months to August 2017 at 794,000.
The Office for National Statistics also said average earnings rose by an annual 3.2 percent, the weakest increase in more than a year and slowing sharply from growth of 3.7 percent in the three months to September.
The ONS attributed much of the slowdown, however, to high bonus payments in October 2018 which distorted the comparison.
Excluding bonuses, pay growth slowed less sharply to 3.5 percent from 3.6 percent in the three months to September and was above the Reuters poll forecast of 3.4 percent.

Saudi Aramco completes acquisition of 17% stake in South Korean Hyundai Oilbank

Updated 35 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco completes acquisition of 17% stake in South Korean Hyundai Oilbank

  • Aramco has become the second-largest shareholder of Hyundai Oilbank
  • Overseas investment will support Aramco’s strategy to expand in refining and chemicals sector
Updated 35 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Aramco has completed its $1.2 billion purchase of a stake in South Korea’s Hyundai Oilbank as it increases its Asian footprint.
The recently-listed oil company purchased the 17 percent stake from Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, through its Aramco Overseas Company unit.
“The investment in South Korea’s Hyundai Oilbank supports Saudi Aramco’s downstream growth strategy of expanding its global footprint in key markets in profitable integrated refining, chemicals and marketing businesses, which enable Saudi Aramco to place crude oil and leverage its trading capabilities,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Gulf oil exporters are increasingly focusing on Asian markets as they send more crude oil east while the US becomes increasingly reliant on its own shale oil and gas, primarily found in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico.
The Daesan Complex, where Hyundai Oilbank’s major facilities are located, is a fully integrated refining plant with a processing capacity of 650,000 barrels per day. The business portfolio of Hyundai Oilbank and its five subsidiaries includes oil refining, base oil, petrochemicals and a network of gas stations, the Aramco statement said.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Hyundai Oilbank South Korea petrochemicals Oil gas Shale Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Aramco IPO

