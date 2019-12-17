You are here

  • Home
  • Film on Bangladesh’s garment workers spotlights women driving change

Film on Bangladesh’s garment workers spotlights women driving change

Short Url

https://arab.news/pxkeb

Updated 17 December 2019
Thomson Reuters Foundation

Film on Bangladesh’s garment workers spotlights women driving change

  • Nearly 80% of the 4 million people working in the garment sector are women who work long hours
  • Low wages and a declining number of female union leaders remain key challenges
Updated 17 December 2019
Thomson Reuters Foundation

DHAKA: A new film offering a glimpse into the lives of garment workers in Bangladesh is challenging stereotypes about women by showing them driving the economy and fighting for justice in factories. “Made in Bangladesh” is based on the life of Daliya Akter, a garment worker who escaped child marriage and went on to lead a trade union fighting for workers’ rights in the capital Dhaka.
Akter’s story — securing pay for her co-workers despite a concerned husband and threats from her bosses — puts a rare spotlight on female triumph over adversity in conservative Bangladesh, the world’s second-largest garment exporter.
Nearly 80% of the 4 million people working in the sector that produces clothes for companies including H&M and NEXT are women who work long hours for minimal pay.
Still, stereotypes of women workers as passive and powerless persist.
“There is a narrative that garment workers are always oppressed. But while working on the film I realized that these women fight back strongly and are empowered,” director Rubaiyat Hossain told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.
“These workers... need to be heard. It is because of them that our economy is improving and we have to acknowledge them.”
Bangladesh’s apparel industry has come under pressure to improve factory conditions and workers’ rights, particularly after the collapse of Rana Plaza complex in Bangladesh more than six years ago, when 1,136 garment workers were killed.
LOW WAGES
The disaster led to more factory inspections, the closing down of dozens of factories deemed unsafe, and government labor reforms.
But low wages and a declining number of female union leaders remain key challenges.
’Made in Bangladesh’ premiered in the United States on Dec.6 and Akter, who is played by actor Rikita Shimu, said she hopes the film will encourage garment workers to speak up when it screens in Bangladesh next year.
“There are a lot more unions today than in 2013 but there still are workers who are afraid to voice their concerns and the film will help them,” said Akter.
Akter began working with internationally acclaimed film-maker Rubaiyat Hossain in 2016 after the factory she worked at closed after losing international contracts.
Akter later joined the thousands of Bangladeshi workers who travel to the Middle East each year in search of work, arriving in Jordan’s port city of Aqaba in 2018 to work as a machine operator in a factory producing trousers and skirts.
She returned to Bangladesh months later after falling ill.
Despite her trials, Akter plans to continue fighting for workers’ rights.
“I don’t know for how long I will live, but I know that I will fight for workers’ rights till my last breath,” she said.

Topics: Bangladesh Garment factory garment workers Daliya Akter Rubaiyat Hossain Rikita Shimu

Related

Business & Economy
400 Bangladesh’s garment factories barred from accepting Western orders
World
Thousands of Bangladeshi garment workers jobless after protest

Cate Blanchett, Ben Stiller join UNHCR’s new campaign supporting refugees

The Oscar-winning actress has dedicated herself to the refugee crisis. Supplied
Updated 17 December 2019
Arab News

Cate Blanchett, Ben Stiller join UNHCR’s new campaign supporting refugees

  • UNHCR launched a new social media campaign that calls for everyone to play a role in supporting refugees
  • Cate Blanchett, Ben Stiller and Riz Ahmed all feature in the new campaign
Updated 17 December 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: On Monday, the UNHCR launched a new social media campaign running across all major platforms that calls for everyone to play a role in supporting refugees. 

The campaign, which coincides with the first-ever Global Refugee Forum, kicked off with a powerful video that features refugees alongside UNHCR Goodwill Ambassadors and celebrity advocates including Australian actress Cate Blanchett, American actor Ben Stiller, British actor Riz Ahmed and this year’s Model of the Year Adut Akech, among others. 

Ahead of the Global Refugee Forum, which is taking place in Geneva on Dec. 17, Blanchett penned a heart-warming essay for British Vogue, in which she opened up about her work as a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN Refugee Agency and urged everyone to help in aiding displaced people. 

“Displaced people are men, women and children whose lives have been turned upside down by war, who have lost everything and who have been forced to flee their homes and seek refuge in another country,” wrote the “Ocean’s 8” star.

“Every one of us can play a role, big or small, in helping refugees to thrive in the communities that host them. Every voice, every action, every one of us counts,” she added. 

The Oscar-winner, who has been a Goodwill Ambassador since 2014, has dedicated herself to the refugee crisis, traveling with UNHCR to visit stateless women and children in Lebanon, Jordan and Bangladesh.

 

Topics: Cate Blanchett UNHCR

Latest updates

Philippines to acquire supersonic missiles from India
Placating Turkey, Trump admin says doesn’t recognize Armenian genocide
Petrofac says bidding process delays hurt new orders
Daimler ‘to seek majority control of its main China joint venture’
How a rare earths shock lifted Australia’s Lynas Corp

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.