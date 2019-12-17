Film on Bangladesh’s garment workers spotlights women driving change

Cate Blanchett, Ben Stiller join UNHCR’s new campaign supporting refugees

DUBAI: On Monday, the UNHCR launched a new social media campaign running across all major platforms that calls for everyone to play a role in supporting refugees.

The campaign, which coincides with the first-ever Global Refugee Forum, kicked off with a powerful video that features refugees alongside UNHCR Goodwill Ambassadors and celebrity advocates including Australian actress Cate Blanchett, American actor Ben Stiller, British actor Riz Ahmed and this year’s Model of the Year Adut Akech, among others.

Ahead of the Global Refugee Forum, which is taking place in Geneva on Dec. 17, Blanchett penned a heart-warming essay for British Vogue, in which she opened up about her work as a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN Refugee Agency and urged everyone to help in aiding displaced people.

“Displaced people are men, women and children whose lives have been turned upside down by war, who have lost everything and who have been forced to flee their homes and seek refuge in another country,” wrote the “Ocean’s 8” star.

“Every one of us can play a role, big or small, in helping refugees to thrive in the communities that host them. Every voice, every action, every one of us counts,” she added.

The Oscar-winner, who has been a Goodwill Ambassador since 2014, has dedicated herself to the refugee crisis, traveling with UNHCR to visit stateless women and children in Lebanon, Jordan and Bangladesh.