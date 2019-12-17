Mobily signs $2bn refinancing deal with banks

Saudi motor show unveils 2020 models

With more than a 100 cars on display, the Saudi International Motor Show (SIMS) 2019 wowed crowds of motoring enthusiasts and families, who were seeking to catch a glimpse of the 2020’s best and most glamorous car launches and motoring-themed entertainment.

Organized by Al-Harithy Company for Exhibitions (ACE), the show ran until Dec. 12 at the Jeddah Center for Forums and Events.

The 41st edition of the show brought automobiles from 14 of the world’s leading auto brands including MG, Hyundai, Ford, KIA, Cherry, GAC Motors, Suzuki, Haval, Toyota, Chevrolet, Changan, GMC, Great Wall and FAW.

The event kicked off with an exclusive VIP and media preview before it was opened to the public on Tuesday.

Many senior executives and managers from the auto manufacturers’ headquarters attended the opening day’s events and were proud to introduce their new models to the show’s visitors.

The show was inaugurated by Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, adviser to the Governor of Makkah, in the presence of Hadi Al-Harith, CEO of Al-Harithy Company for Exhibitions.

After the inauguration, Prince Saud and his VIP entourage toured the exhibition and explored the latest designs and models unveiled by the biggest names in the automotive industry.

Al-Harith said: “Besides the unveiling of various new models, SIMS’s unique themed zones offer professionals, businessmen, enthusiasts and consumers a relaxed and enjoyable experience, enabling them to find exactly what they are looking for. The outdoor areas are customarily transformed into a huge mart for commercial vehicles providing a singular platform for the Kingdom’s transport and logistics industry.”

MG Motor surprised all by unveiling its first-ever 100 percent electric vehicle for the Saudi market — the new MG ZS EV — during the show.

Hazm Jamjoom, COO of Taajeer Group, said: “The future of cars in the Kingdom is moving toward taking advantage of international technologies, especially in the field of electric vehicles production.”

The event also offered special features and action-packed activities including stunt driving, motorsport events, an off-road experience and retail areas.

The motor show provided an opportunity to choose their vehicles from a wide array of models on display, while simultaneously giving the car companies a new channel for sales.

The exhibition also witnessed the provision of affordable financing solutions offered by the National Commercial Bank, the diamond sponsor of the motor show, and Al-Yusr Finance Company. Malath Insurance Company and the General Gulf Cooperative Insurance Company provided advanced and affordable vehicle insurance services.