FedEx Express showcases health care solutions

SAB Express, a global service provider of FedEx Express in Saudi Arabia, participated as an exhibitor to showcase FedEx health care solutions at the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Congress in Riyadh between Dec. 3 to 5.

The Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Congress presented a unique platform by gathering pioneers from local and international pharmaceutical companies, CEOs, plant managers, regulatory affairs managers and engineers.

Mohamed Hadboui, provincial sales manager at SAB Express, shared with attendees of the congress the portfolio of FedEx health care solutions that SAB Express offers. These include pharmaceutical and clinical trials and medical devices, which cater to the specific shipping needs of the health care industry.

SAB Express began providing services for TNT Express in Saudi Arabia in 1996. After the acquisition of TNT Express by FedEx Express, SAB Express was appointed as a service provider for both companies in Saudi Arabia.