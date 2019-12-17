FedEx Express showcases health care solutions

You are here

SAB Express participated as an exhibitor to showcase FedEx health care solutions at the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Congress in Riyadh between Dec. 3 to 5.
SAB Express, a global service provider of FedEx Express in Saudi Arabia, participated as an exhibitor to showcase FedEx health care solutions at the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Congress in Riyadh between Dec. 3 to 5.

The Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Congress presented a unique platform by gathering pioneers from local and international pharmaceutical companies, CEOs, plant managers, regulatory affairs managers and engineers. 

Mohamed Hadboui, provincial sales manager at SAB Express, shared with attendees of the congress the portfolio of FedEx health care solutions that SAB Express offers. These include pharmaceutical and clinical trials and medical devices, which cater to the specific shipping needs of the health care industry.

SAB Express began providing services for TNT Express in Saudi Arabia in 1996. After the acquisition of TNT Express by FedEx Express, SAB Express was appointed as a service provider for both companies in Saudi Arabia.

LuLu’s week-long promotion offers SR10, 20 deals

LuLu, the largest hypermarket chain in the Middle East, is running a promotion showcasing product offers priced at SR10 ($2.67) and SR20 across its stores in the Kingdom until Dec. 21. The week-long offer features deals on a wide variety of product categories, such as groceries, fresh food, household items, home needs, toys, electronics, garments and much more. 

LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets Director for Saudi Arabia Shehim Mohammed said: “LuLu is proud to be the region’s top shopping destination for affordable and high-quality products. As the winter season begins, we highlight pocket-friendly prices for everyone’s lifestyle needs, which are perfect for both gifting and traveling.” 

“Enjoy a great range of groceries for your kitchen essentials, such as rice, oil, condiments, packaged snacks, juices, and so much more. Get fresh meat on offer for grills, stews or other favorites as well. If you are on the go, hot food selection, cake offerings and delicatessen products are available for quick bites. Moreover, the department store section highlights fashion and lifestyle collection, featuring garments, health and beauty items, toys, sports equipment, and home accessories,” a statement said.

