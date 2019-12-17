LuLu’s week-long promotion offers SR10, 20 deals

LuLu, the largest hypermarket chain in the Middle East, is running a promotion showcasing product offers priced at SR10 ($2.67) and SR20 across its stores in the Kingdom until Dec. 21. The week-long offer features deals on a wide variety of product categories, such as groceries, fresh food, household items, home needs, toys, electronics, garments and much more.

LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets Director for Saudi Arabia Shehim Mohammed said: “LuLu is proud to be the region’s top shopping destination for affordable and high-quality products. As the winter season begins, we highlight pocket-friendly prices for everyone’s lifestyle needs, which are perfect for both gifting and traveling.”

“Enjoy a great range of groceries for your kitchen essentials, such as rice, oil, condiments, packaged snacks, juices, and so much more. Get fresh meat on offer for grills, stews or other favorites as well. If you are on the go, hot food selection, cake offerings and delicatessen products are available for quick bites. Moreover, the department store section highlights fashion and lifestyle collection, featuring garments, health and beauty items, toys, sports equipment, and home accessories,” a statement said.