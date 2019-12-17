You are here

  • Home
  • LuLu’s week-long promotion offers SR10, 20 deals

LuLu’s week-long promotion offers SR10, 20 deals

Short Url

https://arab.news/2wjyh

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

LuLu’s week-long promotion offers SR10, 20 deals

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

LuLu, the largest hypermarket chain in the Middle East, is running a promotion showcasing product offers priced at SR10 ($2.67) and SR20 across its stores in the Kingdom until Dec. 21. The week-long offer features deals on a wide variety of product categories, such as groceries, fresh food, household items, home needs, toys, electronics, garments and much more. 

LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets Director for Saudi Arabia Shehim Mohammed said: “LuLu is proud to be the region’s top shopping destination for affordable and high-quality products. As the winter season begins, we highlight pocket-friendly prices for everyone’s lifestyle needs, which are perfect for both gifting and traveling.” 

“Enjoy a great range of groceries for your kitchen essentials, such as rice, oil, condiments, packaged snacks, juices, and so much more. Get fresh meat on offer for grills, stews or other favorites as well. If you are on the go, hot food selection, cake offerings and delicatessen products are available for quick bites. Moreover, the department store section highlights fashion and lifestyle collection, featuring garments, health and beauty items, toys, sports equipment, and home accessories,” a statement said.

Mobily signs $2bn refinancing deal with banks

Updated 9 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Mobily signs $2bn refinancing deal with banks

Updated 9 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily) has announced the signing of a SR7.6 billion ($2 billion) refinancing Murabaha Facility Agreement with a group of Saudi banks, to replace the existing syndicate financing and to reduce costs with better financing terms and conditions.

The refinancing agreement will significantly reduce the cost of debt for the company over the coming few years and it is part of the company management’s continuous efforts to improve liquidity and improve the financing terms and conditions. 

“The company’s achievements enabled Mobily to obtain this new refinancing Murabaha facility with lower cost of debt and more favorable terms and conditions, reflecting the continuous improvement of the company’s credit rating and confirming the trust the lenders have in Mobily’s capabilities and the recognition of its achievements,” a statement said.

The Saudi banks part of the agreement include: Riyad Bank (agent), Arab National Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Saudi British Bank, and SAMBA Financial Group.

Latest updates

KSrelief to spend $2m on Yemen rehab units
Serie A derided for monkeys painting in anti-racism campaign
1 killed, 3 injured as walls of Saudi Arabia's Almaarefa University collapse in Riyadh
Giant solar park in the desert jump starts Egypt’s renewables push
Russia to invest $500 mln in Syrian port, build grain hub -Interfax

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.