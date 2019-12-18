You are here

Russia, Syrian regime enter troubled waters of East Med

Turkey’s Bayraktar TB2 drone lands at the airport in Gecitkale — Lefkoniko in Greek — in northern Cyprus. (AP)
MENEKSE TOKYAY

  • Russian private security organization, has allegedly been operating in war-torn Libya
ANKARA: The waters of the Eastern Mediterranean are heating up with Russia and the Assad regime starting a joint military exercise in the region on Tuesday. 

The growing presence of Russia around Cyprus and Libya has prompted concerns about the emergence of a geostrategic fault line that divides Ankara and Moscow. 

Russian warships and fighter jets from Khmeimim base in coastal Syria and Syrian-regime mine-sweepers reportedly participated in the joint maneuvers. Russia announced that the exercise would comprise some practices for fighting illegal armed groups and drones.

In the meantime, Turkey has an increasing military drone presence in the gas-rich eastern Mediterranean.

On Monday, Turkey’s Bayraktar TB2 drone landed at Gecitkale airport in northern Cyprus, and the local airport will be used for sending unmanned aerial vehicles to the region with an aim to escort drilling vessels off Cyprus.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit Turkey in January, where he will meet with his Turkish counterpart for discussing a joint plan about Libya. Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, talked on the phone on Tuesday evening over developments in Libya. 

“Russia supports any efforts and individual countries in terms of finding solutions to the (Libyan) crisis,” Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said on Tuesday. 

Emre Ersen, an expert on Russia-Turkey relations from Istanbul’s Marmara University, thinks it is important for Russia to counter the rise of Western influence in such a strategic region as the East Mediterranean.

“In fact, one of the main outcomes of Russia’s direct military involvement in Syria in 2015 has been the significant rise of Russian political and economic influence in this region. However, Moscow has so far followed a very careful policy in the East Mediterranean, trying to stay away from siding with a particular country or bloc,” he told Arab News.

Russia denies any involvement in the civil war in Libya. But many reports indicate that the Russian private security organization the Wagner Group has been operating in the war-torn country for a couple of months and reportedly provided soldiers, advisory support and military expertise for Haftar’s troops to help them advance toward the capital.

Erdogan, in recent televised remarks, said: “Like they send the Wagner Group, we could send our own staff,” implying Turkey’s willingness to send troops to the country if requested by Fayez Al-Sarraj, especially after having the military security agreement ratified by both parties.

BACKGROUND

The growing presence of Russia around Cyprus and Libya has prompted concerns about the emergence of a geostrategic fault line that divides Ankara and Moscow.

However, although Russia looks closer to General Khalifa Haftar over the past couple of months, it still keeps its contact with Tripoli, with Russian energy companies signing many agreements with the latter.

Moscow is critical about the latest agreement signed between Turkey and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) on Nov. 27. However, Ersen thinks it is unlikely that this criticism over Libya may undermine the strategic rapprochement between the two countries.

“Moscow will prefer to continue playing the role of an active mediator between various actors — including Ankara — regarding the Libya issue,” he said. The two memoranda between Turkey and GNA on maritime borders and security cooperation provoked worries on the Russian side, with Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova saying that the deals could undermine preparations for an international peace meeting on Libya that is scheduled to be held in Berlin.

Turkish President Erdogan expects Russia to review its position on Haftar and withdraw the support it gives to Haftar’s troops.

Kirill Semenov, a nonresident expert of the Russian International Affairs Council, thinks however that the Russian-Syrian naval maneuvers are not worth the attention they are given.

“It would be strange if the fleets of Russia and Syria did not conduct joint military exercises since these fleets are based on the same naval bases. They just need to establish cooperation, both in the field of combating terrorism and to conduct exercises on joint demining of water areas near these naval bases,” he told Arab News.

According to Semenov, there is a local threat of clashes between Russian and Turkish PMCs (private military contractors) in Libya, although these incidents are unlikely to adversely affect bilateral relations.

“Both Moscow and Ankara will be able to try to resolve disputes through various transactions, as was the case in Syria, or even make deals in Libya in exchange for some concessions in Syria or vice versa,” he said.

In the meantime, US Senator Menendez’s Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act has been included in the final appropriations package. Having the potential to further annoy Ankara, the act aims to deepen US security and energy relationships in the Eastern Mediterranean region, especially with Israel, Cyprus and Greece, while lifting arms restrictions on Cyprus.

Topics: russia-syria Syrian regime eastern Mediterranean Cyprus Libya Bayraktar TB2 drone

HRW calls for equal Palestinian rights

Updated 18 December 2019
Daoud Kuttab

HRW calls for equal Palestinian rights

  • Report goes to the heart of the immorality of perpetual occupation, Peace Now movement says
Updated 18 December 2019
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: The New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called on Israel to provide Palestinians living under occupation with full political and civil rights.

In a report released on Tuesday, HRW said Israel should grant Palestinians in the West Bank rights protections that are at least equal to those of Israeli citizens. 

The law of occupation permits some restriction of civil rights in the early days of an occupation based on limited security justifications, but sweeping restrictions are unjustified and unlawful after five decades.

The 92-page report, “Born Without Civil Rights: Israel’s Use of Draconian Military Orders to Repress Palestinians in the West Bank,” evaluates Israeli military orders that criminalize nonviolent political activity, including protesting, publishing material “having a political significance,” and joining groups “hostile” to Israel. 

HRW examined several case studies to show that Israel unjustifiably relies on these sweeping orders to jail Palestinians for anti-occupation speech, activism, or political affiliations, outlaw political and other nongovernmental organizations and shut down media outlets.

Omar Shakir, the former director of HRW in Israel and the occupied territories — who was deported by Israel on Nov. 25 — told Arab news that Israel has taken for granted that it can deny Palestinians their basic rights. 

“Political and civil rights are a critical part of international human rights, yet for five decades Israel has systematically barred Palestinians from exercising them. Israel has taken for granted that it can get away with denying their rights.”

Shakir noted that according to international humanitarian law, an “occupier must provide political rights, yet what we have seen is that military order number 101 has forbidden any political activity since the beginning of the occupation and as a result, thousands of Palestinians have been denied this basic right enshrined in international law.”

The HRW expert said that the right for political activity is the bedrock of international law and that it applies specifically to people under prolonged occupation.

SPEEDREAD

The 92-page report evaluates Israeli military orders that criminalize nonviolent political activity, including protesting, publishing material ‘having a political significance,’ and joining groups ‘hostile’ to Israel.

Shakir believes that the same issue applied to East Jerusalem.

“East Jerusalem is considered occupied territories by the international community and the same applies to Gaza even though Israel has used different tools to exercise its effective control since 2005.” 

He called the shooting of unarmed Palestinian demonstrators in the past year a “definitive sign of the lack of Israeli respect to the political right of assembly and expression for Palestinians in Gaza.”

HRW recommended the Israeli government “grant full human rights in the occupied territories and to use the rights it provides its own citizens as a benchmark for that.”  

Among the remedies suggested by HRW is the need to rescind military order No. 101.

HRW also called on the international organization to join them in demanding the need for Israel to provide political rights to Palestinians.

Anis Al-Kassim, editor of the Palestine Yearbook of International Law, told Arab News that all the rights that humans are guaranteed under international humanitarian law should be afford to Palestinians under occupation. 

Al-Kassim said that the only exception is that the occupying power is allowed to exert unique authority in times of emergency. “In the West Bank and for the past 52 years, the situation has lost this character of emergency and the occupation has become a routine part of their life. Therefore, what the Israelis are doing is a gross violation of elementary human rights.”

Brian Reeves, spokesman for the Israel Peace Now movement, told Arab News that the HRW report goes to the heart of the immorality of perpetual occupation. “If Israel is intent on forever being an occupier, it should extend full rights to Palestinians. If it does not want to do that, it must strive earnestly to end its occupation as quickly as possible and enable Palestinians to create a state of their own.”

Topics: HRW Palestinian Gaza

