US, India look to bolster ties as rights worries emerge

The talks come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bolstered by a convincing election win earlier this year, increasingly looks to solidify ties between the world’s two largest democracies. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 December 2019
AFP

  • Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper will hold a day of talks in Washington with their counterparts from India
  • India has been facing significant criticism for the first time since the Cold War rivals began building relations two decades ago
WASHINGTON: The United States and India meet Wednesday in their latest bid to ramp up defense and political ties, but concerns over minority rights in the south Asian giant could mar the celebratory mood.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper will hold a day of talks in Washington with their counterparts from India, one of only three countries to enjoy annual so-called “2+2” talks with the United States — a format meant to encourage deep, strategic relations.
The talks come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bolstered by a convincing election win earlier this year, increasingly looks to solidify ties between the world’s two largest democracies.
But India has been facing significant criticism for the first time since the Cold War rivals began building relations two decades ago as Modi pushes ahead with his Hindu nationalist agenda.
“We are working together more closely than many thought possible only a few years ago,” said Alice Wells, the top US diplomat for South Asia.
The United States will seek ways with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to boost cooperation on peacekeeping, judicial training, space and science, Wells said.
The 2+2 talks — the second such meeting after last year’s inaugural edition in New Delhi — is also expected to showcase India’s growing defense purchases from the United States.
The two sides could formally sign a deal for India to spend more than $2 billion for 24 Romeo helicopters, which are designed to knock out submarines and ships.
The talks reflect “what has been a very strong bipartisan consensus of successive administrations on the importance of this strategic partnership,” Wells said.
India has nevertheless come under the microscope in Washington in recent months.
At least six people have died in major protests in the country over a citizenship law promoted by Modi that fast-tracks citizenship only to non-Muslims from neighboring countries.
Modi says the measure is meant to protect persecuted minorities, but critics see it as part of a masterplan to define India as a Hindu nation and move away from its secular foundations.
India will likely watch closely whether and how vocally the United States raises the issue at a joint news conference.
The State Department has urged New Delhi to “protect the rights of its religious minorities in keeping with India’s constitution and democratic values.”
But observers in both countries say that the US administration is in an awkward position to raise concerns, considering President Donald Trump himself has called for the exclusion of Muslims and cast Mexican immigrants as criminals.
Criticism has been harsher from other parts of the US government, especially the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, which has called for the consideration of sanctions on Indian Home Minister Amit Shah over the new law.
The US Congress is also considering a bill that would press India to end all communications restrictions in Kashmir and release hundreds taken into detention after Modi in August ended autonomy for what was India’s sole Muslim-majority state.
While not triggering the same kinds of street protests, trade has also emerged as a sticking point in relations.
The nationalist-minded Trump earlier this year removed India from a trade preference pact under which it exported $5.6 billion in goods in 2017 — unwelcome news for Delhi as economic growth slows down.
The United States and India could also see frank exchanges on Afghanistan, from which Trump is hoping to pull out thousands of troops and end America’s longest war through negotiations with the Taliban.
India is one of the most enthusiastic backers of Afghanistan’s internationally recognized government and has contributed $3 billion since 2001, mindful that the former Taliban regime was allied with rival Pakistan and welcomed virulently anti-Indian militants.
But the talks on the whole may also be overshadowed. As the four ministers meet, the House of Representatives is expected to vote to impeach Trump.

Tourists trampling on New Zealand’s tranquility

  • The South Pacific nation has long marketed itself as “100 percent Pure” and “clean and green,” but has seen a huge growth in visitors in recent years
  • An official said infrastructure was already strained, the environment was under pressure and many of the qualities were disappearing
WELLINGTON: Ever-increasing numbers of tourists are harming New Zealand’s environment and destroying the very qualities that make the country an attractive destination, a parliamentary report warned Wednesday.
The South Pacific nation has long marketed itself as “100 percent Pure” and “clean and green,” but has seen a huge growth in visitors in recent years, from millenials snapping selfies at “Lord of the Rings” filming locations, to climbers, hikers and wildlife enthusiasts.
The report from parliamentary commissioner for the environment Simon Upton comes as New Zealand’s adventure tourism industry is already under intense scrutiny over last week’s White Island volcanic eruption, which killed 16 international travelers and two tour guides.
Upton said New Zealand — with a population of 4.9 million — attracted almost four million international visitors annually and the number could treble by 2050.
He said infrastructure was already strained, the environment was under pressure and many of the qualities associated with New Zealand were disappearing.
“The sheer numbers of people are eroding the sense of isolation, tranquility and access to nature that many overseas tourists seek when visiting New Zealand,” he said.
“We need to ask: ‘Are we in danger of killing the goose that laid the golden egg’?“
Upton said New Zealanders were also part of the problem, pointing out that Kiwis on domestic holidays outnumbered overseas tourists at major holiday spots.
He said New Zealanders had become accustomed to the sight of renowned attractions such as the Tongariro Crossing being “besieged with visitors” and the problem would only intensify.
Upton said for too long the tourism industry had escaped the environmental scrutiny imposed on other sectors such agriculture and mining.
However, there was little incentive for the government to restrain the country’s most lucrative industry, generating about NZ$16.2 billion ($10.7 billion) in export earnings annually.
“We didn’t get to where we are overnight — the phenomenon of crowded sites, crowded skies and crowded parking lots is the result of more than a century’s worth of promotional taxpayer subsidy,” he said.
“What will another three decades of more of the same mean?.”
Upton said more visitors meant more greenhouse gases from flights to New Zealand and more waste entering the country’s waterways, as well as a higher risk of tourists importing pests and bio-security hazards.
Upton’s role as commissioner is to produce independent reports highlighting issues facing the environment for parliament, rather than the government of the day.
He said he only highlighted problems in the report, and planned to wait for feedback then put forward solutions in a follow-up paper.
Trade body Tourism Industry Aotearoa said it was committed to sustainability and agreed with Upton’s assessment that new approaches were needed to manage environmental impacts.
“Nobody wants tourism at all costs... we want to work with our communities to shape the tourism future they want,” TIA chief executive Chris Roberts said in a statement.

