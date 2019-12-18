You are here

China commissions first home-built aircraft carrier

President Xi Jinping attended the commissioning of China’s first entirely home-built aircraft carrier, underscoring the country’s rise as a regional naval power at a time of tensions. (AP)
Updated 18 December 2019
AP

  • The Shandong is the second Chinese aircraft carrier to enter service after the Liaoning
  • China is seen as striving to overtake the US as the dominant naval power in Asia and already boasts the world’s largest navy in numbers of vessels
AP

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping attended the commissioning of China’s first entirely home-built aircraft carrier, underscoring the country’s rise as a regional naval power at a time of tensions with the US and others over trade, Taiwan and the South China Sea.
The Shandong is the second Chinese aircraft carrier to enter service after the Liaoning, which was originally purchased as a hulk from Ukraine and entirely refurbished .
State media reported that about 5,000 representatives from the naval forces and aircraft carrier construction groups attended the commissioning ceremony Tuesday at a naval base near the city of Sanya.
The base in the southern island province of Hainan opens onto the South China Sea, where China is engaged in an increasingly heated dispute over territory and undersea oil and gas resources. China’s claim to virtually the entire strategic waterway, through which passes an estimated $5 trillion in trade annually, overlaps partially or in whole with five other governments.
Countries in the region, along with US treaty allies including Japan and Australia, are also beefing up their navies and maritime law enforcement capabilities in response to Chinese actions such as the construction of man-made islands that Beijing has equipped with airfields and missile batteries.
State television footage showed Xi being applauded as he boarded the ship to present a flag and certificate, sign the log and visit with sailors. He also inspected aircraft and toured the bridge and flight coordination operations center.
“Commending China’s achievements in aircraft carrier construction, Xi encouraged them to continue their efforts to make new contributions in the service of the party and the people,” the official Xinhua News Agency reported.
Like the Liaoning, the Shandong is named after a northern province and is based on a Soviet design with a ”ski jump” style flight deck for takeoffs rather than the flat decks used by much larger US aircraft carriers. It is powered by a conventional oil-fueled steam turbine power plant, rather than the nuclear fuel American carriers and submarines use.
The 50,000-ton Shandong completed sea trials last year before returning to its construction yard in the northern port of Dalian. Following the arrival of its air complement Chinese J-15 fighter jets, it was due to be commissioned before 2020. It sailed through the Taiwan Strait on its way to Hainan last month, prompting the island’s military to scramble ships and planes to monitor its passage.
China is seen as striving to overtake the US as the dominant naval power in Asia and already boasts the world’s largest navy in numbers of vessels.
Beijing says aircraft carriers are needed to protect its coastline and trade routes, but they are also seen as backing up Beijing’s claims to self-governing Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Japan raises economic growth forecast for next fiscal year

Reuters

Japan raises economic growth forecast for next fiscal year

  • Economy is now expected to expand 1.4 percent in price-adjusted real terms in the fiscal year starting April 2020
  • Government keeps estimated 0.9 percent growth for the current fiscal year ending in March 2020
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s government raised its economic growth forecast for the next fiscal year, helped by an expected boost from a $122 billion fiscal package that would help cushion the hit from weaker global demand.
The economy is now expected to expand 1.4 percent in price-adjusted real terms in the fiscal year starting April 2020, according to the Cabinet Office’s projections, approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday.
That marked an upgrade from the government’s previous forecast of 1.2 percent growth issued in July. The government kept its estimated 0.9 percent growth for the current fiscal year ending in March 2020.
The upgrade largely stemmed from an improvement in domestic demand due to stronger corporate investment and a boost to growth from public spending from the fiscal package approved by the Cabinet this month.
The government expects capital spending to grow a robust 2.7 percent next fiscal year, compared to 1.9 percent in the previous assessment in July. Public demand was seen adding 0.5 percentage point to GDP growth in fiscal 2020, up from 0.2 percentage point seen previously.
The boost from the fiscal package is expected to more than offset weakness in external demand as slowing global growth threatens to leave a deeper mark on the economy.
The government expects a 0.1 percentage point drag from external demand next fiscal year, compared to a positive 0.2 percentage point contribution seen previously.
The downgrade largely stems from a weaker rebound in exports, which the government sees expanding at a pace of 2.4 percent next fiscal year, down from 4.3 percent seen previously.
The government’s projections come as the Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy on hold on Thursday as the fiscal package and progress in US-China trade talks take some immediate pressure off the central bank to support growth.
The Cabinet Office projected overall consumer inflation, which includes volatile fresh food and energy costs, at 0.6 percent for this fiscal year and 0.8 percent for the following year — remaining far from the BOJ’s elusive 2 percent price target.
Japan’s economy expanded at an annualized 1.8 percent in the third quarter because of stronger consumer and business spending, but analysts expect a contraction in the current quarter due to the increasing external and internal pressures.
Weighing on the outlook are a slowdown in China’s economy and a nationwide sales tax hike in October, which appears to have hit private consumption harder than policymakers initially thought.
The Cabinet Office said private consumption will grow just 0.6 percent in fiscal 2019, down from 0.9 percent seen in the previous assessment in July, due to a decline in consumer sentiment and lower summer bonuses.
For fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020, the Cabinet Office forecast nominal economic growth of 1.8 percent and 2.1, respectively. Higher nominal growth estimates point to government expectations for greater tax revenue.

