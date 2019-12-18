You are here

UAE’s NMC Health reaffirms outlook a day after Muddy Waters’ report

NMC Healthcare said it would look into the firm’s findings and would provide a detailed response in due course, calling the criticism of its financial statements ‘baseless.’ (NMC Healthcare)
Reuters

NMC Health stood by its forecasts for 2019 and 2020 and announced a share buyback on Wednesday, seeking to reassure investors after a report from US short-selling firm Muddy Waters wiped a third off the health care group’s market value.

The UAE-based company said it would look into the firm’s findings and provide a detailed response in due course, calling the criticism of its financial statements “baseless.”

The short seller on Tuesday questioned the value of NMC’s assets and cash balance as well as its reported profits and debts in a research note.

“NMC understands its regulatory disclosure obligations and has nothing to add to disclosures already made,” the company said in a statement.

The Muddy Waters attack also hit shares of payments firm Finablr, which is co-chaired by Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty — also the founder and co-chairman of NMC.

Finablr on Wednesday said it was on track to meet its guidance and said there was no reason for the share move.

Muddy Waters, founded by American Carson Block, is known in financial markets for declaring short equity positions on the basis of its in-house research.

It took its first short position in a London-listed company in August with a bet against litigation funder Burford Capital.

NMC Health separately said it would buy back up to $200 million worth of the company’s ordinary shares.

Google settles $327m tax bill in Australia

Updated 41 min 6 sec ago
AP

Google settles $327m tax bill in Australia

  • The payment covered taxes owed for 2008-2018
  • A crackdown would be extended until 2023 to ensure multinational digital players continue to pay taxes on sales revenue from Australian customers
Updated 41 min 6 sec ago
AP

SYDNEY: Google agreed to pay Australian tax authorities Aus$482 million ($327 million) to settle a long-running dispute over the tech giant’s multibillion-dollar business in the country, officials announced Wednesday.
The Australian Tax Office (ATO) said the payment covered taxes owed for 2008-2018, and brought to Aus$1.25 billion the amount recovered from global e-commerce titans including Microsoft, Apple and Facebook.
“This settlement is another great outcome for the Australian tax system,” said Deputy Commissioner Mark Konza, who has spearheaded the ATO’s Tax Avoidance Taskforce.
“It adds to the significant success of the ATO in positively changing the behavior of digital taxpayers and significantly increasing the tax they pay in Australia,” he added.
The ATO launched its crackdown on multinational companies’ accounting practices in 2016 with the adoption of an anti-tax avoidance law and the launch of the taskforce.
Konza said on Wednesday that the ATO’s operation would be extended until 2023 to ensure multinational digital players continue to pay taxes on sales revenue from Australian customers.

