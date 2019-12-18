You are here

US monetary official warns of risks from rapid spread of Facebook's bitcoin Libra

Facebook’s digital currency Libra is designed to be backed by a basket of currency assets to avoid the wild swings of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. (Reuters)
Updated 18 December 2019
AFP

  • Expected to launch in the first half of 2020, Libra is designed to be backed by a basket of currency assets
  • Facebook’s project has been met with fierce resistance from officials worldwide
AFP

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: Digital currencies can be risky, but Facebook’s Libra could be a massive challenge given the potential for rapid spread and the dubious safeguards, a Federal Reserve official said Wednesday.
“Cryptocurrencies already pose a number of risks to the financial system, and these could be magnified by a widely accepted stablecoin for general use,” Fed Governor Lael Brainard said in a speech.
Expected to launch in the first half of 2020, Libra is designed to be backed by a basket of currency assets to avoid the wild swings of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
But Facebook’s project has been met with fierce resistance from officials worldwide, especially due to the lack of clarity over how it will be governed and monitored.
“With nearly one-third of the global population as active users on Facebook, the Libra stablecoin project stands out for the speed with which its network could reach global scale in payments,” Brainard said.
And unlike national currencies that are backed by central banks, and deposits insured by governments, it is “not clear whether comparable protections will be in place with Libra, or what recourse consumers will have.”
“Without requisite safeguards, stablecoin networks at global scale may put consumers at risk.”
And because Libra could be distributed worldwide upon launching, regulation and oversight must be global since no one country could handle it alone, Brainard said.
She noted the “staggering” losses from fraud and theft of cryptocurrencies from $1.7 billion in 2018 to over $4.4 billion in 2019, based on one industry estimate.
“The hacking of exchanges represents a significant source of the theft,” she said.
A Facebook official last month said Libra would take decades rather than years to establish itself.
And in response to the resistance from regulators, the social media giant’s chief executive Mark Zuckerberg last month opened the door to scaling back plans for Libra if it cannot win approval as a new currency for global exchanges.

Japan raises economic growth forecast for next fiscal year

Updated 18 December 2019
Reuters

  • Economy is now expected to expand 1.4 percent in price-adjusted real terms in the fiscal year starting April 2020
  • Government keeps estimated 0.9 percent growth for the current fiscal year ending in March 2020
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s government raised its economic growth forecast for the next fiscal year, helped by an expected boost from a $122 billion fiscal package that would help cushion the hit from weaker global demand.
The economy is now expected to expand 1.4 percent in price-adjusted real terms in the fiscal year starting April 2020, according to the Cabinet Office’s projections, approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday.
That marked an upgrade from the government’s previous forecast of 1.2 percent growth issued in July. The government kept its estimated 0.9 percent growth for the current fiscal year ending in March 2020.
The upgrade largely stemmed from an improvement in domestic demand due to stronger corporate investment and a boost to growth from public spending from the fiscal package approved by the Cabinet this month.
The government expects capital spending to grow a robust 2.7 percent next fiscal year, compared to 1.9 percent in the previous assessment in July. Public demand was seen adding 0.5 percentage point to GDP growth in fiscal 2020, up from 0.2 percentage point seen previously.
The boost from the fiscal package is expected to more than offset weakness in external demand as slowing global growth threatens to leave a deeper mark on the economy.
The government expects a 0.1 percentage point drag from external demand next fiscal year, compared to a positive 0.2 percentage point contribution seen previously.
The downgrade largely stems from a weaker rebound in exports, which the government sees expanding at a pace of 2.4 percent next fiscal year, down from 4.3 percent seen previously.
The government’s projections come as the Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy on hold on Thursday as the fiscal package and progress in US-China trade talks take some immediate pressure off the central bank to support growth.
The Cabinet Office projected overall consumer inflation, which includes volatile fresh food and energy costs, at 0.6 percent for this fiscal year and 0.8 percent for the following year — remaining far from the BOJ’s elusive 2 percent price target.
Japan’s economy expanded at an annualized 1.8 percent in the third quarter because of stronger consumer and business spending, but analysts expect a contraction in the current quarter due to the increasing external and internal pressures.
Weighing on the outlook are a slowdown in China’s economy and a nationwide sales tax hike in October, which appears to have hit private consumption harder than policymakers initially thought.
The Cabinet Office said private consumption will grow just 0.6 percent in fiscal 2019, down from 0.9 percent seen in the previous assessment in July, due to a decline in consumer sentiment and lower summer bonuses.
For fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020, the Cabinet Office forecast nominal economic growth of 1.8 percent and 2.1, respectively. Higher nominal growth estimates point to government expectations for greater tax revenue.

