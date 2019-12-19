You are here

'US has failed us': Afghans divided over troops' partial exit

A roadside barber trims a customer’s hair in Kabul. (AN photo)
Updated 19 December 2019
Sayed Salahuddin

  • Some 4,000 US troops left Afghanistan on Monday
KABUL: As he sifts through a pile of oranges at a market in Kabul, Shah Mahmoud expresses frustration at Washington’s failure to secure the country, despite 18 years of fighting.

“We do not know what America is up to here. One day, they talk about increasing the presence of troops, then later warn about a complete or gradual withdrawal. We want peace and America has clearly failed to bring us that,” the 46-year-old taxi driver said.

Some 4,000 US troops left the country on Monday. The drawdown was one of several conditions requested by the Taliban to secure the peace deal.

Some residents in Kabul have expressed dismay over what they perceive is Washington “fulfilling its own agenda,” despite having the resources and military capabilities.

“Washington was in Afghanistan for its regional goals and bringing peace was never on its agenda. Since America’s arrival here, extremism has flourished in the region, there are more problems than the past. We want them to go, but in a responsible manner,” Tawfiq Wafa, a university student, said.

Others wanted Afghanistan to expedite the exit process. “We have not felt the effectiveness of foreign and American troops in terms of stability and security,” 41-year-old hawker Abdul Aziz told Arab News in Kabul. Several university students interviewed by Arab News, such as Jamal Najib from northern Takhar, shared Aziz’s views.

“One day, US President Donald Trump says he will bring back the troops, the other day he talks of peace with Taliban and then says no withdrawal. We are all lost with America’s policies here,” Najib said.

Others expressed anxiety that the troop reduction — possibly followed by a total withdrawal in the coming years — will be disastrous for Afghanistan, which is locked by rival neighbors amid a raging Taliban insurgency and the strengthening of local militia groups.

“We do not want foreign troops here forever, but we need them to stay and help us, otherwise, the country will descend into chaos again,” said Abdul Fatah, a retired army officer, referring to the pullout of the Soviet Union’s troops in the 1980s, which was followed by an internecine war.

The government, however, said that the move will not impact the country.

“Washington’s plan for pulling out thousands of troops from Afghanistan will not impact the country’s security as US and its NATO allies are committed to continue backing national forces,” a spokesman for the Afghan government, Rohullah Ahmadzai, said on Tuesday.

During a visit to Kabul on Monday, US Senator Lindsey Graham confirmed that Trump may soon announce an American troop drawdown from Afghanistan, which would likely begin next year.

Speaking at a press conference, he said the president could reduce the troop numbers to 8,600, down from the current estimated 12,000.

Ahmadzai said local troops have gained “experience and capabilities for defending the country and conducting operations independently in recent years.

“Given this, we do not see any vacuum or threat. Details of the pullout will be worked out jointly and the international community will keep on helping us in the fight against terrorism,” he told Arab News.

During his meeting with Graham later on Monday, President Ashraf Ghani said that local forces were conducting 90 percent of the operations.

A statement released by Ghani’s office did not say if the US forces’ drawdown was part of the discussions.

In the past, he has said that Afghanistan needs only a few thousand foreign troops for its fight against militancy, despite the Taliban’s gains in some parts of the country in recent years.

At the peak of the war, some 140,000 US and NATO troops served in Afghanistan for years until a drastic drawdown in 2014.

Despite vast experience, the national forces who have been trained and equipped by the coalition still lack military hardware — specifically combat aircraft — and are bankrolled by the coalition.

The US and the Taliban are expected to resume talks, which were called off by Trump in September after insurgents attacked an American-run base north of Kabul.

Graham said America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan must be “condition-based” and that the Taliban must keep the promises it made during the talks.

Washington wants the Taliban to not allow the Afghan soil to be used against any country and US interests.

Ghani told the senator that “terrorism was joint threat” for Afghanistan and the US which needs a joint campaign.

While the US public have been calling for a withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, some politicians are still calling for keeping some troops in the country, even if Washington strikes a deal with the Taliban.

MANILA: A Philippine court has found key members of a powerful political clan guilty of the 2009 massacre in southern Maguindanao province that left 57 people, including 32 media workers, dead.
They were sentenced to life imprisonment, which is 40 years in the Philippines, the maximum punishment allowed by law.
The case involves more than 100 detained suspects led by members of the Ampatuan family and many police officers and government militiamen. It has dragged on in a high-profile test of the Southeast Asian nation’s notoriously clogged and vulnerable judicial system. About 80 suspects in the 2009 massacre in southern Ampatuan town remain at large.
While the mass killing has largely unraveled as an offshoot of a violent electoral rivalry common in many rural areas, it has also showcased the threats faced by journalists in the Philippines. Thirty-two of those gunned down were local reporters and media workers in the worst single attack on journalists in the world.
“If I have the power to kill them all in a blink of an eye, I would have done it. But I realized in the end that I’m not a demon like them,” said Mary Grace Morales. Her husband, a reporter of a local provincial newspaper, and her elder sister, the paper’s publisher, were among those killed mostly in a blaze of automatic rifle fire as they begged for their lives.
“What I can accept is a 100% conviction of all the accused,” Morales told The Associated Press in an interview on the eve of the court verdict. “An acquittal of even one of the principal suspects will be unacceptable.”
Morales, her daughter and a handful of close relatives of the slain journalists were flown to Manila with the help of a media watchdog, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, to hear the judgment.
In a candlelit protest Wednesday night in a park, they held portraits of their slain relatives and joined reporters in calling for justice, the defense of press freedom and the conviction of the Ampatuan family members, led by Andal Ampatuan Jr.
Then a town mayor, Ampatuan Jr. allegedly led nearly 200 armed followers who blocked a seven-vehicle convoy carrying the wife, sisters and other relatives and lawyers of Esmael Mangudadatu, a politician who decided to run for governor of Maguindanao province. He challenged the powerful Ampatuan clan, who held sway over almost every aspect of life in the impoverished region wrecked by a Muslim insurgency, witnesses testified.
The journalists joined the convoy on Nov. 23, 2009, to cover the filing of candidacy of Mangudadatu in an election office in Maguindanao’s capital. Mangudadatu, now a legislator in the House of Representatives, was not in the convoy for security reasons.
The gunmen commandeered the convoy, including the passengers of two unsuspecting cars that got stuck in the traffic, to a nearby hilltop, where a waiting backhoe had dug huge pits to be used in burying the victims and their vehicles.
Ampatuan Jr. and his followers allegedly opened fire on the victims at close range and hurriedly escaped after sensing that army troops were approaching. The badly mutilated bodies were found inside the vans, sprawled on the ground or buried in the pits with some of the vehicles, in a gruesome scene that drew international outrage and shocked many even in a country long used to political violence.
Ampatuan Jr. along with his father and other siblings and relatives were placed under arrest after negotiations with officials of then President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. The Ampatuan clan, backed by government firepower and armed militias, had helped quell Muslim guerrillas in the region.
Ampatuan Jr.’s father died in detention in 2015. The family patriarch allegedly approved the plot over family dinner, according to the testimony of one witness.
The Ampatuans have denied the allegations and were expected to appeal if they are convicted. There is no death penalty in the Philippines and life in prison is the maximum sentence.
Human Rights Watch called on the government to bolster efforts to apprehend about 80 suspects who remain at large, warning that they pose a threat to witnesses, including families of the victims.
At least three witnesses against the Ampatuans have been killed over the years, according to Nena Santos, a lawyer for Mangudadatu and families of several other victims. She said she had been threatened with death multiple times and offered a huge amount of money to withdraw from the case.
Gloria Teodoro, whose journalist husband was among the victims, said the government should work to eradicate the lethal mix of problems that allowed the massacre to happen, including the large number of high-powered firearms in the hands of many politicians and clans and a long-entrenched culture of impunity.
A conviction would be a powerful deterrent, Teodoro said.
“If justice is not attained, if they played around with this case, we will see more of these. Maybe not in such a gruesome scale but it will happen again,” she said.

