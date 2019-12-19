British PM sets out plan for power

You are here

Top of Johnson’s to-do list will be a bill to ratify the terms of Britain’s exit from the European Union. (File/Reuters)
  • Queen Elizabeth II will open parliament to read out read out the Conservative leader’s legislative program for the months ahead
  • He vowed to “Get Brexit Done” on the next EU deadline of Jan. 31
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out his plans for government on Thursday following a sweeping election win, focused on delivering Brexit and supporting the health service.
Queen Elizabeth II will open parliament in a lavish ceremony where she will read out the Conservative leader’s legislative program for the months ahead.
But in a sign of a looming constitutional battle, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was to stake her claim for a new vote on independence, just before the monarch’s address.
Top of Johnson’s to-do list will be a bill to ratify the terms of Britain’s exit from the European Union, which he negotiated in October but could not get through parliament.
Equipped with a majority of 80 in the 650-seat House of Commons, he hopes to push through the deal in time to “Get Brexit Done” on the next EU deadline of January 31.
He has also vowed to address concerns about public services, particularly among the many working-class voters who backed the Tories for the first time in this election.
There will be a bill to enshrine in law spending increases for the state-run National Health Service, which has faced cuts during a decade of Conservative austerity measures.
The Queen’s Speech normally takes place about once a year but there was one in October, following Johnson’s election as Conservative leader in July.
Rebellions over Brexit left him without the support in the Commons he needed to govern, so he called a snap election — and won a landslide.
As a result, Thursday’s speech will be scaled down, with the 93-year-old monarch eschewing her horse-drawn carriage for a car and her crown for a hat.
But it will still be rich in pageantry.
The highlight will be the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) to ratify the terms of Brexit, which will be put to a first vote among MPs on Friday.
It covers Britain’s financial obligations to the EU, the rights of European expatriates and new arrangements for Northern Ireland.
The bill will also enshrine the dates of a transition period, which will keep EU-UK ties largely unchanged until December 31, 2020, to allow both sides to sign a new trade deal.
The period can be extended for up to two years, but London insists this will not be necessary.
Johnson was a leading figure in the 2016 referendum vote for Brexit, and says it is time to end years of political wrangling over the result.
But the EU has warned the timetable is extremely tight to agree a new relationship after Britain leaves the bloc’s single market and customs union.
“In case we cannot conclude an agreement by the end of 2020, we will face again a cliff edge,” European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday.
“This would clearly harm our interests but it will impact more the UK than us.”
The WAB will also include plans to allow courts other than the Supreme Court to overturn European Court of Justice rulings, to ensure Britain can more swiftly extricate itself from European case law.
At a reception for health care staff at Downing Street on Wednesday, Johnson said the NHS was the “single greatest institution in this country.”
“But the pressures and demands are enormous and we have to help you cope with that,” he said.
Aside from the spending increase, the Queen’s Speech will include plans for a new immigration system with fast-track visas for health care professionals.
Officials said there will also be commitments to boost education spending and tackle violent crime — and committing the government to the United Kingdom.
After winning a majority of seats in England last week, Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Sturgeon will meanwhile publish her case for a second referendum on Scottish independence.
Scots voted by 55 percent against independence in a 2014 referendum.
But they also voted to stay in the EU in 2016 and with Brexit all but assured, nationalists argue it is now time to go their own way.
“There is a clear mandate for this nation to have the power to decide its own future,” Sturgeon was expected to argue.
“The result of last week’s general election makes that mandate unarguable.”

Australian waterbomber helicopter dwarfed by huge wildfire

Updated 19 December 2019
Reuters

Australian waterbomber helicopter dwarfed by huge wildfire

  • Three major blazes were burning around Sydney, blanketing the harbor city in ash and smoke
  • Temperatures soared above 45 degrees Celsius (113°F) in some areas of Sydney
Updated 19 December 2019
Reuters
SYDNEY: Firefighters battling huge bushfires in Australia used a waterbombing helicopter to try and douse a blaze on the outskirts of Sydney on Thursday, with aerial footage showing the aircraft dwarfed by thick black and grey billowing smoke.

Officials in New South Wales (NSW) state declared the second state-wide emergency in as many months on Thursday as more than 100 fires burned across the state, more than half of them uncontrolled.

Three major blazes were burning around Sydney, blanketing the harbor city in ash and smoke, as temperatures soared above 45 degrees Celsius (113°F) in some areas.

The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) posted footage on its official Twitter account of one of those fires, at Green Wattle Creek, around 80 km (50 miles) southeast of Sydney, as it jumped a railway line.

The short clip showed the waterbomber aircraft flying through the thick cloud to dump water on flames burning in bushland just meters from homes.

The RFS has warned people in high-danger areas to evacuate early as “there are simply not enough fire trucks for every house.”

“If you call for help, you may not get it,” the RFS said in an alert issued on Thursday. “Do not expect a fire truck. Do not expect a knock on the door. Do not expect a phone call.”

The state of emergency declared in NSW gives firefighters broad powers to control government resources, force evacuations, close roads and shut down utilities in a state that is home to more than 7 million people.

