‘Awesome South Africa’ festival delights LuLu shoppers

LuLu, the largest hypermarket chain in the Middle East, last week held its annual South African festival “Awesome South Africa,” a week-long showcase of food products especially flown in to Saudi Arabia from the African country.

The event, which ran until Dec. 14, was inaugurated by Cosbert T. Rubushe, ambassador of South Africa to Saudi Arabia, in the presence of Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarket Saudi Arabia, government officials, and LuLu management members at Lulu’s outlet in the Riyadh Avenue Mall, Murabba district. Peta Anne Davids, a representative from the South African Embassy, launched the festival in Alkhobar, Eastern Province.

On offer were a wide selection of imported fresh fruits, such as baby pineapple, blueberries and navel oranges, in addition to pastries and healthy picks such as muesli and oats in packaged goods. Conventional fresh food, ethnic delicacies and various kinds of herbs and spices from South Africa were also available.

LuLu Saudi director Mohammed said: “We are beyond grateful to the Embassy of South Africa for their continuous support for this festival, wherein we feature quality cupboard essentials, and outdoor grilling accessories that are perfect for the cold weather now. Our own South African food sourcing and processing arm has a big contribution toward ensuring consistent food supply at the most affordable prices. Every year, we celebrate this special event to highlight not only the products in our stores, but more importantly to bring different nationalities together in discovering the delicious food and rich culture of South Africa.”

LuLu said it has continuously been exerting its efforts to provide and sustain the supply of global products at the best rate.

With 183 stores operating worldwide, the hypermarket chain is one of the favorite shopping destinations of both locals and expats in Saudi Arabia, when it comes to a broader selection of international products.