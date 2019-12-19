‘Awesome South Africa’ festival delights LuLu shoppers

You are here

Updated 19 December 2019
Arab News

Updated 19 December 2019
Arab News

LuLu, the largest hypermarket chain in the Middle East, last week held its annual South African festival “Awesome South Africa,” a week-long showcase of food products especially flown in to Saudi Arabia from the African country.

The event, which ran until Dec. 14, was inaugurated by Cosbert T. Rubushe, ambassador of South Africa to Saudi Arabia, in the presence of Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarket Saudi Arabia, government officials, and LuLu management members at Lulu’s outlet in the Riyadh Avenue Mall, Murabba district. Peta Anne Davids, a representative from the South African Embassy, launched the festival in Alkhobar, Eastern Province. 

On offer were a wide selection of imported fresh fruits, such as baby pineapple, blueberries and navel oranges, in addition to pastries and healthy picks such as muesli and oats in packaged goods. Conventional fresh food, ethnic delicacies and various kinds of herbs and spices from South Africa were also available.

LuLu Saudi director Mohammed said: “We are beyond grateful to the Embassy of South Africa for their continuous support for this festival, wherein we feature quality cupboard essentials, and outdoor grilling accessories that are perfect for the cold weather now. Our own South African food sourcing and processing arm has a big contribution toward ensuring consistent food supply at the most affordable prices. Every year, we celebrate this special event to highlight not only the products in our stores, but more importantly to bring different nationalities together in discovering the delicious food and rich culture of South Africa.” 

LuLu said it has continuously been exerting its efforts to provide and sustain the supply of global products at the best rate. 

With 183 stores operating worldwide, the hypermarket chain is one of the favorite shopping destinations of both locals and expats in Saudi Arabia, when it comes to a broader selection of international products. 

Winter is one of the most magical seasons of the year and the perfect time to plan a cozy getaway with family and friends. This winter, the Four Seasons Hotel Baku in Azerbaijan is offering guests fun experiences both indoors and outdoors to allow them to enjoy the beauty of the season. These range from having a delicious hot chocolate drink in Piazza Lounge or a family brunch in Zafferano Restaurant, to skiing in the mountains.

Guests will be able to enjoy the skiing facilities at 2,500 meters above sea level at Pik Palace Hotel located in the Shahdag Mountain Resort with stunning views of the mountains of Azerbaijan.

The “Winter Wonderland” package includes:

λ Three nights’ stay for the price of two at the Four Seasons Hotel Baku

λ Complimentary daily shuttle bus to the Pik Palace Hotel in the Shahdag Mountain Resort

λ Complimentary ski lift pass at the resort

λ 20 percent savings on ski equipment at the resort

λ 15 percent discount on food and beverage at the Pik Palace Hotel

Located in the Greater Caucasus Mountain range, the Pik Palace Hotel in the Shahdag Mountain Resort is the largest and most prominent winter resort in Azerbaijan. Guests can enjoy the resort’s many winter activities such as snowshoeing, riding a Segway, snowmobile driving and more. 

Throughout this season, the hotel is inviting guests to take part in one of the many festive activities taking place.

Piazza Lounge is keeping it cozy with a cheese or chocolate fondue, hot chocolate with cookies and marshmallows and a festive afternoon tea.

Zafferano Restaurant is celebrating Christmas with a special brunch and dinner, and an Italian-themed New Year’s Eve event crafted by Chef Luca Casini. 

Kaspia Restaurant on the ninth floor of the hotel is offering a five-course menu created by Chef Talha Barkin during a black and white-themed dinner on New Year’s Eve.

A special festive desk will be at guests’ disposal throughout December, where they can obtain more information about the happenings and buy a gift certificate for their friends or family members.

Visitors can enjoy a Turkish bath or “hammam” at the end of a long day on the slopes, or replenish with the Magical Silk Route massage at the spa, followed by a swim in the indoor pool.

With a short flight distance from the GCC and simplified visa regulations, the Four Seasons Hotel Baku promises to be an ideal location to celebrate the winter season.

The Winter Wonderland package is available from Dec. 15 to Feb. 29, 2020.

