Scientist Jane Goodall, Chinese novelist Mai Jia to speak at Emirates Airline Festival of Literature

DUBAI: British trailblazing scientist Jane Goodall and Chinese novelist Mai Jia are making their way to the UAE’s Emirates Airline Festival of Literature in Dubai, from Feb. 4-9.

Goodall, who is also a compassionate activist, is set to speak at a special pre-festival event at the Cultural and Scientific Association Centre in Al-Mamzar on Feb. 1.

She will share insights on her project in the UAE, Roots & Shoots, which aims to empower young people to affect positive change in their communities.

The lineup also includes China’s renowned author Jia. His five best-selling spy novels have sold more than five million copies, and have been translated into 33 languages.

Running at the InterContinental, Dubai Festival City, the festival brings together people of all ages and backgrounds with authors from across the world to promote education, debate and the love of reading and writing. More than 130 of the world’s greatest writers and thinkers will attend the 12th edition of the festival.