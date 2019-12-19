Scientist Jane Goodall, Chinese novelist Mai Jia to speak at Emirates Airline Festival of Literature

You are here

Jane Goodall is a British trailblazing scientist. (AFP)
  • Jane Goodall will share insights on her project in the UAE, Roots & Shoots
  • Mia Jia’s five best-selling spy novels have sold more than five million copies
DUBAI: British trailblazing scientist Jane Goodall and Chinese novelist Mai Jia are making their way to the UAE’s Emirates Airline Festival of Literature in Dubai, from Feb. 4-9.

Goodall, who is also a compassionate activist, is set to speak at a special pre-festival event at the Cultural and Scientific Association Centre in Al-Mamzar on Feb. 1.  

She will share insights on her project in the UAE, Roots & Shoots, which aims to empower young people to affect positive change in their communities.

The lineup also includes China’s renowned author Jia. His five best-selling spy novels have sold more than five million copies, and have been translated into 33 languages.

Running at the InterContinental, Dubai Festival City, the festival brings together people of all ages and backgrounds with authors from across the world to promote education, debate and the love of reading and writing. More than 130 of the world’s greatest writers and thinkers will attend the 12th edition of the festival.

Ryan Reynolds: Abu Dhabi was ‘wild to shoot in’ for action thriller 6 Underground

Ryan Reynolds, who stars as One – the mastermind behind the plot– said Abu Dhabi was “wild to shoot in.” (AFP)
Updated 19 December 2019
ARAB NEWS         

Ryan Reynolds: Abu Dhabi was ‘wild to shoot in’ for action thriller 6 Underground

  • The movie is said to be Netflix’s most expensive production to date, with a budget of around $125 million
  • Scenes representing Afghanistan were shot in Ras Al-Khaimah’s Al-Hamra
Updated 19 December 2019
ARAB NEWS         

DUBAI: Ryan Reynolds, who stars in the latest Netflix action thriller 6 Underground, said Abu Dhabi was “wild to shoot in.”

Reynolds, who is known for his starring role in Deadpool, plays the role of a tech billionaire who, after faking his death, recruits a team of international operatives for a bold mission to take down a brutal dictator.

It is said to be Netflix’s most expensive production to date, with a budget of around $125 million. 

“In our movie it’s California, the Middle East. It plays as Hong Kong as well,” Reynolds said in a video released by media production company Twofour54 this week.

Other scenes depicted international locations in the film include Nigeria, Afghanistan and Hong Kong. All of which were shot in the UAE, stars of the movie revealed.

“What I liked about Abu Dhabi is the modernity to it,” the film’s director Michael Bay said.

“There’s a beautiful aesthetic to the desert. There’s a beautiful aesthetic to the city. It’s clean. It’s safe,” Bay added.

Bay, who is known for directing the “Transformers” sequel, said scenes representing Afghanistan were shot in Ras Al-Khaimah’s Al-Hamra, an area locals referred to as “an ancient ghost city.” The scenes portrayed as Nigeria were filmed near to Al-Hamra.

“It’s very versatile to have a place where literally like five minutes away it’s like a different country,” he explained.

The movie had a production team of more than 100 Abu Dhabi-based production specialists working closely with Twofour54, which provided full production services.

This is just the latest in a string of blockbusters that have used the UAE. Other movies include the comedy “War Machine,” starring Brad Pitt, in 2015 and “Mission Impossible,” starring Tom Cruise, in 2011.  

Topics: 6 Underground UAE Abu Dhabi Nigeria Afghanistan Hong Kong

