An Egyptian company helps local businesses adopt AI

Cairo-based digital transformation firm Synapse Analytics has been exploring AI’s benefits in market sectors ranging from robotics to banking. (Supplied)
Updated 20 December 2019
Ahmed Gabr

  • AI is expected to make an economic contribution of $320bn by 2030 in the MENA region
  • Cairo-based venture experimenting with integration of AI in a variety of sectors
CAIRO: An Egyptian technology business is aiming to help regional enter- prises benefit from the use of artifi- cial intelligence (AI).

AI is being relentlessly integrated into the fundamentals of business and everyday life, demonstrating exceptional potential for boosting the global economy.

In the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the new technology is expected to make an economic contribution of $320 billion (SR1.2 trillion) by 2030, with gains expanding annually by between 20 percent and 34 percent.

Saudi Arabia is forecast to be the chief beneficiary of this trend as it adds an estimated $135.2 billion to its gross domestic product, with the Neom smart city project being a clear sign of the Kingdom’s commitment to technology and AI.

On the other hand, there has never been a more controversial time for AI, not just in the region but also around the globe.

While companies are excited to explore its use to obtain insights that can help them transform their products and services, employees are fearful of losing their jobs to AI-powered bots.

“AI is trendy now, and there are so many talks and events about it, (but) many executives might agree that despite all the interest, tangible business results are scarce,” said Ahmed Abaza, co-founder and CEO of Synapse Analytics, an Egyptian digital transformation company helping businesses adopt AI solutions.

Founded in January 2018 by 29-year-old Abaza and Galal El-Beshbishy, 24, the Cairo-based venture has been experimenting with a variety of market sectors — from robotics to banking — and utilizing AI for everything, from image tracking and analysis to business analytics.

The company’s ultimate goal is to revisit how AI could be Incorporated within enterprises. In spite of an influx of funds into AI business adoption, Abaza believes that firms can easily fall victim to the powerful hype surrounding the technology instead of making results-driven investments.

Dr. Mark Esposito, the instructor of Harvard’s two-day intensive AI in Business program, shares this view, with one publication quoting him as saying that “the low-hanging fruit is recognizing where in the value chain (compa- nies) can improve operations. AI does not start with AI. It starts at the company level.”

However, this is not the only challenge for the region’s AI sector. Many executives that Synapse Analytics worked with could not understand the poten- tial of the technology.

“Pitching that we could save 15 percent of their working capital using AI seemed too good to be true,” said Abaza.

IT personnel were not exposed to much AI, either, which made them demand extensive testing and led to project delays.

Finding and maintaining talent was another challenge for the fledgling industry.

Abaza said that a good AI engineer was a person with comprehensive knowledge across multiple domains, including software development, IT, statis- tics and mathematics, plus a hefty dose of business acumen.

Synapse Analytics currently has a team of more than 30 employees, all from highly diversified backgrounds.

“Retaining these talents in the Egyptian market could be a bit challenging since competent AI engineers and data scientists are in huge demand globally,” Abaza added.

To make it easier for businesses to tap into AI, the company is transforming the services it offers into products.

The first one, Azka Vision, is an AI suite designed to collect data from surveillance cameras and CCTVs to provide material for actionable insights.

Two more products are expected to launch soon, including Azka Analytics, an end-to-end supply chain optimization platform using AI that will help companies cut operational costs.

According to Abaza, Synapse Analytics is a profitable operation with a range of local and inter- national clients across the retail, fashion, and finance industries.

His aim is for the company to become a big data and AI lab not only for businesses but for economies, too.

 

•  This report is being published by Arab News as a partner of the Middle East Exchange, which was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to reflect the vision of the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai to explore the possibility of changing the status of the Arab region. 

 

Chad is one of the world’s poorest countries, but in its capital, N’Djamena, rents rival those of New York or London at upwards of $2,000 a month for a two-bedroom flat in the city center.

 

The dusty city on the edge of the Sahara was ranked the most expensive in Africa and 11th in the world this year by global consulting firm Mercer, which bases its annual index on the average
cost of living for employees working abroad.

The ranking is aimed at expatriates, whose modern flats are a far cry from the tin-roofed shacks where many locals live.

But Chadians said that for them, too, the city is prohibitively expensive, with the price of housing and utilities in particular pushing many people out to neighborhoods on the periphery with no roads, electricity or running water.

“Everything is expensive here,” said taxi driver Mahamat Tahir, who spends his days in a cloud of hot fumes on the city’s potholed streets, where roadsides are crammed with people selling peanuts and mosquito nets.

The minimum monthly wage is 60,000 CFA francs ($100), but Tahir estimated daily expenses to buy food and get around the city at about 5,000 CFA.

A typical roadside lunch is 2,000 CFA, and bringing home a small chicken for dinner costs twice that.

The numbers don’t add up, said Tahir, and it causes constant financial stress.

Chad’s landlocked location, oil-dependent economy and lack of infrastructure all contribute to the high prices, according to researchers. Nearly everything from food to clothing to furniture is imported and often by plane.

Although N’Djamena is at the far end of the spectrum on cost of
living, it also exemplifies a problem across the continent, said Shohei Nakamura, an economist at the World Bank focusing on poverty and equity.

In a study published this year, Nakamura and colleagues found that African cities are on average at least 20 percent more expensive than cities in other parts of the world with similar income levels.

Goods and services such as transport, communications and housing are especially pricey, he said — mainly because the supply of decent housing and infrastructure falls far behind demand.

Chad’s government spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Like many Chadians of his generation, Williams Deonodji Ngargoto has a good job but, in his 30s, still lives with his parents, siblings and cousins in the family home.

It is tradition to live with your family until you are married, he said, but also a necessity due to the rising cost of rent.

Frustrated with their situation after university, Ngargoto and a group of friends in 2014 created the Association Against the High Cost of Living, for which he is now the spokesman.

They hold protests and press conferences, and try to pressure the government to introduce reforms.

The group has had some successes, Ngargoto said, such as a reduction in the price of cooking fuel earlier this year and in 2017 the elimination of a tax on trucks entering N’Djamena market.

In May the government launched a “fair prices” initiative to reduce consumer prices for food products throughout the country, but Ngargoto said that it has made little difference.

The Central African nation has been weighed down by drought, a refugee crisis and an expensive military campaign to combat the militant group Boko Haram, which is based in neighboring Nigeria but wages attacks across the region.

The number of Chadians
living in poverty is projected to reach 6.3 million in 2019 up from
4.7 million in 2011, according to the World Bank. The population is about 16 million.

On the UN Human Development Index, which measures health, education and quality of life, Chad ranks third to last in the world.

In N’Djamena’s “European quarter,” as some locals call it, guards sit outside modern apartment buildings and restaurants favored by expatriates.

In neighborhoods further from the center, the streets are unpaved and people pump water in dirt courtyards. This is where Ngargoto lives with his family, just within city limits where he said a room costs about 40,000 CFA francs a month to rent.

But even that is unaffordable for many, who instead live across a bridge where the landscape becomes rural, with small houses scattered through scrubland. This neighborhood, called Toukra, is home to many middle-class commuters, said Ngargoto.

Alongside the one paved road, students and professionals walked in the sun hoping to hitch a ride into town.

There is no water or electricity network here, so houses are powered with generators if residents can afford it.

If not, they go without.

“Water and electricity have become luxury products in Chad,” said Ngargoto, who plans to build a house in this neighborhood when he can afford it.

Chad’s expat population has grown in the last decade with the development of the oil sector, the military operation against Boko Haram and the humanitarian crisis that came with it, said Paul Melly, a consulting fellow at London-based think tank Chatham House.

These changes “put much more pressure on the available space that expatriate people would consider acceptable or secure,” he said, raising prices and pushing poor people further out.

Private developers are generally keener to build luxury apartments than affordable housing if there is someone to pay for it, which expats are, said Nakamura.

“The formal housing supply is very limited in many African cities, so for ordinary people there is no chance to live in decent, non-slum housing,” he said.

Transport can also become expensive because it is inefficient in fast-growing cities, he added.

“Without developing more adequate infrastructure, there’s no way cost of living can be reduced in the future,” said Nakamura.

About 40 percent of people in Africa live below the global poverty line of $1.90 a day, according to the World Bank’s latest figures, with most of the poor still living in rural areas.

But Africa is rapidly urbanizing as people abandon the countryside in search of jobs, meaning that poorer citizens will start to shift toward cities where the pressure on transport and housing will only get worse, Nakamura said.

“Without adequate actions, we will see a clear rise in urban poverty,” he said. “It’s not a negligible issue at all.”

