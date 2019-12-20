You are here

Turkish lira slides to seven-month low after Ankara tightens controls on currency swaps

Turkey’s lra has dropped 11 percent in value in 2019 as the government struggles to stabilize the beleaguered currency in the face of Ankara’s worsening ties with Washington and a renewed threat of US sanctions. (AFP)
Updated 20 December 2019
Reuters

Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s lira slid to its weakest level in daily trade since May on Thursday after the government’s latest heavy-handed effort to curb market volatility exacerbated lingering concerns over Ankara’s deteriorating relationship with Washington.

The currency, still vulnerable after last year’s crisis in which it shed nearly 30 percent against the dollar, was on track for its fifth straight day of losses and was the worst performer among emerging market peers.

While authorities have taken several unorthodox steps to stabilize the lira, it is down 11 percent so far in 2019. Continued weakness, on the other hand, could help Turkey limit imports and achieve the government’s ambitious 5 percent economic growth forecast for 2020.

“Government authorities want a competitive lira,” an economy official who requested anonymity told Reuters.

The lira on Thursday weakened as far as 5.9425 against the dollar, which itself was sliding after President Donald Trump was impeached by the US House of Representatives.

The lira hit 6.47 in a “flash crash” on Aug. 26 in Asian trade, when liquidity was very low. Excluding that, it was last at these levels during a selloff in May that had echoes of last year’s crisis, which tipped Turkey’s economy into recession.

Late on Wednesday, a regulator said it would rein in some derivatives trading by lowering the limit on banks’ currency swaps, forward and options with non-residents with a maturity of up to seven days, in which local banks receive forex at maturity.

The new limit will be 10 percent of the bank’s regulatory capital, down from 25 percent.

“This step will make it harder to sell the lira and take a short position,” said Tera Yatirim economist Enver Erkan, adding the intervention in swap markets could hurt investor sentiment. The “goal is to reduce exchange rate volatility,” he added.

The move followed a pattern of tightening control over financial markets. In late May, for example the BDDK banking watchdog imposed a settlement delay for FX purchases by individuals of more than $100,000.

The lira has been the worst performer among peers in December, a reflection on worsening ties with NATO ally Washington.

Trump and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan say they are close. But Trump, who has mostly resisted US congressional efforts to sanction Turkey this year, on Wednesday became only the third US president to be impeached.

Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 defenses and its military incursion in Syria have prompted Washington to move toward imposing sanctions. The Senate this week passed a bill that calls for sanctions and prohibits shipping F-35 jets to Turkey.

Strained US ties helped spark last year’s collapse in the lira, which many analysts saw as over-valued given the Turkish economy’s heavy reliance on imports and cheap foreign funding.

If the currency remains close to six versus the dollar, analysts say that the economy will be more likely to achieve the Treasury ministry’s goal of maintaining a current account deficit of 1.2 percent next year amid a strong growth rebound.

The authorities may be “using this supportive global backdrop to manage the Turkish lira weaker in order to help support growth/current account position,” Tim Ash of BlueBay Asset Management wrote in a note.

The lira’s main FX volatility gauge was at its highest since late October on Thursday.

NTPC snubs foreign emissions tech worth $2 billion

Reuters

  • NTPC ran pilot tests on filtering equipment made by GE, others
  • Said technology not suitable for power plants in India
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Top Indian electricity generator NTPC has rejected the emissions-cutting technology of US giant General Electric Co (GE) and other foreign firms for its coal-fired plants, documents show, shutting them out of an estimated $2 billion in orders.

Despite struggling with some of the world’s worst air pollution levels, India has already pushed back a deadline to cut emissions to 2022, after extensive lobbying by power producers who cited high costs and technical difficulties.

The rejection of the foreign technology comes at a time when over half of the coal-fired plants in India are already set to miss a phased deadline, starting this month, to cut emissions of lung disease-causing sulfur oxides.

State-run NTPC, which generates a quarter of India’s electricity, held talks with foreign firms including GE, Norway-based Yara International and Japan-based Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems over the potential purchase of filters that lower emissions of smog-causing nitrogen oxide.

However, none of the pilot tests it conducted met key emissions parameters, NTPC said in a presentation submitted last month to the Central Pollution Control Board.

“The pilot tests concluded that both selective non-catalytic reduction (SNCR) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technologies currently available are not suitable for installation at power plants in India,” it said in the presentation reviewed by Reuters, referring to technologies used to cut emissions of nitrogen oxides.

Thermal power companies produce three-quarters of the country’s electricity and account for some 80 percent of India’s industrial emissions of sulfur oxides that cause lung diseases and smog-creating nitrogen oxides.

NTPC had presented cost estimates in 2016 for the installation of the technology to cut nitrogen oxides throughout its network of power plants. According to Reuters calculations based on those estimates, the cost would total $2.4 billion, although industry consultants said recently that those costs could now be 25 percent lower.

The utility wants a dilution in nitrogen oxide emissions standards and claimed in last month’s presentation that the lowered standards can be achieved with minor retrofits, without the need to install new equipment.

The pollution board held a stakeholder meeting on Nov. 7, an audio recording of which was reviewed by Reuters. In the meeting, GE and Yara representatives rejected NTPC’s views, saying their technologies were proven worldwide, according to the recording and two sources present at the meeting. NTPC did not attend the meeting.

NTPC, and the Indian units of GE and Yara did not respond to detailed Reuters questionnaires seeking comment. Mitsubishi Hitachi did not immediately respond to a request for comment made on its website.

NTPC said in the earlier presentation to the pollution board that high ash content in Indian coal posed challenges to installing SCR technology and that SNCR did not meet key parameters.

The foreign companies responded, saying pilot tests were run in a constrained environment and that commercial use of the equipment, which requires some changes to the plant, would cut emissions to the required levels.

“The conditions for the (pilot) test was that we can’t touch special parts at all, we can’t touch furnace tubes. NTPC did not allow us,” Senthilvel Rangasamy, a GE representative, said in the meeting.

Premchand Talreja, the managing director of the Indian unit of Yara, said the pilot tests achieved the desired results.

“There should not be doubt on the technology itself,” Talreja said in the meeting.

Lauri Myllyvirta, an analyst at the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air and previously a member of a European Union technical working group on emissions by coal-fired utilities, said India has failed to curtail emissions due to “delay and misinformation tactics by the power industry.”

“The power industry managed to build a myth that Indian coal is so special that technologies proven on a wide range of coal types elsewhere need to be tested and validated again in India before the standards can be implemented,” Myllyvirta told Reuters.

