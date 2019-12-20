You are here

NTPC snubs foreign emissions tech worth $2 billion

India has some of the worst levels of pollution in the world, and has repeatedly missed deadlines to clean up its network of coal-fired power plants.( AFP)
Updated 20 December 2019
Reuters

  • NTPC ran pilot tests on filtering equipment made by GE, others
  • Said technology not suitable for power plants in India
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Top Indian electricity generator NTPC has rejected the emissions-cutting technology of US giant General Electric Co (GE) and other foreign firms for its coal-fired plants, documents show, shutting them out of an estimated $2 billion in orders.

Despite struggling with some of the world’s worst air pollution levels, India has already pushed back a deadline to cut emissions to 2022, after extensive lobbying by power producers who cited high costs and technical difficulties.

The rejection of the foreign technology comes at a time when over half of the coal-fired plants in India are already set to miss a phased deadline, starting this month, to cut emissions of lung disease-causing sulfur oxides.

State-run NTPC, which generates a quarter of India’s electricity, held talks with foreign firms including GE, Norway-based Yara International and Japan-based Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems over the potential purchase of filters that lower emissions of smog-causing nitrogen oxide.

However, none of the pilot tests it conducted met key emissions parameters, NTPC said in a presentation submitted last month to the Central Pollution Control Board.

“The pilot tests concluded that both selective non-catalytic reduction (SNCR) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technologies currently available are not suitable for installation at power plants in India,” it said in the presentation reviewed by Reuters, referring to technologies used to cut emissions of nitrogen oxides.

Thermal power companies produce three-quarters of the country’s electricity and account for some 80 percent of India’s industrial emissions of sulfur oxides that cause lung diseases and smog-creating nitrogen oxides.

NTPC had presented cost estimates in 2016 for the installation of the technology to cut nitrogen oxides throughout its network of power plants. According to Reuters calculations based on those estimates, the cost would total $2.4 billion, although industry consultants said recently that those costs could now be 25 percent lower.

The utility wants a dilution in nitrogen oxide emissions standards and claimed in last month’s presentation that the lowered standards can be achieved with minor retrofits, without the need to install new equipment.

The pollution board held a stakeholder meeting on Nov. 7, an audio recording of which was reviewed by Reuters. In the meeting, GE and Yara representatives rejected NTPC’s views, saying their technologies were proven worldwide, according to the recording and two sources present at the meeting. NTPC did not attend the meeting.

NTPC, and the Indian units of GE and Yara did not respond to detailed Reuters questionnaires seeking comment. Mitsubishi Hitachi did not immediately respond to a request for comment made on its website.

NTPC said in the earlier presentation to the pollution board that high ash content in Indian coal posed challenges to installing SCR technology and that SNCR did not meet key parameters.

The foreign companies responded, saying pilot tests were run in a constrained environment and that commercial use of the equipment, which requires some changes to the plant, would cut emissions to the required levels.

“The conditions for the (pilot) test was that we can’t touch special parts at all, we can’t touch furnace tubes. NTPC did not allow us,” Senthilvel Rangasamy, a GE representative, said in the meeting.

Premchand Talreja, the managing director of the Indian unit of Yara, said the pilot tests achieved the desired results.

“There should not be doubt on the technology itself,” Talreja said in the meeting.

Lauri Myllyvirta, an analyst at the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air and previously a member of a European Union technical working group on emissions by coal-fired utilities, said India has failed to curtail emissions due to “delay and misinformation tactics by the power industry.”

“The power industry managed to build a myth that Indian coal is so special that technologies proven on a wide range of coal types elsewhere need to be tested and validated again in India before the standards can be implemented,” Myllyvirta told Reuters.

Chad is one of the world’s poorest countries, but in its capital, N’Djamena, rents rival those of New York or London at upwards of $2,000 a month for a two-bedroom flat in the city center.

 

The dusty city on the edge of the Sahara was ranked the most expensive in Africa and 11th in the world this year by global consulting firm Mercer, which bases its annual index on the average
cost of living for employees working abroad.

The ranking is aimed at expatriates, whose modern flats are a far cry from the tin-roofed shacks where many locals live.

But Chadians said that for them, too, the city is prohibitively expensive, with the price of housing and utilities in particular pushing many people out to neighborhoods on the periphery with no roads, electricity or running water.

“Everything is expensive here,” said taxi driver Mahamat Tahir, who spends his days in a cloud of hot fumes on the city’s potholed streets, where roadsides are crammed with people selling peanuts and mosquito nets.

The minimum monthly wage is 60,000 CFA francs ($100), but Tahir estimated daily expenses to buy food and get around the city at about 5,000 CFA.

A typical roadside lunch is 2,000 CFA, and bringing home a small chicken for dinner costs twice that.

The numbers don’t add up, said Tahir, and it causes constant financial stress.

Chad’s landlocked location, oil-dependent economy and lack of infrastructure all contribute to the high prices, according to researchers. Nearly everything from food to clothing to furniture is imported and often by plane.

Although N’Djamena is at the far end of the spectrum on cost of
living, it also exemplifies a problem across the continent, said Shohei Nakamura, an economist at the World Bank focusing on poverty and equity.

In a study published this year, Nakamura and colleagues found that African cities are on average at least 20 percent more expensive than cities in other parts of the world with similar income levels.

Goods and services such as transport, communications and housing are especially pricey, he said — mainly because the supply of decent housing and infrastructure falls far behind demand.

Chad’s government spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Like many Chadians of his generation, Williams Deonodji Ngargoto has a good job but, in his 30s, still lives with his parents, siblings and cousins in the family home.

It is tradition to live with your family until you are married, he said, but also a necessity due to the rising cost of rent.

Frustrated with their situation after university, Ngargoto and a group of friends in 2014 created the Association Against the High Cost of Living, for which he is now the spokesman.

They hold protests and press conferences, and try to pressure the government to introduce reforms.

The group has had some successes, Ngargoto said, such as a reduction in the price of cooking fuel earlier this year and in 2017 the elimination of a tax on trucks entering N’Djamena market.

In May the government launched a “fair prices” initiative to reduce consumer prices for food products throughout the country, but Ngargoto said that it has made little difference.

The Central African nation has been weighed down by drought, a refugee crisis and an expensive military campaign to combat the militant group Boko Haram, which is based in neighboring Nigeria but wages attacks across the region.

The number of Chadians
living in poverty is projected to reach 6.3 million in 2019 up from
4.7 million in 2011, according to the World Bank. The population is about 16 million.

On the UN Human Development Index, which measures health, education and quality of life, Chad ranks third to last in the world.

In N’Djamena’s “European quarter,” as some locals call it, guards sit outside modern apartment buildings and restaurants favored by expatriates.

In neighborhoods further from the center, the streets are unpaved and people pump water in dirt courtyards. This is where Ngargoto lives with his family, just within city limits where he said a room costs about 40,000 CFA francs a month to rent.

But even that is unaffordable for many, who instead live across a bridge where the landscape becomes rural, with small houses scattered through scrubland. This neighborhood, called Toukra, is home to many middle-class commuters, said Ngargoto.

Alongside the one paved road, students and professionals walked in the sun hoping to hitch a ride into town.

There is no water or electricity network here, so houses are powered with generators if residents can afford it.

If not, they go without.

“Water and electricity have become luxury products in Chad,” said Ngargoto, who plans to build a house in this neighborhood when he can afford it.

Chad’s expat population has grown in the last decade with the development of the oil sector, the military operation against Boko Haram and the humanitarian crisis that came with it, said Paul Melly, a consulting fellow at London-based think tank Chatham House.

These changes “put much more pressure on the available space that expatriate people would consider acceptable or secure,” he said, raising prices and pushing poor people further out.

Private developers are generally keener to build luxury apartments than affordable housing if there is someone to pay for it, which expats are, said Nakamura.

“The formal housing supply is very limited in many African cities, so for ordinary people there is no chance to live in decent, non-slum housing,” he said.

Transport can also become expensive because it is inefficient in fast-growing cities, he added.

“Without developing more adequate infrastructure, there’s no way cost of living can be reduced in the future,” said Nakamura.

About 40 percent of people in Africa live below the global poverty line of $1.90 a day, according to the World Bank’s latest figures, with most of the poor still living in rural areas.

But Africa is rapidly urbanizing as people abandon the countryside in search of jobs, meaning that poorer citizens will start to shift toward cities where the pressure on transport and housing will only get worse, Nakamura said.

“Without adequate actions, we will see a clear rise in urban poverty,” he said. “It’s not a negligible issue at all.”

