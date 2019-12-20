You are here

  China announces new tariff exemptions for US chemical, oil products

China announces new tariff exemptions for US chemical, oil products

The trade war between China and the US has slowed global growth. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Beijing and Washington reach agreement to cancel barriers set to take effect from mid December
SINGAPORE: China unveiled a new list of import tariff exemptions for six chemical and oil products from the US on Thursday, days after the world’s two largest economies announced a Phase 1 trade deal.

The exemptions will be for one year from Dec. 26, the Finance Ministry said, without providing a value for the imports excluded from duties.

Duties already imposed on US products would not be refunded, the ministry added.

The tariff waivers will apply to four chemical products, such as metallocene high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and a special grade of linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), and refined oil products that include white oil and food-grade petroleum wax.

Kelly Cui, principal analyst with consultancy Wood Mackenzie, said the exemptions on the chemical products would benefit companies such as Dow Chemical Co, Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Phillips Chemical Co, which have since 2017 been adding shale-based ethylene production facilities and targeting China as the prime export market.

Cui also pointed out that the listed products, metallocene HDPE and LLDPE, were high-end special grade plastic raw materials used for packaging and pipes. China is the world’s largest importer of polyethylene.

“The exemptions could see China resume buying more HDPE and LLDPE from the US, reversing the trade flow, as the US supplies have been diverted to Latin America and Europe while China has been importing mostly from the Middle East,” said Cui.

In 2018, China imported some 6.86 million tons of HDPE and 4.46 million tons of LLDPE, according to Cui, who cited Chinese customs data. The data does not provide a breakdown for different grades of each polymer.

These imports had a combined total value of about $14 billion, according to Reuters calculations based on the delivered cost for these two products.

For petroleum wax, China imported from the US 1,108 tons, worth only $3.2 million in the first 10 months of 2019, one-tenth of China’s total imports of the product, according to Chinese customs data and consultancy JLC Network Technology.

White oil imports from the US were 3,490 tons or worth only $8.7 million during the same period, roughly 6 percent of China’s total imports.

China waived import tariffs for some soybeans and pork shipments from the US on Dec. 6, before the two sides reached a Phase 1 trade deal to cancel tariffs planned to take effect on Dec. 15.

China said it will continue to work on the product exemptions and release the second batch of waivers at an appropriate time.

The Sino-US trade war has been a major headache for global policymakers as it slowed economic growth worldwide and chilled business investment and confidence.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer last week acknowledged there remained hard work ahead in the next phase of negotiations.

He gave no specific timetable, but said US President Donald Trump did not want to wait until after the 2020 presidential election to wrap up a more comprehensive agreement.

NTPC snubs foreign emissions tech worth $2 billion

Reuters

  • NTPC ran pilot tests on filtering equipment made by GE, others
  • Said technology not suitable for power plants in India
NEW DELHI: Top Indian electricity generator NTPC has rejected the emissions-cutting technology of US giant General Electric Co (GE) and other foreign firms for its coal-fired plants, documents show, shutting them out of an estimated $2 billion in orders.

Despite struggling with some of the world’s worst air pollution levels, India has already pushed back a deadline to cut emissions to 2022, after extensive lobbying by power producers who cited high costs and technical difficulties.

The rejection of the foreign technology comes at a time when over half of the coal-fired plants in India are already set to miss a phased deadline, starting this month, to cut emissions of lung disease-causing sulfur oxides.

State-run NTPC, which generates a quarter of India’s electricity, held talks with foreign firms including GE, Norway-based Yara International and Japan-based Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems over the potential purchase of filters that lower emissions of smog-causing nitrogen oxide.

However, none of the pilot tests it conducted met key emissions parameters, NTPC said in a presentation submitted last month to the Central Pollution Control Board.

“The pilot tests concluded that both selective non-catalytic reduction (SNCR) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technologies currently available are not suitable for installation at power plants in India,” it said in the presentation reviewed by Reuters, referring to technologies used to cut emissions of nitrogen oxides.

Thermal power companies produce three-quarters of the country’s electricity and account for some 80 percent of India’s industrial emissions of sulfur oxides that cause lung diseases and smog-creating nitrogen oxides.

NTPC had presented cost estimates in 2016 for the installation of the technology to cut nitrogen oxides throughout its network of power plants. According to Reuters calculations based on those estimates, the cost would total $2.4 billion, although industry consultants said recently that those costs could now be 25 percent lower.

The utility wants a dilution in nitrogen oxide emissions standards and claimed in last month’s presentation that the lowered standards can be achieved with minor retrofits, without the need to install new equipment.

The pollution board held a stakeholder meeting on Nov. 7, an audio recording of which was reviewed by Reuters. In the meeting, GE and Yara representatives rejected NTPC’s views, saying their technologies were proven worldwide, according to the recording and two sources present at the meeting. NTPC did not attend the meeting.

NTPC, and the Indian units of GE and Yara did not respond to detailed Reuters questionnaires seeking comment. Mitsubishi Hitachi did not immediately respond to a request for comment made on its website.

NTPC said in the earlier presentation to the pollution board that high ash content in Indian coal posed challenges to installing SCR technology and that SNCR did not meet key parameters.

The foreign companies responded, saying pilot tests were run in a constrained environment and that commercial use of the equipment, which requires some changes to the plant, would cut emissions to the required levels.

“The conditions for the (pilot) test was that we can’t touch special parts at all, we can’t touch furnace tubes. NTPC did not allow us,” Senthilvel Rangasamy, a GE representative, said in the meeting.

Premchand Talreja, the managing director of the Indian unit of Yara, said the pilot tests achieved the desired results.

“There should not be doubt on the technology itself,” Talreja said in the meeting.

Lauri Myllyvirta, an analyst at the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air and previously a member of a European Union technical working group on emissions by coal-fired utilities, said India has failed to curtail emissions due to “delay and misinformation tactics by the power industry.”

“The power industry managed to build a myth that Indian coal is so special that technologies proven on a wide range of coal types elsewhere need to be tested and validated again in India before the standards can be implemented,” Myllyvirta told Reuters.

