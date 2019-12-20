Bank of Japan’s Kuroda warns of risks to economy

You are here

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, on Dec. 19, 2019. (REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)
Updated 20 December 2019
Reuters

TOKYO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the global economic outlook had brightened due to a preliminary US-China trade deal but warned that risks to Japan’s recovery remain high.

Kuroda said there were limits to how much the BOJ could deepen negative interest rates as prolonged ultra-low borrowing costs hurt financial institutions, suggesting that no immediate expansion of stimulus was forthcoming.

As part of efforts to ease the side-effects of its huge asset buying, the BOJ unveiled details of a scheme first flagged in April to lend some of its holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETF).

“It’s true we’ve seen some positive developments regarding overseas risks,” Kuroda said, welcoming receding fears of a disorderly Brexit and recent progress made by Washington and Beijing.

“Things are moving forward but uncertainty remains high. We still need to guard against downside risks to Japan’s economy.”

Kuroda spoke after the BOJ’s decision to maintain its short-term rate target at -0.1 percent and for 10-year bond yields at zero.

The central bank also kept intact its assessment that Japan’s economy continues to expand moderately as a trend, pointing to an expected boost to growth from the government’s $122 billion spending package unveiled on Dec. 5.

But the BOJ offered a gloomier view on factory output.

“Industrial production is falling due mainly to natural disasters,” it said, revising down its view from October.

The decision keeps Japan in line with the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

“The BOJ will likely stand pat throughout next year given the Fed probably won’t raise or cut interest rates, which should keep yen moves steady,” said Izuru Kato, chief economist at Totan Research.

Years of heavy money printing have failed to fire up inflation to the BOJ’s 2 percent target, forcing it to maintain a massive stimulus despite the hit inflicted on financial institutions’ profits from prolonged ultra-low rates.

Koichi Hamada, a key economic adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, criticized the BOJ’s negative rate policy and warned against pushing borrowing costs too low.

Kuroda countered the view the BOJ had reached the limits of monetary easing, saying that deepening negative rates was among the central bank’s policy options.

NEW DELHI: Top Indian electricity generator NTPC has rejected the emissions-cutting technology of US giant General Electric Co (GE) and other foreign firms for its coal-fired plants, documents show, shutting them out of an estimated $2 billion in orders.

Despite struggling with some of the world’s worst air pollution levels, India has already pushed back a deadline to cut emissions to 2022, after extensive lobbying by power producers who cited high costs and technical difficulties.

The rejection of the foreign technology comes at a time when over half of the coal-fired plants in India are already set to miss a phased deadline, starting this month, to cut emissions of lung disease-causing sulfur oxides.

State-run NTPC, which generates a quarter of India’s electricity, held talks with foreign firms including GE, Norway-based Yara International and Japan-based Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems over the potential purchase of filters that lower emissions of smog-causing nitrogen oxide.

However, none of the pilot tests it conducted met key emissions parameters, NTPC said in a presentation submitted last month to the Central Pollution Control Board.

“The pilot tests concluded that both selective non-catalytic reduction (SNCR) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technologies currently available are not suitable for installation at power plants in India,” it said in the presentation reviewed by Reuters, referring to technologies used to cut emissions of nitrogen oxides.

Thermal power companies produce three-quarters of the country’s electricity and account for some 80 percent of India’s industrial emissions of sulfur oxides that cause lung diseases and smog-creating nitrogen oxides.

NTPC had presented cost estimates in 2016 for the installation of the technology to cut nitrogen oxides throughout its network of power plants. According to Reuters calculations based on those estimates, the cost would total $2.4 billion, although industry consultants said recently that those costs could now be 25 percent lower.

The utility wants a dilution in nitrogen oxide emissions standards and claimed in last month’s presentation that the lowered standards can be achieved with minor retrofits, without the need to install new equipment.

The pollution board held a stakeholder meeting on Nov. 7, an audio recording of which was reviewed by Reuters. In the meeting, GE and Yara representatives rejected NTPC’s views, saying their technologies were proven worldwide, according to the recording and two sources present at the meeting. NTPC did not attend the meeting.

NTPC, and the Indian units of GE and Yara did not respond to detailed Reuters questionnaires seeking comment. Mitsubishi Hitachi did not immediately respond to a request for comment made on its website.

NTPC said in the earlier presentation to the pollution board that high ash content in Indian coal posed challenges to installing SCR technology and that SNCR did not meet key parameters.

The foreign companies responded, saying pilot tests were run in a constrained environment and that commercial use of the equipment, which requires some changes to the plant, would cut emissions to the required levels.

“The conditions for the (pilot) test was that we can’t touch special parts at all, we can’t touch furnace tubes. NTPC did not allow us,” Senthilvel Rangasamy, a GE representative, said in the meeting.

Premchand Talreja, the managing director of the Indian unit of Yara, said the pilot tests achieved the desired results.

“There should not be doubt on the technology itself,” Talreja said in the meeting.

Lauri Myllyvirta, an analyst at the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air and previously a member of a European Union technical working group on emissions by coal-fired utilities, said India has failed to curtail emissions due to “delay and misinformation tactics by the power industry.”

“The power industry managed to build a myth that Indian coal is so special that technologies proven on a wide range of coal types elsewhere need to be tested and validated again in India before the standards can be implemented,” Myllyvirta told Reuters.

