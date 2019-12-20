Singapore jails tanker captain in Shell oil heist case

You are here

Charge sheets seen by Reuters allege that Than received over 1,000 metric tons of stolen oil from the Pulau Bukom refinery on the vessel MT Gaea on two occasions in December 2017. (File/AFP)
SINGAPORE: A Vietnamese oil tanker captain has been jailed for over five years in Singapore for his role in a scheme that saw around $150 million of oil stolen from Shell’s biggest refinery over several years, local media reported.
Doan Xuan Than, 47, on Thursday became the second person to be sentenced in a case that also involves several former employees of the local unit of Royal Dutch Shell who allegedly conspired to siphon thousands of tons of oil from the firm’s Singapore refinery, Singapore’s Straits Times said citing court hearings and documents.
The theft, which unfolded in the world’s biggest ship re-fueling hub and Southeast Asia’s petroleum refining hub, shone a spotlight on an illegal oil trade worth tens of billions of dollars worldwide.
Than’s sentencing comes almost two years after Singaporean police raids that led to over a dozen arrests for alleged offenses dating back to 2014 in which around 340,000 tons of gasoil were filched from Shell’s refinery which sits on an islet south of Singapore’s mainland.
Charge sheets seen by Reuters allege that Than received over 1,000 metric tons of stolen oil from the Pulau Bukom refinery on the vessel MT Gaea on two occasions in December 2017.
Another Vietnamese national was jailed for 2-1/2-years in July for related offenses, the Straits Times reported.
Besides the former Shell employees, there have been related charges filed against former employees of one of Singapore’s biggest marine fuel suppliers, Sentek Marine & Trading Pte Ltd; a Singaporean who worked for Intertek, a British-listed company specializing in quality and quantity assurance, including for fuel products; and other Vietnamese nationals who allegedly received stolen property aboard ships.
Shell has previously said it was “disappointed” by what it uncovered at Pulau Bukom, was working closely with authorities and had implemented “measures to prevent this from happening again.”
Singapore’s state courts did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment while Than could not be reached for comment.

Topics: Singapore

Ethiopia launches first satellite into space

Updated 1 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

Ethiopia launches first satellite into space

Updated 1 min 45 sec ago
Reuters
ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia launched its first satellite into space on Friday, as more sub-Saharan African nations strive to develop space programs to advance their development goals and encourage scientific innovation.
Before dawn on Friday, senior officials and citizens gathered at the Entoto Observatory and Research Center just north of the capital Addis Ababa to watch a live broadcast of the satellite’s launch from a space station in China.
“This will be a foundation for our historic journey to prosperity,” deputy prime minister Demeke Mekonnen said in a speech at the launch event broadcast on state television.
The satellite was designed by Chinese and Ethiopian engineers and the Chinese government paid about $6 million of the more than $7 million manufacturing costs, Solomon Belay, director general of the Ethiopian Space Science and Technology Institute, told Reuters.
“Space is food, space is job creation, a tool for technology...sovereignty, to reduce poverty, everything for Ethiopian to achieve universal and sustainable development,” he said.
The satellite will be used for weather forecast and crop monitoring, officials said.
The African Union adopted a policy on African space development in 2017 and declared that space science and technology could advance economic progress and natural resource management on the continent.

