Roundup: Influencers, models spotted among stars at MDL Beats in Riyadh

DUBAI:Social media influencers flocked to the Saudi capital on Thursday for 10 hours of non-stop electronic music from some of the best musicians and DJs in the world, as the three-day MDL Beast music festival kicked off.

From Dutch-Moroccan-Egyptian model Imaan Hammam to the Lebanese bloggers Nathalie Fanj and Karen Wazen, the event was a honeypot for online marketeers.

They all took to Instagram to share snaps from the event and pictures they took with celebrities such as Swedish model Elsa Hosk, Egyptian actress Salma Abu Deif and the American fashion influencer and reality television personality Olivia Culpo.

Wazen posted a video with Culpo showing off their knee-high boots by the Lebanese footwear designer and her sister, Andrea Wazen.

The event, which took place at a massive outdoor venue in Banban, Riyadh and featured five stages, saw some of the biggest names in electronic dance music including Dutch disk jockeys Tiesto and Martin Garrix, South African DJ Black Coffee, Italian electronic musician Marco Carola, US rapper Rick Ross and American DJ Swizz Beatz, who all performed last night.

Alongside the international stars, many well-known Saudi and regional artists performed on The Big Beast stage. Egyptian singer Mohamed Hamaki and Saudi performer Rabeh Saqer, in particular, drew massive crowds on the opening day of the festival.

Born in Saudi Arabia and having grown up in Dubai, Simi and Haze Khadra, known around the world by their moniker SimiHaze, also took to the stage on Thursday.