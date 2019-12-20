You are here

Roundup: Influencers, models spotted among stars at MDL Beats in Riyadh

Imaan Hammam flocked to the Saudi capital to attend MDL Beast. (AFP)
Arab News

DUBAI:Social media influencers flocked to the Saudi capital on Thursday for 10 hours of non-stop electronic music from some of the best musicians and DJs in the world, as the three-day MDL Beast music festival kicked off.

From Dutch-Moroccan-Egyptian model Imaan Hammam to the Lebanese bloggers Nathalie Fanj and Karen Wazen, the event was a honeypot for online marketeers.

They all took to Instagram to share snaps from the event and pictures they took with celebrities such as Swedish model Elsa Hosk, Egyptian actress Salma Abu Deif and the American fashion influencer and reality television personality Olivia Culpo.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wazen posted a video with Culpo showing off their knee-high boots by the Lebanese footwear designer and her sister, Andrea Wazen.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The event, which took place at a massive outdoor venue in Banban, Riyadh and featured five stages, saw some of the biggest names in electronic dance music including Dutch disk jockeys Tiesto and Martin Garrix, South African DJ Black Coffee, Italian electronic musician Marco Carola, US rapper Rick Ross and American DJ Swizz Beatz, who all performed last night.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Alongside the international stars, many well-known Saudi and regional artists performed on The Big Beast stage. Egyptian singer Mohamed Hamaki and Saudi performer Rabeh Saqer, in particular, drew massive crowds on the opening day of the festival.

Born in Saudi Arabia and having grown up in Dubai, Simi and Haze Khadra, known around the world by their moniker SimiHaze, also took to the stage on Thursday.

'6 Underground': A dumb, thrilling adrenaline rush

Ryan Reynolds stars in the latest Netflix action thriller “6 Underground.” (Supplied)
Arab News

'6 Underground': A dumb, thrilling adrenaline rush

DUBAI: If you’re unfamiliar with Michael Bay’s work (“Transformers,” “Armageddon”), the first 15 minutes of “6 Underground,” which are set in the streets of Florence, will get you up to speed. The development of characters and plot is not a major concern — racking up a dizzying number of eye-boggling stunts and explosions is.

The premise of “6 Underground” — as if that matters — is this: A group of six individuals with particular skillsets have all faked their own deaths and cut all ties to their previous lives. According to the script, this has freed them up to act as vigilantes to take down some of the world’s most evil, vicious individuals.

Scenes depicted in the film like Nigeria, Afghanistan, Hong Kong and the Middle East were all shot in the UAE. (Supplied)

Number One (played by Ryan Reynolds with some of the deadpan silliness he brought to “Deadpool”) is a tech billionaire (with a penchant for magnets that turns out to be very useful) who’s funding the whole venture. He has a strict (although not that strict, we discover) no-names policy, hence the numbers. Number Two is a doctor; Number Three a bulky hitman with a soft heart (as evidenced by the fact he still visits his ailing mother whose dementia means he’s not really violating protocol); Number Four a daring British free-runner/skater; Number Five a former CIA operative; Number Six a top-notch driver; and Number Seven an ex-military sniper. (One of them gets killed early, hence the ‘6’ in the title.)

It is said to be Netflix’s most expensive production to date, with a budget of around $125 million. (Supplied)

Their main target is the murderous dictator of Turgistan (upgraded to a sovereign state for the movie) whom the group aim to remove and replace with his apparently nicer brother. Much of the movie is shot in Abu Dhabi (which can be confusing for those of us who know the UAE capital well).

The few breaks in the adrenaline-inducing action are filled with wry asides and witticisms from Reynolds et al (to varied effect). But the movie’s main purpose is to thrill and entertain. So sit back, ignore the glaring holes in the plot and the clunky attempts to build some backstory for the characters, and enjoy some of the most thrilling fight scenes, car chases and general mayhem yet to hit any screen — big or small.

