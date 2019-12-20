You are here

  Bosnia jails nationals on suspicion of fighting for Daesh

Bosnian police transport detained suspected Daesh militants, women and children from Sarajevo International Airport on Dec. 19. (AFP)
AP

  • Bosnia is the first country in Europe to introduce prison terms for its citizens who fought abroad
  • Officials said around 260 nationals remain in Syrian camps
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina: A Bosnian court on Friday has sent five Bosnian citizens, who have been deported from Syria, to one month in prison pending a trial on suspicion they were former Daesh fighters.
They are part of a group of 25 Bosnians who were flown to Sarajevo on a US Air Force transport plane from camps in Syria on Thursday.
The group includes six women, twelve children and seven suspected former foreign fighters. Bosnia’s prosecutors said the suspects are facing terrorism charges.
Bosnian officials in the past have said about 260 Bosnian citizens remain in the camps in Syria, including approximately 100 men and 160 women and children,
In 2014, Bosnia became the first country in Europe to introduce prison terms for its citizens who fought abroad. Fighters who have since returned to the country were tried and, in most cases, sentenced to prison.

Sweden jails man for spying on Ahwazi community for Iran

  • An Iraqi Swede was sentenced for spying on the Ahwazi community across Europe
  • He passed information to Iranian authorities, potentially exposing members of the group to harm
STOCKHOLM: An Iraqi Swede was sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison on Friday for spying on the Ahwazi community in Sweden and elsewhere in Europe and passing information to Iranian authorities, potentially exposing members of the group to harm.
The Ahwazi are an ethnic Arab minority mostly living in the Iranian province of Khusestan and face persecution and discrimination from authorities there, according to Amnesty International.
Unrest in Khusestan goes back at least 100 years when the local leader rebelled against Reza Shah Pahlavi.
In 2018, the Ahwaz National Resistance, which seeks a separate state in Khuzestan, claimed responsibility for an attack on a parade in the regional capital of Ahvez that killed 25 people. Iran arrested hundreds of Ahwazi Arabs.
“The defendant’s activities and surveillance of Ahwazis may cause a large number of opposition Ahwazis or their relatives persecution, serious injury or death,” Stockholm District court said in a statement. “This intelligence operation has been systematic and has been going on for a long time.”
The 46-year-old man collected personal information about members of the Ahwazi community under the pretense of working for an online publication, the court said.
The man had denied the charges.
The man’s activities included filming conference delegates and demonstrators at Ahwazi events in Sweden and around Europe, photographing number plates and obtaining Internet log-in details of members of the community between 2015 and 2019.

