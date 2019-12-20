You are here

  • Home
  • Friday prayers at Kashmir grand mosque after four months

Friday prayers at Kashmir grand mosque after four months

Jamia Masjid is a hotbed of anti-Indian sentiment, with Friday prayers often followed by street protests. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p8je7

Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

Friday prayers at Kashmir grand mosque after four months

  • Locals reported the that the recent closure was the longest since 1947
  • The Indian government shut down Internet and phone lines to back its August 5 move.
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

SRINAGAR, India: Friday prayers were held in Kashmir’s historic main mosque for the first time since New Delhi revoked the restive region’s semi-autonomous status in August and imposed a security lockdown.
Some thousand worshippers gathered for afternoon prayers at the iconic mosque after security was removed from its main gates, images showed.
Locals say the recent closure was the longest the 13th-century mosque had endured since Kashmir was split between India and Pakistan in 1947 after independence from Britain.
Jamia Masjid is in Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar — a hotbed of anti-Indian sentiment, with Friday prayers often followed by street protests.
Before the crackdown, chief cleric and influential separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq delivered sermons and political messages at the sprawling mosque every Friday.
He is among thousands of people, including separatist leaders opposed to Indian rule, taken into custody by authorities after New Delhi’s decision.
The Indian government shut down Internet and phone lines, and flooded the Muslim-majority region with security forces to back its August 5 move.
Some of the restrictions have been eased in recent days but the area remains tense.
An armed rebellion against Indian rule has raged for decades in Kashmir, which has left tens of thousands dead, mainly civilians.

Topics: India Kashmir

Related

Bosnia jails nationals on suspicion of fighting for Daesh

Updated 30 min 18 sec ago
AP

Bosnia jails nationals on suspicion of fighting for Daesh

  • Bosnia is the first country in Europe to introduce prison terms for its citizens who fought abroad
  • Officials said around 260 nationals remain in Syrian camps
Updated 30 min 18 sec ago
AP

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina: A Bosnian court on Friday has sent five Bosnian citizens, who have been deported from Syria, to one month in prison pending a trial on suspicion they were former Daesh fighters.
They are part of a group of 25 Bosnians who were flown to Sarajevo on a US Air Force transport plane from camps in Syria on Thursday.
The group includes six women, twelve children and seven suspected former foreign fighters. Bosnia’s prosecutors said the suspects are facing terrorism charges.
Bosnian officials in the past have said about 260 Bosnian citizens remain in the camps in Syria, including approximately 100 men and 160 women and children,
In 2014, Bosnia became the first country in Europe to introduce prison terms for its citizens who fought abroad. Fighters who have since returned to the country were tried and, in most cases, sentenced to prison.

Topics: Bosnia Bosnia and Herzegovina Daesh

Related

Special
World
Daesh losing hold of southern Philippines, says top general
World
8 Portuguese men charged with fighting for Daesh in Syria

Latest updates

Friday prayers at Kashmir grand mosque after four months
Lebanon’s new PM says he plans a government of experts
Bosnia jails nationals on suspicion of fighting for Daesh
Sweden jails man for spying on Ahwazi community for Iran
Iran calls Pompeo ‘loudspeaker for bullying’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.