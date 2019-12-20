You are here

  • Home
  • Arteta tasked with reviving troubled Arsenal

Arteta tasked with reviving troubled Arsenal

Out of the shadow of Wenger: Arsenal hired Mikel Arteta as manager, hoping its former midfielder can turn around the fortunes of the ailing London club. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9f4zx

Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

Arteta tasked with reviving troubled Arsenal

  • The 37-year-old Spaniard, who played more than 100 games for the Gunners between 2011-16, signed a three-and-a-half year contract
  • Arteta faces a massive challenge, with Arsenal having won just once in 12 matches — beating West Ham under interim manager Freddie Ljungberg
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Mikel Arteta has been given the job of reviving the fortunes of Arsenal after he was appointed head coach of the English Premier League side on Friday.
The 37-year-old Spaniard, who played more than 100 games for the Gunners between 2011-16, signed a three-and-a-half year contract and ends a three-year stay as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City.
Arteta, who will be officially presented to the press later on Friday at 1700 GMT, replaces compatriot Unai Emery, who was sacked last month.
The former midfielder, who will sit in the stands for Saturday’s match against another of his former clubs Everton, faces a massive challenge, with Arsenal having won just once in 12 matches — beating West Ham under interim manager Freddie Ljungberg.
“This is a huge honor. Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world,” Arteta said in a statement.
“We need to be competing for the top trophies in the game and that’s been made very clear to me in my discussions with Stan and Josh Kroenke (owner and club director, respectively) and the senior people from the club.
“We all know there is a lot of work to be done to achieve that but I am confident we’ll do it.
“I’m realistic enough to know it won’t happen overnight but the current squad has plenty of talent and there is a great pipeline of young players coming through from the academy.”
Head of football Raul Sanllehi said the club had interviewed other candidates before opting to pursue Arteta — his appointment took longer to announce due to finalizing compensation to City reported to be £2 million.
“We met several top-class candidates and Mikel stood out to every single one of us as the perfect person for us,” he said in a club statement.
“Mikel understands Arsenal Football Club and what it means to our fans around the world. We look forward to him getting down to work and bringing the best out of our squad as we work to get our season back on track.”
A return to the Champions League next season was Arsenal’s priority at the start of the season, with Emery given more substantial backing than expected in the transfer market.
The top four is not yet out of reach, with Arsenal seven points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea and Arteta will have another route into the Champions League via the Europa League, with the Londoners facing Olympiakos in the last 32.
But the decision to hand one of the top jobs in English football to a rookie manager will only increase the scrutiny on Arsenal’s unpopular owners should Arteta’s appointment not prove successful.
Arteta has served an impressive apprenticeship, making 150 appearances for Arsenal under Arsene Wenger at the end of his playing career before becoming Guardiola’s assistant as City rewrote the record books in winning the Premier League for the past two seasons.
Arteta was seemingly set to be given the job before Emery 18 months ago.
On that occasion, a late change of heart saw the far more experienced Spaniard chosen as the successor to Wenger, who was at the helm for 22 years.
Emery finished fifth in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final to Chelsea in his first season in charge.
After a slow start to the season, the club eventually bowed to fan pressure by sacking the former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain boss three weeks ago.
However, they did so without a clear succession plan, allowing Arsenal to slide further down the table in recent weeks.
Across north London, when Tottenham took the ruthless decision a month ago to sack Mauricio Pochettino they appointed Jose Mourinho within hours and the Portuguese has had an immediate impact.
Emery believes Arteta will be up to the task.
“He (Arteta) really is prepared to make that next jump,” Emery told the BBC.
“He has been at Arsenal before, he’s been in the Premier League and he has been working with Pep Guardiola.
“I do believe this is a good decision and I would also like it to be a good decision.”

Topics: Arsenal Mikel Arteta

Related

Sport
Manchester City have the best players in the world and are ready to win Champions League, claims Mikel Arteta
Sport
Arteta rescues Arsenal on Wilshere’s return

Riyadh, Jeddah to host Italian and Spanish Super Cups

Updated 20 December 2019
SALEH FAREED

Riyadh, Jeddah to host Italian and Spanish Super Cups

Updated 20 December 2019
SALEH FAREED

2019 has been a year that will go down in the annals of history as the year Saudi Arabia became a major hub for sporting events.

From Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight boxing triumph in Diriyah to the return of Formula E motor racing, can now be added two major footballing events, as the country gets set to host some of Europe’s finest.

The Italian Super Cup, or Supercoppa Italiana, will be held in Riyadh next Sunday, between Serie A champions Juventus and Coppa Italia winners Lazio at King Saud University Stadium. It is the second year in a row the competition will be hosted by the Kingdom. 

Furthermore, after announcing the famed Dakar Rally will take to the Kingdom’s dunes from Jan. 5-17, Saudi Arabia’s General Sports Authority (GSA) has announced the Spanish Super Cup (Supercopa de Espana) will take place from Jan. 8-12, contested by Real Madrid, city rivals Atletico Madrid, Valencia and reigning Spanish champions Barcelona.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday in Jeddah, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the GSA, said: “As an extension of a long-term strategy that aims to position the Kingdom as one of the most important global destinations to enjoy the best sports tournaments, we are very happy to host the Spanish Super Cup in a five-day soccer festival in Jeddah.”

The press conference revealed that tickets for the semifinal matches between Valencia and Real on Jan. 8, and Barcelona and Atletico on Jan. 9, would start from SR75 ($19.99), with tickets for the final on Jan. 12 starting from SR150.

Topics: Spanish Super Cup Saudi General Sports Authority (GSA)

Related

Sport
Saudi World Cup finalist eyes home advantage at Diriyah Equestrian Festival
Sport
We’re here to race and win, says Dakar Saudi Arabia 2020 driver Talal Bader

Latest updates

Arteta tasked with reviving troubled Arsenal
Exhibition devoted to Saudi Arabia's King Faisal opens in London
Russia honors two of Britain’s ‘Cambridge Five’ spies
Friday prayers at Kashmir grand mosque after four months
Lebanon’s new PM says he plans a government of experts

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.