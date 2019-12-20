You are here

Chinese car giants rev up for India as rivals hit the brakes

Great Wall Motors CEO Wei Jianjun is looking to India as part of a global expansion plan that includes South America and Australia. (Reuters)
Updated 20 December 2019
Reuters

  • Companies look to India to combat slowing sales in China
NEW DELHI: Chinese automakers Great Wall Motor and Changan Automobile are accelerating plans to build cars in India after the initial success of rival SAIC Motor in one of the world’s biggest markets, three sources said.

Great Wall, one of the biggest sellers of sports-utility vehicles (SUV) in China, expects to secure a production site in the first half of 2020, likely a General Motors plant in Maharashtra, a source familiar with Great Wall’s plans said.

Buying a factory is seen as the best way to get up and running fast and Great Wall is finalizing which SUVs it plans to make in India, including whether to kick off its launch with an electric SUV, the source said.

Great Wall said it would make an announcement next month about its plans for India but declined further comment.

A spokesman for GM in Detroit said it was continuing to make vehicles for export at its Talegaon plant in Maharashtra state.

“As we have said previously, we continue to explore options to improve utilization of the plant. We do not comment on speculation,” he said.

Changan, too, is scouting for a production base and has held talks with suppliers, sources aware of its plans said. Both automakers, which produce electric vehicles (EVs) in China, are also considering whether to set up EV battery assembly plants in India, the sources said.

Changan declined to comment.

The companies see India as a chance to combat slowing sales at home, which fell in November for a 17th month in a row. While car sales in India are stuttering, the market is expected to become the world’s third biggest by 2026, behind China and the US, according to consultancy LMC Automotive

The Chinese firms also hope to capitalize on gaps left by global automakers such as Fiat Chrysler, Ford Motor and GM, which have scaled back plans in a market still dominated by smaller, low-cost cars made by Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor.

“It is an opportune time for China’s automakers to enter India. There is a gap in competition and it may take a couple of years for some of the established carmakers to bring new products to the market,” said LMC Automotive’s Ammar Master.

GM’s retreat from India, for example, could help Great Wall get going quickly and it has been in talks to buy GM’s plant in Maharashtra, two of the sources said.

GM stopped selling cars in India in 2017 and has already sold its other plant in Gujarat to SAIC, where the state-owned Chinese automaker now makes the Hector SUV it launched in June under its MG Motor brand.

India is part of Great Wall’s planned global expansion into South America, South Africa, Southeast Asia and Australia, and it also plans to export from their to places such as Europe and the US, said the source who is aware of its plans.

“The plant in India is expected to be the biggest for Great Wall outside of China,” the source said.

Great Wall has hired a former executive from Maruti Suzuki, India’s biggest carmaker, for its product and business planning, and appointed a former executive from SAIC’s India division as a consultant to liaise with the government.

“For global automakers, India is one of the many markets they are in but for the Chinese it is the first major market outside of home and so the level of investment and commitment will be proportionately high,” said the source.

One of the biggest hurdles in India will be fighting perceptions about the quality and reliability of Chinese products and winning over brand-conscious buyers, say analysts.

Chinese smartphone makers such as Xiaomi Corp. faced similar perception issues when they launched in India but they now dominate the market. However, cars remain a significant outlay for most Indians and the Chinese brands will need to make their mark quickly.

“Once the likes of Volkswagen and Ford start launching new models in India, the entrants from China could face tougher competition because a lot of buyers in India are still very brand conscious,” said LMC’s Master.

Still, the initial success of SAIC’s Hector SUV, launched at the end of June, helped. It had sold more than 13,000 cars by the end of November and plans to sell 24,000 next year.

“SAIC has changed the perception about whether a Chinese brand can be made and sold in India,” said Santosh Pai, partner at law firm Link Legal which advises Chinese companies setting up in India. “Fence sitters are getting in and have realized they can sell in India if the price and strategy is right.”

Lessons for Great Wall and Changan from SAIC’s India launch include marketing the brand aggressively, packing the car with features to differentiate it from rivals and giving extended warranties to dispel doubts over reliability, analysts say.

Another advantage for Chinese carmakers in the coming years will be their EV expertise. With the sale of EVs slowing in China they can deploy some of their existing capacity to India where the government is encouraging clean fuel cars.

SAIC, which will soon launch an electric SUV in India, is also scouting for a second manufacturing site and is expected to make a decision in early 2020.

Topics: China India Wei Jianjun SAIC Motor Corporation SUV Great Wall Motor Co. Ltd

Shell writes down up to $2.3bn on weaker economic outlook

Updated 21 December 2019
Reuters

Shell writes down up to $2.3bn on weaker economic outlook

  • Energy giant becomes the latest to do so over low long-term gas prices, following Chevron, BP, Equinor and Repsol
Updated 21 December 2019
Reuters

LONDON: Royal Dutch Shell said on Friday it expected to write down up to $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter, the latest major energy company forced to shrink estimates for sector values due to a weaker economic outlook.

In a trading update ahead of full year results, Shell also lowered its oil products sales forecast, pointing to the first annual slowdown in sales since at least 2014, while maintaining spending on the lower end of forecasts.

The Anglo-Dutch company warned in October that trade tensions between the US and China, the world’s two largest energy consumers, could hurt demand and take a toll on its performance.

Shell said it expected to take post-tax impairment charges in a range between $1.7 billion and $2.3 billion for the quarter “based on the macro outlook.” It did not say which assets the impairments related to.

Since October, rivals Chevron, BP, Equinor and Spain’s Repsol all wrote down a total of around $20 billion, primarily in US shale gas assets, due to lower long-term gas prices.

The impairment will likely increase Shell’s debt ratio, or gearing, which the company has struggled to meaningfully reduce in recent years.

“This reduction in guidance and impairment appears to show that management underestimated how much weaker oil prices would be in the latter part of this year, as well as underestimating future demand for oil, along with its by-products,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Shell, which had beaten third-quarter profit expectations on strong oil and gas trading, also warned that higher taxes would hit its earnings by about $500 million to $600 million in the fourth quarter.

The company said it expected additional oil well write-offs in the range of $100 million to $200 million in the period, while 2019 capital expenditure was expected to be at the lower end of its guidance range of $24 billion to $29 billion.

Shell gave guidance for oil product sales of 6.5 million to 7 million barrels per day (bpd) in the fourth quarter, compared with its earlier estimate of 6.65 million bpd to 7.05 million bpd. That would mark the first decline in sales since at least 2014.

Chemical sales were expected to reach 3.4 million to 3.6 million tons, marking a sharp slowdown in 2019 compared to the previous five years.

Production of oil and gas is expected to be higher from the third quarter, while liquefied natural gas (LNG) volumes are in line with previous forecasts at between 8.8 million and 9.4 million tons.

Shell reports fourth quarter results on Jan. 30.

Topics: Royal Dutch Shell US Shale

