Where We Are Going Today: Qormuz Jewelry

Updated 21 December 2019
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Designers behind Saudi brand Qormuz have been putting some natural sparkle into the jewelry range.

With a focus on heritage and legacy, the product designs are simple, using the bark of agarwood (or oud in the Arab world) — a fragrant, dark resinous wood used in incense and perfume — to give a unique look to jewelry items.

A small fragment of bark forms the centerpiece to rings, bracelets and necklaces, incorporated with gold, precious stones such as onyx or rose quartz, or wrapped sections of braided leather.

Qormuz also produces brooches adorned with a natural pearl to turn a simple, everyday look into one of elegance and style.

The designers provide perfumes infused with oils such as cardamom, lemon, musk, sandalwood, and saffron, carefully mixed with the oud to give an aromatic and adventurous feel to the jewelry.

What We Are Reading Today: Virginia Woolf by Gillian Gill

This is an insightful, witty look at Virginia Woolf through the lens of the extraordinary women closest to her.

How did Adeline Virginia Stephen become the great writer Virginia Woolf? Acclaimed biographer Gillian Gill tells the stories of the women whose legacies — of strength, style, and creativity — shaped Woolf’s path to the radical writing that inspires so many today.

Gill, who holds a PhD in modern French literature from Cambridge University, has taught at Northeastern, Wellesley, Yale, and Harvard.

She is the author of Nightingales: The Extraordinary Upbringing and Curious Life of Miss Florence Nightingale, Agatha Christie: The Woman and Her Mysteries, and Mary Baker Eddy. She lives in suburban Boston.

Claire Jarvis said in a review for The New York Times that Gill’s new biography of Woolf “takes as its organizing principle Woolf’s relationships, familial and otherwise, with women, placing special emphasis on the writer’s connections to intellectually and literarily ambitious female figures of the 19th and early 20th centuries.”

