Where We Are Going Today: Qormuz Jewelry

JEDDAH: Designers behind Saudi brand Qormuz have been putting some natural sparkle into the jewelry range.

With a focus on heritage and legacy, the product designs are simple, using the bark of agarwood (or oud in the Arab world) — a fragrant, dark resinous wood used in incense and perfume — to give a unique look to jewelry items.

A small fragment of bark forms the centerpiece to rings, bracelets and necklaces, incorporated with gold, precious stones such as onyx or rose quartz, or wrapped sections of braided leather.

Qormuz also produces brooches adorned with a natural pearl to turn a simple, everyday look into one of elegance and style.

The designers provide perfumes infused with oils such as cardamom, lemon, musk, sandalwood, and saffron, carefully mixed with the oud to give an aromatic and adventurous feel to the jewelry.