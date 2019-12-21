You are here

‘Catastrophic’ conditions as bushfires rage in Australia

The bushfires have torched at least three million hectares of land across Australia — an area equivalent to the size of Belgium. (AFP)
  • Sydney was shrouded in toxic smoke as blazes flared to its north, south and west
  • The fires have torched at least three million hectares of land across the country — an area equivalent to the size of Belgium
BARGO, Australia: A scorching heatwave intensified bushfires ravaging parts of Australia on Saturday, and out-of-control blazes surrounding Sydney worsened under “catastrophic” conditions.
Australia’s eastern coast has been hit by a record-breaking heatwave, which has moved in from the west of the country, fanning hundreds of fires in its path.
Sydney was shrouded in toxic smoke as blazes flared to its north, south and west, some just 130 kilometers (80 miles) from Australia’s largest city.
“Today has been an awful day,” New South Wales state fire commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said Saturday afternoon.
Temperatures were expected to peak at 47 degrees Celsius (116 Fahrenheit) in parts of the state — the country’s most populous — including in parts of west Sydney.
Australia endures bushfires every year but the early and intense start to this season, along with the record temperatures, has fueled concerns about global warming.
The fires have torched at least three million hectares (7.4 million acres) of land across the country — an area equivalent to the size of Belgium — with at least 10 people killed and more than 800 homes destroyed.
A “mega fire” burning over 460,000 hectares north of Sydney escalated Saturday, as did a fire burning on multiple fronts in the Blue Mountains, where authorities said an unknown number of properties were burning.
Some 3,000 firefighters across the state were bracing for a wind change in the afternoon, expected to bring “dangerous and difficult, volatile conditions,” Fitzsimmons added.
“We will not get on top of these fires until we get some decent rain,” Fitzsimmons said of the outlook.
“We are seeing a relentless pattern of hot, dry air dominating the weather features at the moment,” he added.
Evacuations were being carried out in the town of Bargo, on the front of a 185,000-hectare blaze which tore through the nearby area on Thursday.
“It’s horrific, it’s devastating driving around. We feel pretty isolated where we are with the roadblocks. Loved ones can’t come and see us,” Bargo resident Corey Cartes said.
Cartes was told to leave two days ago, but has stayed behind to defend his property.
“Everyone is offering to help, but there is nothing they can do. Not for us now, just stay out and stay safe and we hope the fireies (firefighters) can do their job.”
In the state of South Australia, which in the past few days has borne the brunt of the heat wave, more than 1,500 firefighters have been battling fires that ripped through more than 40,000 hectares.
Two people died in fires there over the past two days, and dozens of firefighters and residents have been treated for injuries and smoke inhalation.
Emergency crews were also on alert in the southern state of Victoria, where fires were burning following days of scorching temperatures.
Leading doctors have warned of a “public health emergency” given the unprecedented toxic smoke pollution choking Sydney.
“It is pretty much the whole New South Wales population being exposed to prolonged smoke and because we have never experienced this before, we don’t know what the eventual outcome will be,” Kim Loo said.
“It probably won’t be obvious for months, or even years,” added Loo, also a member of advocacy group Doctors for the Environment.
Hospitals have been recording sharp increases in emergency room visits for heat exhaustion and respiratory problems.
Loo said elderly patients, as well as children and outdoor workers were the most at risk, warning the health sector is “not prepared” to deal with such cases.
Vulnerable people in New South Wales have been urged to stay indoors amid worries the scorching heat combined with the toxic smoke could cause “severe illness, hospital admissions and even death.”
Sydney resident Len Renekov said Saturday he was most worried about “getting all the smoke particles into my lungs and into my heart.”
The 67-year-old was wearing a mask, still a rare sight, while nearby a dozen Sydneysiders sweated through their regular Saturday morning workout under the harbor bridge, without face coverings.
“A week ago, it was worse, I couldn’t see the Opera House,” he said.

India’s Modi summons ministers to discuss security situation following citizenship protests

Updated 32 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

India’s Modi summons ministers to discuss security situation following citizenship protests

  • At least 14 people have been killed in violent clashes between the police and protesters since parliament last week passed the law
  • Dozens have been injured in violent clashes between police and protesters, many in sensitive parts of Uttar Pradesh
Updated 32 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a meeting with his council of ministers on Saturday to discuss security following protests against a controversial citizenship law, government sources said.
At least 14 people have been killed in violent clashes between the police and protesters since parliament last week passed the law, which critics say discriminates against Muslims and undermines the country’s secular constitution.
“The PM has called a meeting of the full union council of ministers to assess the prevailing situation due to violent protests in many parts of the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act,” a senior government official told Reuters, requesting anonymity.
The backlash against the law pushed through parliament by Modi’s Hindu nationalist government marks the strongest show of dissent since he was first elected in 2014.
Protests against the new law continued on Saturday despite government’s use of curfews and a draconian regulation to shut down protests.
Rights activists in India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, said local policemen were conducting raids on their houses and offices to prevent them from planning fresh demonstrations.
Dozens have been injured in violent clashes between police and protesters, many in sensitive parts of Uttar Pradesh, which has long seen clashes between majority Hindus and minority Muslims.
More protests are planned in several parts of the country, including in the northeastern state of Assam. There, locals are angry with law as it makes it easier for non-Muslim migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who settled in India prior to 2015 to obtain Indian citizenship.
Resentment against illegal immigrants from Bangladesh has simmered for years in Assam, one of India’s poorest states, with residents blaming outsiders, Hindus or Muslims, for stealing their jobs and land.
“Women from all walks of life will be leading a protest across Assam state on Saturday,” a student union leader from the state told Reuters.
In other parts of India, anger with the law stems from it being seen as discriminating against Muslims, and as it makes religion a criteria for citizenship in a country that has taken pride in its secular constitution.
“This piece of legislation strikes at the heart of the Constitution, seeking to make India another country altogether,” prominent historian Ramachandra Guha wrote in an Indian newspaper, The Telegraph.
“It is thus that so many people from so many different walks of life have raised their voices against it.”
Guha was released from police custody after being detained for protesting against the law in the southern city of Bengaluru.

Topics: India Citizenship Amendment Act

