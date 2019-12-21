You are here

Pakistani professor gets death sentence in blasphemy case

Pakistan’s controversial blasphemy law carries an automatic death penalty, and Asia Bibi’s acquittal of the accusation by the country’s Supreme Court last year sparked protests from Islamist hardliners. (AFP)
  • Defense attorney Shahbaz Gormani said his client was wrongly convicted and that the verdict would be appealed
  • Pakistan’s controversial blasphemy law carries an automatic death penalty for anyone
MULTAN, Pakistan: A Pakistani court on Saturday convicted a Muslim professor of blasphemy, sentencing him to death for allegedly spreading anti-Islamic ideas.
Junaid Hafeez has been held for six years awaiting trial. He’s spent most of that time in solitary confinement because he would likely be killed if left with the general population, local media have reported.
Defense attorney Shahbaz Gormani said his client was wrongly convicted and that the verdict would be appealed.
Pakistan’s controversial blasphemy law carries an automatic death penalty for anyone accused of insulting God, Islam or other religious figures.
While authorities have yet to carry out a death sentence for blasphemy, even the mere accusation can cause riots. Domestic and international human rights groups say blasphemy allegations have often been used to intimidate religious minorities and to settle personal scores.
A Punjab governor was killed by his own guard in 2011 after he defended a Christian woman, Aasia Bibi, who was accused of blasphemy.
She was acquitted in January after spending eight years on death row in a case that drew international media attention. Faced with death threats from Islamic extremists upon her release, she flew to Canada to join her daughters in May.
Hafeez was arrested in 2013 for allegedly displaying blasphemous content while a visiting university lecturer in the city of Multan.
Prosecutor Athar Bukhari said Hafeez had spent three years in the United States under a special program for Pakistani educators.
The prosecutor said investigators retrieved anti-religions material from Hafeez’s laptop after his attest.
Hafeez was also fined half a million Pakistani rupees (over $3,200) on Saturday.

'Catastrophic' conditions as bushfires rage in Australia

  • Sydney was shrouded in toxic smoke as blazes flared to its north, south and west
  • The fires have torched at least three million hectares of land across the country — an area equivalent to the size of Belgium
BARGO, Australia: A scorching heatwave intensified bushfires ravaging parts of Australia on Saturday, and out-of-control blazes surrounding Sydney worsened under “catastrophic” conditions.
Australia’s eastern coast has been hit by a record-breaking heatwave, which has moved in from the west of the country, fanning hundreds of fires in its path.
Sydney was shrouded in toxic smoke as blazes flared to its north, south and west, some just 130 kilometers (80 miles) from Australia’s largest city.
“Today has been an awful day,” New South Wales state fire commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said Saturday afternoon.
Temperatures were expected to peak at 47 degrees Celsius (116 Fahrenheit) in parts of the state — the country’s most populous — including in parts of west Sydney.
Australia endures bushfires every year but the early and intense start to this season, along with the record temperatures, has fueled concerns about global warming.
The fires have torched at least three million hectares (7.4 million acres) of land across the country — an area equivalent to the size of Belgium — with at least 10 people killed and more than 800 homes destroyed.
A “mega fire” burning over 460,000 hectares north of Sydney escalated Saturday, as did a fire burning on multiple fronts in the Blue Mountains, where authorities said an unknown number of properties were burning.
Some 3,000 firefighters across the state were bracing for a wind change in the afternoon, expected to bring “dangerous and difficult, volatile conditions,” Fitzsimmons added.
“We will not get on top of these fires until we get some decent rain,” Fitzsimmons said of the outlook.
“We are seeing a relentless pattern of hot, dry air dominating the weather features at the moment,” he added.
Evacuations were being carried out in the town of Bargo, on the front of a 185,000-hectare blaze which tore through the nearby area on Thursday.
“It’s horrific, it’s devastating driving around. We feel pretty isolated where we are with the roadblocks. Loved ones can’t come and see us,” Bargo resident Corey Cartes said.
Cartes was told to leave two days ago, but has stayed behind to defend his property.
“Everyone is offering to help, but there is nothing they can do. Not for us now, just stay out and stay safe and we hope the fireies (firefighters) can do their job.”
In the state of South Australia, which in the past few days has borne the brunt of the heat wave, more than 1,500 firefighters have been battling fires that ripped through more than 40,000 hectares.
Two people died in fires there over the past two days, and dozens of firefighters and residents have been treated for injuries and smoke inhalation.
Emergency crews were also on alert in the southern state of Victoria, where fires were burning following days of scorching temperatures.
Leading doctors have warned of a “public health emergency” given the unprecedented toxic smoke pollution choking Sydney.
“It is pretty much the whole New South Wales population being exposed to prolonged smoke and because we have never experienced this before, we don’t know what the eventual outcome will be,” Kim Loo said.
“It probably won’t be obvious for months, or even years,” added Loo, also a member of advocacy group Doctors for the Environment.
Hospitals have been recording sharp increases in emergency room visits for heat exhaustion and respiratory problems.
Loo said elderly patients, as well as children and outdoor workers were the most at risk, warning the health sector is “not prepared” to deal with such cases.
Vulnerable people in New South Wales have been urged to stay indoors amid worries the scorching heat combined with the toxic smoke could cause “severe illness, hospital admissions and even death.”
Sydney resident Len Renekov said Saturday he was most worried about “getting all the smoke particles into my lungs and into my heart.”
The 67-year-old was wearing a mask, still a rare sight, while nearby a dozen Sydneysiders sweated through their regular Saturday morning workout under the harbor bridge, without face coverings.
“A week ago, it was worse, I couldn’t see the Opera House,” he said.

