You are here

  • Home
  • Will Smith reveals kid-friendly message behind ‘Spies in Disguise’

Will Smith reveals kid-friendly message behind ‘Spies in Disguise’

Will Smith stars in ‘Spies in Disguise.’ Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/vdxhr

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Will Smith reveals kid-friendly message behind ‘Spies in Disguise’

  • Arab News caught up with Will Smith to get the rundown on the family-friendly movie
  • The animated movie is Smith’s 33rd movie and 2nd time in an animated role
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

LOS ANGELES: New animated adventure, “Spies in Disguise” is set to premiere across the Middle East — including Saudi Arabia — on Dec. 26 and Arab News caught up with its star voice actor, Will Smith, to get the rundown on the family-friendly movie.

20th Century Fox’s animated film features Smith and Tom Holland, who voice the duo Lance Sterling and Walter Beckett as polar-opposites who team up to save the world.

Smith was particularly proud of the film’s message for young people.

 “Everybody on the creative team — because you know you’re directing the film towards kids — is paying such close attention to the ideas. And (we are) making sure that you’re saying something that is important and something you believe is of value,” the star shared with Arab News.

The film is based on the 2009 animated short “Pigeon: Impossible” by Lucas Martell and tells the story of two animated characters named Lance and Walter who couldn’t be any more different. However, when Lance is transformed into a pigeon for a mission to save the world, he realizes he must rely on Walter if he’s going to succeed.

“I just I love the ‘we’re better together’ as sort of the central idea of this film,” the 51-year-old rapper and actor, who shot to fame in the 1990’s television series “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” noted.

The animated movie is Smith’s 33rd movie and 2nd time in an animated role — his first was in the 2004 blockbuster “Shark Tale.”

But for the directors who were making their feature film debut, it was the first chance to work with the star.

“He is the biggest movie star in the world and he is amazing. They say don’t meet your heroes, but that does not apply to Will Smith. He came in every day,” said Nick Bruno, the co-director of the film alongside Troy Quane.  “He was just ready to do the work, to play, to have fun. There was no ego, he was so humble and just a great partner and collaborator,” he added.

Also featured in the animated film is US-Palestinian producer DJ Khaled and US actress Rashida Jones.

“Spies in Disguise” will premiere alongside a dubbed version of the animated film, which features the voices of Saudi hip hop artist Qusai and Lebanese TV presenter Raya Abirached. 

Topics: Will Smith Spies in Disguise

Supermodels jet to Riyadh for inagural MDL Beast Festival

Riyadh was jam-packed with international supermodels over the weekend. Instagram
Updated 21 December 2019
Arab News

Supermodels jet to Riyadh for inagural MDL Beast Festival

  • Supermodels, bloggers and It girls gathered in Riyadh for the inaugural MDL Beast festival
  • The jet-setting fashion set made sure to document their trip to the Middle Eastern nation
Updated 21 December 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: Over the weekend, Saudi Arabia’s capital attracted international supermodels, influencers and It girls who gathered in Riyadh for the inaugural MDL Beast Festival.

Instagram feeds were flooded with images and videos of supermodels Imaan Hammam, Irina Shayk, Stella Maxwell, Joan Smalls and Cindy Bruna living it up in the supermodel-packed Kingdom over the weekend.

Naturally, the jet-setting fashion set made sure to document their trip to the Middle Eastern nation on their social media platforms.

Hammam, who is of Moroccan and Egyptian descent, uploaded a snap of herself in Riyadh wearing a black cap by Jeddah-born womenswear designer Arwa Al-Banawi, which was inscribed with the text: “We are a Kingdom” in Arabic and English, over her hip-grazing braids.

“Jet lag is hitting but we’re not going to let that take over!!!” she captioned the image. “Excited to be here for @mdlbeast can’t wait to see my girls @simihaze and my favs!! @richforever @therealswizzz @realblackcoffee (sic),” she added, referring to Rick Ross, Swizz Beats and DJ Black Coffee.

In another clip, which she shared with her 811K followers via Instagram Stories, Hammam revealed that she was “so happy” to be in Saudi Arabia.

Russian model Irina Shayk also took to her Instagram page to upload a photograph of herself and fellow model Stella Maxwell backstage at the three-day festival.

In addition to jamming out to electrifying sets from the likes of Palestinian DJ duo SimiHaze and J Balvin, the A-list festival goers — which also included Egyptian actress Salma Abu Deif, Lebanese fashion bloggers Karen Wazen and Nathalie Fanj as well as American influencer Olivia Culpo — also headed to the desert.

From getting their hands decorated with intricate henna designs to enjoying leisurely camel rides — Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk revealed it was her first time on a camel — the fashion set appeared to be having a blast in the Saudi desert.

Also in attendance were models Alessandra Ambrosio and Sofia Richie, as well as Victoria’s Secret Angels Romee Strijd and Nadine Leopold.

They were joined by “Gossip Girl” actor Ed Westwick, rising star Luka Sabbat, blogger Negin Mirsalehi and Somali-American beauty Halima Aden who also jetted to the Saudi capital for the region’s biggest music event.  

Topics: Riyadh MDL Beast Imaan Hammam Simi Haze Elsa Hosk Irina Shayk Nadine Leopold Cindy Bruna Joan Smalls Halima Aden Stella Maxwell

Latest updates

Catholic Church is losing influence, Pope Francis warns
DJ Steve Aoki spins Mohammed Abdu remix at MDL Beast for Saudi fans
Scar of Bethlehem: Banksy unveils dark nativity in Israeli-occupied West Bank
Germany, EU condemn US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
Will Smith reveals kid-friendly message behind ‘Spies in Disguise’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.