Credit Suisse hit with $6.5m US fine for supervisory lapses

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) did not establish a supervisory system reasonably designed to monitor for potential trading violations between 2010 and 2014. (Reuters)
Updated 24 December 2019
Reuters

  • From 2011 to 2017, Credit Suisse violated the US market access rule
  • In settling the matter, Credit Suisse neither admitted nor denied the charges
VIENNA: The US Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and major exchanges have fined Credit Suisse’s US-based securities business $6.5 million for supervisory failings, FINRA said late on Monday.
FINRA, the securities industry self-regulator, and the exchanges found that Credit Suisse Securities (USA) did not establish a supervisory system reasonably designed to monitor for potential trading violations, such as spoofing and layering, for clients it had offered direct market access to numerous exchanges between 2010 and 2014.
The exchanges backing the fine are Cboe Global Markets, the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, the New York Stock Exchange, and their affiliated exchanges.
“In addition, Credit Suisse violated numerous provisions of the market access rule, which requires broker-dealers that provide their customers access to an exchange or an alternative trading system to reasonably manage the financial and regulatory risks of providing such access,” FINRA said in a statement.
From 2011 to 2017, Credit Suisse violated the market access rule’s provisions related to the prevention of erroneous orders, the setting of credit limits and the firm’s annual review of the effectiveness of its market access controls and supervisory procedures, the statement said.
In settling the matter, Credit Suisse neither admitted nor denied the charges, the statement added.
Credit Suisse did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Ras Al-Khair attracts investments worth more than $26bn

The SAR100 billion comes from the public and private sectors including the phosphate, aluminium, copper, zinc and iron industries. (SPA)
Updated 25 December 2019
SPA

Ras Al-Khair attracts investments worth more than $26bn

  • The construction of an industrial port and desalination plant has aided the development of Ras Al-Khair
Updated 25 December 2019
SPA

RIYADH: Industrial development plans in Ras Al-Khair Industrial City have contributed to attracting investments amounting to SAR100 billion ($26.67 billion), the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Ras Al-Khair is a sprawling complex located on Saudi Arabia’s northeastern coast. It includes a port, a power plant for desalinating water and producing electricity, in addition to a railway line linking the complex to bauxite and phosphate mines.

The Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu has been tasked with developing and managing mining industries in Ras Al-Khair, as well as setting targets and creating future expansion plans with partners to establish a city for mining industries.

The SAR100 billion comes from the public and private sectors including the phosphate, aluminium, copper, zinc and iron industries.

Saudi Arabia wants to diversify sources of income and exploit mining resources as  just 3 percent of these have been tapped in the Kingdom. It also wants to create an estimated 91,000 job opportunities once the entire industrial zone is completed, an area of ​​179 square kilometers.

The first stage of the expansion strategy included building a phosphate industry complex, putting the Kingdom on the map as a major supporter of food security and the second-largest supplier of phosphate fertilizers to agricultural countries. The expansion strategy also featured building an aluminum complex which will be the foundation for many manufacturing industries, including engines and auto parts.

The construction of an industrial port and desalination plant has also aided the development of Ras Al-Khair. The Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu in 2016 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi Aramco and updated the general plan of Ras Al- Khair to include an industrial complex for marine industries and services which was called King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services.

King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services includes a ship-building zone consisting of two dry docks, industrial buildings to manufacture ship engines, another area for the manufacture of offshore platforms and excavators, a zone for ship repair and maintenance, and a special area for marine supply vessels that contains a number of dry anchors and cranes for the repair and construction of marine supply vessels.

The MoU says the complex will be developed through Saudi Aramco, while the development of the offshore cluster area will be done by the Royal Commission.

