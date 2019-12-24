You are here

  • Home
  • Emirates’ long-serving boss to hand over the controls next year

Emirates’ long-serving boss to hand over the controls next year

Emirates Airline President Tim Clark speaks at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, UAE April 29, 2019. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/55pcu

Updated 24 December 2019
Reuters

Emirates’ long-serving boss to hand over the controls next year

  • Tim Clark to retire as Emirates president in June 2020
  • He has led the state-controlled airline since 2003 and helped to transform Dubai in the global travel hub
Updated 24 December 2019
Reuters

DUBAI/PARIS:Tim Clark will retire as the president of Emirates Airline at the end of June 2020 after more than three decades at the state-controlled business that has helped to transform Dubai into one of the world’s major travel crossroads.
Emirates Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum said on Tuesday in an internal memo to staff, reviewed by Reuters, that Clark would stay on as an adviser to the company.
“Through wars, economic recessions, disasters natural or manmade, and various industry upheavals, Tim has ably steered and grown Emirates to its standing today as the world’s largest international airline, and an eminent player in the global airline industry,” Sheikh Ahmed said in the memo.
An Emirates spokeswoman confirmed the retirement to Reuters.
Clark, 70, joined the airline as a founding member in 1985, having previously worked at Gulf Air and Caledonian Airways.
The British national became Emirates’ president in 2003.
“Tim is a giant of the industry. He had the vision behind Emirates and has cultivated the airline to where it is today,” said independent aviation consultant John Strickland.
Knighted in 2014 for his services to British prosperity and the aviation industry, Clark has since been referred to by many in the industry, including those at Emirates, as “Sir Tim.”
Sheikh Ahmed, a member of Dubai’s ruling family who has been the airline’s chairman since inception, praised Clark as being central to Emirates success and Dubai’s emergence as a global aviation hub.
“His achievements are too many to recount individually, but they will all be remembered,” he said in the memo.
Emirates, profitable for the past 31 years, has been crucial to putting Dubai on the map and its transformation into a global financial and tourism hub.
Launched in 1985 with aircraft leased from Pakistan International Airlines, Emirates today operates a fleet of 270 aircraft to 159 destinations, according to its website.
It carried close to 60 million passengers in its last financial year, and operates the single largest fleet of Airbus A380 superjumbo jets.
The airline has in recent years faced a slowdown in growth.
In a separate email to staff this month, it said that from next year it would no longer offer discounted tickets to friends of employees, citing the impact those reduced fares have had on revenue.
Emirates’ hub, Dubai International Airport, has been the world’s busiest for international passengers since 2014 when it overtook London’s Heathrow airport.
Clark departs as the major airline sets upon a new growth strategy as it retires older A380 jets and starts receiving smaller Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s ordered this year.

Topics: Emirates Tim Clark

Related

Lifestyle
Scientist Jane Goodall, Chinese novelist Mai Jia to speak at Emirates Airline Festival of Literature

Ras Al-Khair attracts investments worth more than $26bn

The SAR100 billion comes from the public and private sectors including the phosphate, aluminium, copper, zinc and iron industries. (SPA)
Updated 25 December 2019
SPA

Ras Al-Khair attracts investments worth more than $26bn

  • The construction of an industrial port and desalination plant has aided the development of Ras Al-Khair
Updated 25 December 2019
SPA

RIYADH: Industrial development plans in Ras Al-Khair Industrial City have contributed to attracting investments amounting to SAR100 billion ($26.67 billion), the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Ras Al-Khair is a sprawling complex located on Saudi Arabia’s northeastern coast. It includes a port, a power plant for desalinating water and producing electricity, in addition to a railway line linking the complex to bauxite and phosphate mines.

The Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu has been tasked with developing and managing mining industries in Ras Al-Khair, as well as setting targets and creating future expansion plans with partners to establish a city for mining industries.

The SAR100 billion comes from the public and private sectors including the phosphate, aluminium, copper, zinc and iron industries.

Saudi Arabia wants to diversify sources of income and exploit mining resources as  just 3 percent of these have been tapped in the Kingdom. It also wants to create an estimated 91,000 job opportunities once the entire industrial zone is completed, an area of ​​179 square kilometers.

The first stage of the expansion strategy included building a phosphate industry complex, putting the Kingdom on the map as a major supporter of food security and the second-largest supplier of phosphate fertilizers to agricultural countries. The expansion strategy also featured building an aluminum complex which will be the foundation for many manufacturing industries, including engines and auto parts.

The construction of an industrial port and desalination plant has also aided the development of Ras Al-Khair. The Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu in 2016 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi Aramco and updated the general plan of Ras Al- Khair to include an industrial complex for marine industries and services which was called King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services.

King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services includes a ship-building zone consisting of two dry docks, industrial buildings to manufacture ship engines, another area for the manufacture of offshore platforms and excavators, a zone for ship repair and maintenance, and a special area for marine supply vessels that contains a number of dry anchors and cranes for the repair and construction of marine supply vessels.

The MoU says the complex will be developed through Saudi Aramco, while the development of the offshore cluster area will be done by the Royal Commission.

Topics: Ras Al-Khair Yanbu

Related

Saudi Arabia
Jubail Health Conference focuses on children’s lung diseases
Saudi Arabia
Mustafa Al-Mahdi, CEO of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia vows to fight graft to ensure growth
Polio vaccine edict for Pakistani, Afghan visitors to Saudi Arabia
Islamic rights body denounces Indian citizenship bill
‘Roads of Arabia’ exhibition visitors in Rome get a sliver of Arabian history
Red Sea film festival to honor Egyptian director

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.