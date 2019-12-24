You are here

Algerians protest despite day of mourning for army chief

A demonstrator's shadow is cast on a national flag during an anti-government rally in Algiers, Algeria December 24, 2019. (Reuters)
Demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-government rally in Algiers, Algeria December 24, 2019. (Reuters)
A protester with taped mouth takes part at an anti-government demonstration in Algiers, Algeria December 24, 2019. (Reuters)
Algerians protest despite day of mourning for army chief

  • Students and other protesters held their regular Tuesday demonstration as they have every week since February
  • Powerful military chief of staff Ahmed Gaid Salah died of a heart attack at age 79 on Monday
ALGIERS: Protesters filled the streets of Algeria's capital Tuesday, defying calls for a day of mourning for the deceased army chief seen as the guardian of the system they want dismantled.
Powerful military chief of staff Ahmed Gaid Salah died of a heart attack at age 79 on Monday, and newly-sworn in president Abdelmadjid Tebboune called for three days of mourning.
Nonetheless, students and other protesters held their regular Tuesday demonstration as they have every week since February, when protests broke out in the North African country against the political system in place since Algeria's 1962 independence from France.
Gaid Salah was seen as Algeria's de facto strongman following the April resignation of longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika in the face of mass demonstrations sparked by his bid for a fifth term.
The army chief's funeral will be held on Wednesday, the presidency said, adding that his body would be interred at the Al-Alia cemetary in western Algiers, the final resting place of other presidents and senior Algerian figures.
Previous protests had slammed Gaid Salah, particularly in the lead-up to a December 12 presidential election rejected by protesters who demanded deep-rooted political reforms before any poll.
Gaid Salah was instrumental in pushing for the vote that elected establishment insider Tebboune.
On Monday, however, there were no slogans or placards directly targeting Gaid Salah.
"We are not against one person, but against a system," said biology student Kahina, 22.
"We agreed that there would be no anti-Gaid slogans or signs out of respect for the dead."
Some onlookers considered it "shameful" to protest despite the mourning period.
"It goes against our values, we must respect mourning," said Amine, 27, who added that he has taken part in most of the major weekly Friday demonstrations held since February 22.
But many students protesting told AFP that the death of Gaid Salah changed nothing for the movement.
Demonstrations have continued since the election of Tabboune, with protesters rejecting his invitation for dialogue and his vow to appoint young ministers and push for a new constitution.
Rumours had circulated ahead of the Tuesday march that the student protest would be cancelled, and fewer people appeared to have turned out for the rally.
The police presence was lighter as well, with the march progressing peacefully before it was dispersed by security forces in the early afternoon.

Topics: Algeria

Lebanon banks ‘trapping’ state salaries: minister

Lebanon banks ‘trapping’ state salaries: minister

  • “What is happening in some Lebanese banks is unacceptable,” Lebanon’s caretaker finance minister
  • A liquidity crunch has pushed Lebanese banks to impose capital controls on dollar accounts
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s caretaker finance minister accused the country’s banks on Tuesday of “trapping” civil servants’ salaries with withdrawal limits that have fueled public anger in the crisis-stricken country.
“What is happening in some Lebanese banks is unacceptable,” Ali Hassan Khalil wrote on Twitter.
“They are trapping the salaries of (state) employees that are transferred by the finance ministry every month.”
Rocked by two months of anti-government protests and a political deadlock, Lebanon is also facing its worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.
A liquidity crunch has pushed Lebanese banks to impose capital controls on dollar accounts, capping withdrawals at around $1,000 a month. Some have imposed even tighter restrictions.
Some have also capped weekly withdrawals of the Lebanese pound at one million — the equivalent of $660 at official rates — even as the currency has plunged by nearly a third against the dollar on the black market in recent weeks.
The tightening controls have prompted public uproar, with many accusing banks of robbing them of their savings.
On Tuesday, Khalil said it was a “sacred right” of civil servants to be paid in full and on time.
“It is not permissible for this right to be violated,” he said, vowing legal action to ensure public servants can access their salaries in full.
At banks in the northern city of Tripoli, tensions soared Tuesday as clients struggled to withdraw their salaries, said an AFP correspondent there.
A fight broke out in a branch near the city’s main protest camp after the bank refused to let a customer withdraw dollars.
An anti-government street movement has rocked the small Mediterranean country since October 17.
Bowing to popular pressure, the government resigned two weeks into demonstrations.
Since then, a potential default on Lebanon’s huge public debt has heightened the economic and political crisis.
The faltering economy has pushed many companies into bankruptcy, while others have laid off staff and slashed salaries.
A recession of more than 0.2 percent is expected for this year, the World Bank says.
In its first step toward forming an urgently-needed government, President Michel Aoun last week designated engineering professor Hassan Diab as the country’s next prime minister, replacing Saad Hariri who quit in late October in the face of mass protests.
Diab, a self-styled technocrat, has vowed to form a cabinet of independent experts within six weeks.

Topics: Lebanon Banks

