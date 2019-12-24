You are here

  • Home
  • SABIC initiative contributes SR6.1bn to GDP, creates 3,149 jobs

SABIC initiative contributes SR6.1bn to GDP, creates 3,149 jobs

1 / 5
The council signed several MoUs under the “ExSABIC” program, which creates jobs for Saudi youth by providing training at SABIC sites and affiliates in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
2 / 5
The council signed several MoUs under the “ExSABIC” program, which creates jobs for Saudi youth by providing training at SABIC sites and affiliates in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
3 / 5
The council signed several MoUs under the “ExSABIC” program, which creates jobs for Saudi youth by providing training at SABIC sites and affiliates in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
4 / 5
The council signed several MoUs under the “ExSABIC” program, which creates jobs for Saudi youth by providing training at SABIC sites and affiliates in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
5 / 5
The council signed several MoUs under the “ExSABIC” program, which creates jobs for Saudi youth by providing training at SABIC sites and affiliates in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vzqvh

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

SABIC initiative contributes SR6.1bn to GDP, creates 3,149 jobs

  • The council signed several MoUs under the “ExSABIC” program, which creates jobs for Saudi youth by providing training at SABIC sites and affiliates in Saudi Arabia
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: SABIC’s national initiative, Nusaned, qualified 40 entrepreneurs to invest in the Saudi market and announced a series of projects that will contribute SR 6.1 billion ($1.6 billion) to gross domestic product (GDP) and create 3,149 jobs.

The announcements were made during the Nusaned executive council’s sixth meeting in Riyadh on Dec. 24, during which several agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoU) with local and international companies were signed.

The agreements with chambers of commerce and industry of various regions in the Kingdom are aimed at increasing the localization of jobs and raising the percentage of women’s participation in the labor market. Other agreements with international companies are meant to attract investment in the fields of innovation, electricity, engineering consulting, renewable energy and localization of technologies in the industrial field.

A new patent registered by the Global Company for Downstream Industries (GDI), a leading Saudi company, was also announced during the meeting. The GDI, in cooperation with the German company Evonik, developed a new technology for multi-purpose isopropyl alcohol production, which will drive sustainability in local markets by achieving self-sufficiency and increasing the Kingdom’s exports.

Moreover, 85 female graduates with bachelor’s degrees in chemistry were honored after they completed an intensive training program launched in cooperation with the High Institute for Elastomer Industries. The program aims to enhance skills, deepen understanding of the elastomer industries, and qualify participants to join the industrial sector.

The council signed several MoUs under the “ExSABIC” program, which creates jobs for Saudi youth by providing training at SABIC sites and affiliates in the Kingdom. The program seeks to qualify national talents to support local companies that contribute to increasing local content to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Nusaned’s council was established at the beginning of 2018 to follow up and implement the objectives of Nusaned to develop local content. The council convenes three meetings annually. Its membership includes the ministries of energy and labor and social development, the Small and Medium Enterprises Authority, the General Investment Authority, and the Local Content and Governmental Procurement Authority.

 

Topics: Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC)

Related

Business & Economy
Emirates’ long-serving boss to hand over the controls next year
Special
Pakistan
IMF says bailout program to get Pakistan out of boom and bust cycle

Emirates’ long-serving boss to hand over the controls next year

Updated 24 December 2019
Reuters

Emirates’ long-serving boss to hand over the controls next year

  • Tim Clark to retire as Emirates president in June 2020
  • He has led the state-controlled airline since 2003 and helped to transform Dubai in the global travel hub
Updated 24 December 2019
Reuters

DUBAI/PARIS:Tim Clark will retire as the president of Emirates Airline at the end of June 2020 after more than three decades at the state-controlled business that has helped to transform Dubai into one of the world’s major travel crossroads.
Emirates Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum said on Tuesday in an internal memo to staff, reviewed by Reuters, that Clark would stay on as an adviser to the company.
“Through wars, economic recessions, disasters natural or manmade, and various industry upheavals, Tim has ably steered and grown Emirates to its standing today as the world’s largest international airline, and an eminent player in the global airline industry,” Sheikh Ahmed said in the memo.
An Emirates spokeswoman confirmed the retirement to Reuters.
Clark, 70, joined the airline as a founding member in 1985, having previously worked at Gulf Air and Caledonian Airways.
The British national became Emirates’ president in 2003.
“Tim is a giant of the industry. He had the vision behind Emirates and has cultivated the airline to where it is today,” said independent aviation consultant John Strickland.
Knighted in 2014 for his services to British prosperity and the aviation industry, Clark has since been referred to by many in the industry, including those at Emirates, as “Sir Tim.”
Sheikh Ahmed, a member of Dubai’s ruling family who has been the airline’s chairman since inception, praised Clark as being central to Emirates success and Dubai’s emergence as a global aviation hub.
“His achievements are too many to recount individually, but they will all be remembered,” he said in the memo.
Emirates, profitable for the past 31 years, has been crucial to putting Dubai on the map and its transformation into a global financial and tourism hub.
Launched in 1985 with aircraft leased from Pakistan International Airlines, Emirates today operates a fleet of 270 aircraft to 159 destinations, according to its website.
It carried close to 60 million passengers in its last financial year, and operates the single largest fleet of Airbus A380 superjumbo jets.
The airline has in recent years faced a slowdown in growth.
In a separate email to staff this month, it said that from next year it would no longer offer discounted tickets to friends of employees, citing the impact those reduced fares have had on revenue.
Emirates’ hub, Dubai International Airport, has been the world’s busiest for international passengers since 2014 when it overtook London’s Heathrow airport.
Clark departs as the major airline sets upon a new growth strategy as it retires older A380 jets and starts receiving smaller Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s ordered this year.

Topics: Emirates Tim Clark

Related

Lifestyle
Scientist Jane Goodall, Chinese novelist Mai Jia to speak at Emirates Airline Festival of Literature

Latest updates

SABIC initiative contributes SR6.1bn to GDP, creates 3,149 jobs
Algerians protest despite day of mourning for army chief
Family members of man killed during Iran protests arrested -Mehr news agency
’I’ll be back’ within a year, ousted Bolivian leader Morales vows
Emirates’ long-serving boss to hand over the controls next year

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.