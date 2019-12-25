You are here

Faisal Faeq

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait sign deal to resume joint oil output

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, left, with Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah following the signing of the agreement. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait sign deal to resume joint oil output

  • An agreement on the demarcation of land and maritime borders in the neutral zone also signed
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia and Kuwait signed an agreement to resume pumping at two major oilfields in a shared neutral zone on Tuesday.

Kuwait’s Oil Minister Khaled Al-Fadhel said on Twitter that the memorandum of understanding signed with Saudi Arabia included “the resumption of production in the divided zone.”

The state-run KUNA news agency reported that the two countries also signed an agreement on the demarcation of land and maritime borders in the neutral zone.

The oil produced in the neutral zone in the border area is shared equally between the two nations.

Khafji, an offshore field, was jointly operated by Kuwait Gulf Oil Co. (KGOC) and Saudi Aramco Gulf Operations, while the onshore Wafra field was operated by KGOC and Saudi Arabian Chevron.

Commenting on the deal, political analyst Dr. Hamdan Al-Shehri told Arab News: “The agreement signed between both the countries — Saudi Arabia and Kuwait — is a step forward.”

It is very important for both countries, he said adding that this step will benefit both sides economically.

“This is the way to solve problems between countries,” Al-Shehri said.

“The Gulf Cooperation Council  countries are always ready to resolve issues amicably through dialogue,” Al-Shehri added.

The resolution of this issue, he said, is a message to the entire world. Tuesday’s agreement comes as oil prices are under pressure due to abundant reserves and weak global economic growth.

The deal could take as much as a year to bring the field back to full capacity. The fields can produce 0.5 million bpd or 0.5 percent of global supply.

Continued soft pricing has prompted the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies to make deeper production cuts starting next month.

Saudi Arabia pumps just under 10 million barrels per day (bpd), while Kuwait produces around 2.7 million bpd.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose on Tuesday in thin pre-Christmas trading after Russia said cooperation with OPEC on supply cuts would continue. 

US oil major Chevron, which helps operate the fields, said full production was expected within 12 months. Brent crude was up 30 cents, or 0.45 percent, at $66.69 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate was 23 cents higher at $60.75 a barrel.

OPEC and Russia will continue their cooperation as long as it is “effective and brings results,” Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview.

OPEC and allies agreed in November to extend and deepen output curbs in place since 2017. The reduction of output could see as much as 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) taken off the market, or about 2 percent of global demand.

Still, OPEC needs to do more to balance the market on a sustainable basis, Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil market research at Rystad Energy, said in a note.

Opinion

“The OPEC cuts didn’t fully solve the problem — instead they offer a light bandage to get through the first quarter of 2020,” said Tonhaugen.

While OPEC has been cutting production, US producers have been filling the gap, pumping ever greater amounts of crude to reach a record high of about 13 million bpd in November.

That has helped swell inventories with US stocks up about 1 percent this year.

Crude stocks are, however, expected to have fallen by about 1.8 million barrels last week, a second week of declines, according to a preliminary Reuters poll.

The weekly government report on inventories has been delayed by two days due to Christmas.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kuwait Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Oil

Ras Al-Khair attracts investments worth more than $26bn

The SAR100 billion comes from the public and private sectors including the phosphate, aluminium, copper, zinc and iron industries. (SPA)
Updated 25 December 2019
SPA

Ras Al-Khair attracts investments worth more than $26bn

  • The construction of an industrial port and desalination plant has aided the development of Ras Al-Khair
Updated 25 December 2019
SPA

RIYADH: Industrial development plans in Ras Al-Khair Industrial City have contributed to attracting investments amounting to SAR100 billion ($26.67 billion), the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Ras Al-Khair is a sprawling complex located on Saudi Arabia’s northeastern coast. It includes a port, a power plant for desalinating water and producing electricity, in addition to a railway line linking the complex to bauxite and phosphate mines.

The Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu has been tasked with developing and managing mining industries in Ras Al-Khair, as well as setting targets and creating future expansion plans with partners to establish a city for mining industries.

The SAR100 billion comes from the public and private sectors including the phosphate, aluminium, copper, zinc and iron industries.

Saudi Arabia wants to diversify sources of income and exploit mining resources as  just 3 percent of these have been tapped in the Kingdom. It also wants to create an estimated 91,000 job opportunities once the entire industrial zone is completed, an area of ​​179 square kilometers.

The first stage of the expansion strategy included building a phosphate industry complex, putting the Kingdom on the map as a major supporter of food security and the second-largest supplier of phosphate fertilizers to agricultural countries. The expansion strategy also featured building an aluminum complex which will be the foundation for many manufacturing industries, including engines and auto parts.

The construction of an industrial port and desalination plant has also aided the development of Ras Al-Khair. The Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu in 2016 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi Aramco and updated the general plan of Ras Al- Khair to include an industrial complex for marine industries and services which was called King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services.

King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services includes a ship-building zone consisting of two dry docks, industrial buildings to manufacture ship engines, another area for the manufacture of offshore platforms and excavators, a zone for ship repair and maintenance, and a special area for marine supply vessels that contains a number of dry anchors and cranes for the repair and construction of marine supply vessels.

The MoU says the complex will be developed through Saudi Aramco, while the development of the offshore cluster area will be done by the Royal Commission.

Topics: Ras Al-Khair Yanbu

