You are here

  • Home
  • Japan ruling party lawmaker arrested on casino bribery suspicion: prosecutors

Japan ruling party lawmaker arrested on casino bribery suspicion: prosecutors

Tsukasa Akimoto is a member of Japan’s House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, and aligned with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bqe3x

Updated 25 December 2019
Reuters

Japan ruling party lawmaker arrested on casino bribery suspicion: prosecutors

  • Tsukasa Akimoto was a senior vice minister in the Cabinet Office until October 2018
  • He is a member of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party
Updated 25 December 2019
Reuters

TOKYO: Japanese authorities arrested ruling party lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto on Wednesday on suspicion of accepting bribes from a company interested in setting up a casino in Japan, Tokyo prosecutors said.
Akimoto, a member of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party, was a senior vice minister in the Cabinet Office until October 2018 and oversaw government policy on casinos. He is suspected of receiving ¥3 million ($27,500) in cash from three suspects, knowing their company wanted help with a casino bid, prosecutors said.
The three suspects were also arrested on suspicion of bribery, prosecutors said. No one was available for comment at Akimoto’s office. The lawmaker, whose office was raided by prosecutors last week, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.
The arrest could harden opposition to casinos, which have been consistently unpopular in Japan despite the government’s push to have them in operation during the early 2020s.
The government sees casinos anchoring “integrated resorts” that include shopping outlets and hotels and would be aimed at bolstering local economies, tourism and tax revenue.
“This shakes the foundation of the government’s integrated-resort policy,” Kazuhiro Haraguchi, parliamentary affairs chief for the opposition Democratic Party For the People, told Kyodo News.
“If a deputy minister in the Cabinet Office with authority (over the casino issue) used his position to get money, it would be outrageous.”
An opinion poll in October by Jiji news found 57.9 percent opposition to integrated resorts versus 26.6 percent support.

Topics: Japan

Related

Special
Middle-East
Wrong about Japan: Arab News-YouGov survey reveals Arab misconceptions
Middle-East
UAE residents lead Arab world in travel to Japan: Poll

Queen Elizabeth II, close family celebrate Christmas

Updated 25 December 2019
AP

Queen Elizabeth II, close family celebrate Christmas

  • Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan, and their 7-month-old son, Archie, are spending the holiday in Canada with Meghan’s mother
  • The royals were greeted by several hundred well-wishers who had gathered outside the church grounds
Updated 25 December 2019
AP

SANDRINGHAM: Queen Elizabeth II and her close family celebrated Christmas with a morning service at St. Mary Magdalene Church near her rural retreat at Sandringham in eastern England.
It was a festive event Wednesday as the queen was joined for the first time by Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, the two eldest children of Prince William and his wife, Kate. They left 1-year-old Prince Louis at home.
George and Charlotte walked to church hand in hand with their parents. Prince Charles, their grandfather, walked next to them.
The queen arrived in a Bentley with Charles’ wife, Camilla. Her elderly husband, Prince Philip, stayed at home. He was discharged from a hospital Tuesday after treatment for an undisclosed ailment. Philip, 98, has retired from public duties.
Prince Andrew, who has stepped down from royal duties because of his association with a convicted sex offender, attended an earlier church service with his brother Charles at his side.
Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan, and their 7-month-old son, Archie, did not attend. They are spending the holiday in Canada with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.
The royals were greeted by several hundred well-wishers who had gathered outside the church grounds.
The queen’s traditional pre-recorded Christmas message will be broadcast throughout Britain and the Commonwealth nations Wednesday afternoon. Excerpts released ahead of time reveal that the queen plans to acknowledge it has been a challenging year.
Talking about the need for reconciliation and forgiveness, Elizabeth says: “The path, of course, is not always smooth, and may at times this year have felt quite bumpy, but small steps can make a world of difference.”
She is thought to be referring both to Britain’s laborious exit from the European Union, which is now almost certainly going to happen on Jan. 31 after voters gave the pro-Brexit Conservative Party a comfortable majority in Parliament, and to the royal family’s difficulties.
The problems this year included Andrew’s retreat from public duties following a disastrous TV interview in which he defended his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and failed to show empathy for Epstein’s young female victims.
The family has also endured what many close observers think is a rift between William and Harry. Both Harry and Meghan have complained about constant scrutiny by the media as they settle into family life with Archie.

Topics: Queen Elizabeth II Christmas British royal family

Related

World
Queen Elizabeth admits ‘bumpy’ year in Christmas message
Offbeat
Queen Elizabeth mixes puddings, and sends message of continuity

Latest updates

Iraqi protesters rally after night of arson attacks
Iran to hold joint, four-day navy drill with Russia, China
Queen Elizabeth II, close family celebrate Christmas
Saudi security forces kill two ‘wanted terrorists’ in Dammam
Iran-backed bloc names Basra governor for post of Iraqi PM

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.