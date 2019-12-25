You are here

Not Santa Claus: White-bearded 'Merry Christmas' bank robber throws cash at passers-by

Police said in a statement a white bearded man, but definitely not Santa Claus, robbed the Academy Bank in Colorado Springs two days before Christmas. (AFP)
25 December 2019
AFP

Not Santa Claus: White-bearded 'Merry Christmas' bank robber throws cash at passers-by

  • ‘He started throwing money out of the bag and then said, ‘Merry Christmas!’
  • Passers-by reportedly attempted to return some of the stolen money to the bank
Updated 25 December 2019
AFP

WASHINGTON: A white-bearded man robbed a bank two days before Christmas, but threw the stolen cash in the air and wished passers-by a merry Christmas, US media reported.
Colorado police confirmed in a statement an “older white male” robbed the Academy Bank in Colorado Springs after threatening workers with an unidentified weapon and leaving with an unknown amount of money around midday Monday.
“He started throwing money out of the bag and then said, ‘Merry Christmas!” witness Dion Pascale told local station KKTV 11 News.
A man, identified by police as 65-year-old David Wayne Oliver, was arrested in a nearby Starbucks after the event and without incident, Colorado police department confirmed.
Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest.
Passers-by reportedly attempted to return some of the stolen money to the bank, witnesses told local media, but an officer told the Denver Post that thousands of dollars remain missing.

K-pop fans brave Seoul’s Christmas chill to buy BTS ‘merch’

24 December 2019
Reuters

K-pop fans brave Seoul's Christmas chill to buy BTS 'merch'

  • K-pop management agencies have been expanding their retail operations to capitalize on a merchandising boom
  • Analysts say demand for the gear is growing as the popularity of K-pop bands spreads beyond the domestic market
Updated 24 December 2019
Reuters

SEOUL: In the early hours of a freezing Christmas Eve, 62-year-old Lee Myeong-sook queues up in Seoul’s ritzy Gangnam area for a chance to buy a t-shirt, or maybe even a toothbrush, branded with the logo of K-pop boyband BTS.
The rest of the district is all but deserted, but a huge line of fans of all ages and nationalities is building up around her outside the pop-up shop “House of BTS,” dedicated to the seven-piece behind “Boy With Luv” and other hits.
K-pop management agencies, including BTS’ Big Hit Entertainment, have been expanding their retail operations to capitalize on a merchandising boom — this is the band’s first outlet in Seoul with others popping up as far afield as Mexico.
“I want to buy some cushions, dolls, badges, things like that today, and notebooks to give to my friends,” said Lee, who waited in line with her 35-year-old daughter.
Branded jackets sell for 299,000 won ($257) alongside socks, sleep masks and other merchandise linked to the band which has spearheaded a wave of Korean pop music and become the first group since the Beatles to have three number one albums in the United States in less than a year.
Analysts say demand for the gear is growing as the popularity of K-pop bands spreads beyond the domestic market across other parts of Asia and into the West.
Japanese fans outside the store told Reuters they had flown in because the Gangnam store “had more stuff” than the three BTS stores in their own country. About 1,500 fans or more visited the store during a single day last week.
“I’m hoping to buy whatever I can,” said Rebecca Mould, 25, originally from the US city of Boston, a BTS fan for about two years on her first visit to the store. “I already have a lot, so whatever else there is ...”
Big Hit — an unlisted company with investments from South Korea’s STIC Investments and China’s Legend Capital — has launched an app called Weply to sell “merch” to fans worldwide.
It has also partnered with Line Friends, an affiliate of South Korea’s top Internet firm Naver, to sell goods linked to the “BT21” animated characters designed by members of BTS.
“The constant derivation of new products seems to contribute a lot (to sales),” said Han Sang-woung, analyst at Eugene Investment Co. Ltd, who estimated agencies’ merchandise profit margins at around 20 percent.

