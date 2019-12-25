You are here

Algeria starts funeral of army chief Gaid Salah

People gather outside the Palace of the People during the funeral of Algeria’s late military chief Lt. general Ahmed Gaid Salah in Algiers on December 25, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 25 December 2019
AFP

  • Surrounded by large numbers of motorbike outriders, the funeral procession converged at the People’s Palace
  • He was due to be buried shortly after 1200 GMT in Martyrs’ Square in Al-Alia cemetery
ALGIERS: The funeral of Algeria’s powerful army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah got underway Wednesday as his remains arrived at the People’s Palace, images broadcast by state TV showed.
The wooden coffin containing the body of Gaid Salah, who died of a heart attack on Monday aged 79, arrived at 0630 GMT, covered in a national flag and carried by officers.
Surrounded by large numbers of motorbike outriders, the funeral procession converged on the palace, which was built in the 18th century for Ottoman governors.
Gaid Salah became the country’s de facto strongman after longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika was forced to step down in the face of huge street protests in April.
Interim military chief of staff Said Chengriha was in attendance, while President Abdelmadjid Tebboune arrived a little after the procession.
Tebboune won a December 12 presidential election with 58.1 percent of the vote on a turnout of less than 40 percent, according to official results, in a poll dismissed by protesters as a ploy by Gaid Salah and other establishment figures to consolidate their power.
After his win, Tebboune awarded Gaid Salah the National Order of Merit, Algeria’s highest honor. After the general’s death he announced three days of national mourning.
Images broadcast by several TV stations showed a crowd massed at the gates of the palace to pay their final respects to Gaid Salah, who served as army chief for 15 years.
The religious affairs ministry asked imams to lead prayers in Gaid Salah’s memory on Wednesday.
He was due to be buried shortly after 1200 GMT in Martyrs’ Square in Al-Alia cemetery, where former presidents and other major Algerian figures are laid to rest.

Emirates President Kim Clark to retire from Dubai carrier in June

Updated 47 min 51 sec ago
AP

Emirates President Kim Clark to retire from Dubai carrier in June

  • Tim Clark, who joined the airline in 1985 when it was first launched, will remain on as an adviser, the company told The Associated Press by email
  • The British aviation industry figure has gained a formidable reputation in the United Arab Emirates
Updated 47 min 51 sec ago
AP

DUBAI: The president of Dubai-based airline Emirates will retire in June after 17 years at the helm of the Middle East’s biggest carrier, the company confirmed Wednesday.

Tim Clark, who joined the airline in 1985 when it was first launched, will remain on as an adviser, the company told The Associated Press by email.
His retirement at the end of June 2020 was first announced by Emirates Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum in an internal company memo to employees on Tuesday. No details were given on who will succeed him.

The British aviation industry figure has gained a formidable reputation in the United Arab Emirates. Local media, which reported that Clark turned 70 in November, wrote glowing pieces about his tenure after news broke that he’d be stepping down as president.

The Dubai-based Gulf News described him as the “genius” who has headed the airline since 2003. Abu Dhabi-based The National said he helped take Emirates’ growth “to dizzying heights.” The National noted that when Emirates began operations in 1985, it was leasing planes from Pakistan International Airlines, and now has a fleet of 270 aircraft that fly to 159 cities.

His biography on the airline’s website describes him as “instrumental in the transformation of Emirates into the global giant it is today.”
Emirates has expanded rapidly in the US and elsewhere in recent decades, operating daily flights to major North American cities like New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, among others.

It’s main hub of Dubai International Airport is the world’s busiest for international travel, with more than 89 million arrivals or transits in 2019.
Aviation and tourism are major pillars of Dubai’s economy, and Emirates’ success is key to that. The airline is known for its customer service, comfort and state-of-the-art aircraft.

Emirates’ success and that of smaller rivals Qatar Airways and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has rattled big US airlines, which accuse the Gulf carriers of receiving billions of dollars of unfair government subsidies. They deny the allegations.

