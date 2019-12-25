You are here

Brazil's Bolsonaro says he had partial memory loss after a fall this week

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on as he leaves the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil December 12, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 25 December 2019
Reuters

Brazil's Bolsonaro says he had partial memory loss after a fall this week

  • Earlier this month, Bolsonaro said he had been examined for skin cancer
Updated 25 December 2019
Reuters

SAO PAULO: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday night that he briefly lost his memory after falling at his presidential residence in Brasilia, the capital, earlier this week.
The president’s office disclosed on Monday that Bolsonaro, 64, had suffered a fall and was taken to a hospital Monday night for a brain scan, which detected no abnormalities. Bolsonaro spent the night in the hospital and was discharged on Tuesday.
“I had partial memory loss. This morning I managed to recover a lot of stuff,” Bolsonaro told the Band TV network Tuesday night. “Now I am fine. I did not know, for instance, what I had done in the previous day.”
Since September 2018, Bolsonaro has undergone four surgeries because of a knife attack he suffered during the election campaign.
Recently, the right-wing president also journalists he potentially had skin cancer, but a biopsy ruled out the disease.  

Topics: Brazil

Saudi Arabia
Bolsonaro's visit 'a major step in bolstering KSA-Brazil relations'
Business & Economy
Jair Bolsonaro uses WEF platform to sell a 'new Brazil' to Davos elite

Oman’s India envoy says new maritime pact ‘far-reaching’

Updated 26 December 2019
Sanjay Kumar

Oman's India envoy says new maritime pact 'far-reaching'

  • India is among Oman’s top trading partners with bilateral trade reaching $6 billion in 2018-19
Updated 26 December 2019
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Oman’s ambassador to India said on Wednesday that a bilateral maritime pact would have a “far-reaching impact” on stability in the Arabian Gulf.

The agreement, signed on Tuesday, enables India to expand its footprint in the western Indian Ocean, the Arabian Gulf and East Africa.

Oman will allow New Delhi and its navy access to its Duqm port, about 550 km south of the capital Muscat. In the special economic zone at Duqm Sebacic Oman, an Indo-Oman joint venture, is planning to set up a $1.2 billion project, the largest sebacic acid plant in the Middle East.

India is among Oman’s top trading partners with bilateral trade reaching $6 billion in 2018-19. It was the second largest importer of crude oil from Oman last year and more than 800,000 Indians live in Oman, sending back over $3 billion annually in remittances.

“On the one hand it enables New Delhi to expand its economic and security footprint ... on the other hand it will have a far reaching impact on stability in the Arabian Gulf and India’s interests in the region,” Ambassador Sheikh Hamad bin Saif Al-Rawahi told Arab News.

“India and Oman’s relationship has grown over the decades and become more significant at a time when global trade and food security are paramount which requires that neighbors join efforts to enhance security.” 

Oman’s initiative to strengthen cooperation with India during the recent visit of Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to the sultanate could be seen as part of its efforts to diversify security partnerships, he added.

India’s Foreign Ministry said that Jaishankar’s visit was “in pursuit of India’s objective of enhanced engagement with the Gulf region which is in India’s extended neighborhood.”

Former ambassadors and foreign policy experts said the maritime pact would institutionalize long-standing bilateral cooperation.

“During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Oman in 2018 they agreed to work closely on the Duqm facilities,” Anil Trigunayat told Arab News. “The Gulf countries are important for India’s overall security architecture, therefore developing closer ties with Oman is good for the overarching security of India.”

Anil Wadhwa, a former Indian ambassador to Oman, said the strategic significance of the agreement lay in the turnaround facility for the ship, allowing the Indian vessel room to maneuver. 

Prof. Sujata Aishwarya, from the New Delhi-based Jamia Millia Islamia University, said India was asserting itself in a region it considered to be of great strategic interest in the same way that China was strengthening its maritime Silk Route through infrastructure projects and economic partnerships.

Topics: Oman India Maritime cooperation Duqm port

World
India, France to work for Indian Ocean freedom of navigation
World
New climate report: Oceans rising faster, ice melting more

Dramatic 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse is a first for Saudi Arabia
Eat, pay, love: Jeddah boutique nurtures local brands and customer experience
Lebanon's leaders in blame game over crisis
Turkey readying to give Libya military support
Personal ID cards ease access to health cover in Saudi Arabia

