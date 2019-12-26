You are here

  • Turkey top court rules Wikipedia ban breaches free speech

Turkey top court rules Wikipedia ban breaches free speech

A reporter's laptop shows the Wikipedia blacked out opening page in Brussels January 18, 2012. (Reuters)
AFP

  • The ban imposed by Turkey’s Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) has remained in place since April 2017
  • A local court is due to decide whether the ban will be lifted
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s Constitutional Court on Thursday ruled that the government’s ban on access to online encyclopedia Wikipedia violated freedom of expression, the official Anadolu news agency reported.
The ban imposed by Turkey’s Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) has remained in place since April 2017.
Turkish officials said at the time the measure was needed as Wikipedia had failed to remove content deemed false from its pages that linked Turkey with terror groups.
But the move caused an outcry among freedom of information activists who accuse Turkey of slapping bans on websites and social media with alarming regularity.
A local court is due to decide whether the ban will be lifted, according to Turkish media reports.
In May, the Wikipedia Foundation said it would take the ban to the Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights.
Rights groups have regularly criticized the erosion of free speech in Turkey under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, especially since a failed coup attempt in 2016 triggered a massive crackdown on government critics in the press and beyond.

Topics: Turkey Wikipedia media

Two Iran prisoners begin hunger strike, supporters say

Updated 26 December 2019
Reuters

  • Iran has stepped up detentions of foreign and dual nationals
PARIS: Two foreign academics detained in Iran have begun a hunger strike in protest against their incarceration, according to a letter published by their supporters.
Franco-Iranian researcher Fariba Adelkhah and British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert said in the letter dated Dec. 24 they had begun refusing food and water at the Evin prison in Tehran where they are being held.
The women's protest was also announced in a tweet by the international research institute at France's Sciences Po school, where Adelkhah is employed as a senior research fellow.
"CERI confirms the hunger strike begun by Fariba Adelkhah and her co-detainee Kylie Moore-Gilbert," the institute said on Wednesday.
Iran has stepped up detentions of foreign and dual nationals amid a protracted standoff with Western powers, after the United States withdrew from an international agreement to curb Iranian nuclear activities and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.
Moore-Gilbert, a specialist in Middle East politics at the University of Melbourne, has been detained for more than a year. British and Australian media have reported that she has been sentenced to 10 years in jail by Iranian authorities.
Adelkhah was arrested by Iran's Revolutionary Guard this year and accused of spying.
In their letter, the academics said they had been "subjected to psychological torture and numerous violations of our basic human rights", without elaborating.
Iran has rebuffed French President Emmanuel Macron's demands that it release Adelkah and Roland Marchal, her Sciences Po colleague who was also arrested in October.
Topics: Iran hunger strike prisoners

