On day 22, French transport strike heads for record

French activist Jean-Baptiste Redde aka Voltuan (C), holds a placard as he takes part in a demonstration of rail workers and employees of Paris' RATP public transport operator near the Gare de l'Est railway station in Paris on December 26, 2019, as part of a nationwide multi-sector strike against French government's pensions overhaul.(AFP)
Updated 26 December 2019
AFP

  • With no end in sight, train and metro transport was again severely disrupted in Paris and on regional lines
  • Railway workers stayed off the job to protest the government’s plan to merge 42 existing pension schemes
PARIS: A transport stoppage that has caused daily travel misery for millions of people in France entered its 22nd day on Thursday, equalling the duration of a 1995 strike whose success against government reforms unions are hoping to repeat.
With no end in sight, train and metro transport was again severely disrupted in Paris and on regional lines, as railway workers stayed off the job to protest the government’s plan to merge 42 existing pension schemes into a single, points-based system.
The overhaul would see workers in certain sectors — including the railways — lose early retirement benefits.
Talks between unions and the government last week failed to find common ground, and a new day of mass protest has been called for January 9 — two days after negotiations are set to resume.
With some 42 percent of train drivers on strike, the SNCF rail company said half of its high-speed TGV trains were running Thursday, 20 percent of suburban trains in the larger Paris region, four out of 10 regional trains and a quarter of inter-city connections.
In Paris, only two of 16 metro lines — the only driverless ones — were running as usual, four were closed, and ten provided a much reduced service.
The government says the pension overhaul is needed to create a fairer system.
But workers object to the inclusion of a so-called pivot age of 64 until which people would have to work to earn a full pension — two years beyond the official retirement age.
The labor action, which started on December 5, is taking a heavy toll on businesses, especially retailers, hotels and restaurants, during what should be one of the busiest periods of the year.
Industry associations have reported turnover declines of 30 to 60 percent from a year earlier, and the SNCF said Tuesday it had lost 400 million euros ($442 million) in potential earnings so far.
The strikers, too, are losing out, forfeiting their salary for days not worked.
The man leading the pension reform project, Laurent Pietraszewski, said Tuesday the government would be “willing to compromise” in the negotiations. But he insisted there will be no revisiting the plan to do away with special retirement regimes.
Some 200-300 people turned out Thursday for a rally in Paris in support of the striking railway workers.
The longest transport strike in France lasted for 28 days, also over Christmas, in 1986 and early 1987.

‘Reign of terror’ in northern India follows citizenship law

Updated 27 December 2019
Sanjay Kumar

‘Reign of terror’ in northern India follows citizenship law

  • Critics say BJP is openly at war with Muslims as Modi praises police action
NEW DELHI: Idul Hasan has been crying since he saw the body of his 20-year-old son Asif, unable to believe that life has become so tragic. 

“I was called by the ambulance driver, he told me to see my son in the hospital’s post-mortem section,” a sobbing Hasan told Arab News. “What was his crime?”

Asif, a rickshaw driver in the Meerut district of northern Uttar Pradesh state, was killed after Friday prayers when police fired at people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). 

The act fast-tracks citizenship for persecuted Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who arrived in India before the end of 2014 from Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. But critics say the law is discriminatory and goes against the secular spirit of India’s constitution. 

Six people have been killed by police fire in Meerut and a fact-finding team comprising civil society activists accuses authorities of targeting Muslims. One activist has said there is a “reign of terror” in Uttar Pradesh.

“The UP authorities are brazenly targeting Muslims ... throwing democratic norms, constitutional rights and the due process of law to the wind,” the National Action Against Citizenship Amendment team said.

FASTFACT

There have been protests across India but most of the killings and violence has occurred in places governed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party such as Uttar Pradesh.

The citizenship law follows decisions by New Delhi that disproportionately affect the country’s Muslim population including revoking the special status of the Muslim-majority state of Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, the screening of Muslims from the National Register of Citizens in Assam state, and plans to build a Hindu temple at the site of centuries-old Babri Mosque.

There have been protests across India but most of the killings and violence has occurred in places governed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) such as Uttar Pradesh.

Media and police reports said there had been 18 deaths from police fire in the state, and that hundreds of people have been detained.

“There is a reign of terror and the minority is living in deep fear,” political activist Yogendra Yadav told Arab News after a visit to Meerut. 

Arab News contacted the director-general of Uttar Pradesh police, O.P. Singh, but he refused to comment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the role of state police in enforcing law and order, telling an audience in Lucknow that people who committed violent acts and damaged public property should sit peacefully at home and ponder if it was the right path.

Activists who visited the state told Arab News that the BJP was openly at war with Muslims, and that people were so scared they were not going to the police station to file reports about missing relatives.

