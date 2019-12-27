You are here

Arab coalition in Yemen completes review procedure

Spokesman of the Saudi-led military coalition Colonel Turki al-Maliki speaks during a press conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on September 30, 2019. (AFP)
RIYADH: The Arab coalition fighting to restore the internationally recognized government in Yemen has finished reviewing post-work procedures in the operational area, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The Arab coalition referred one of the results of targeting in the operational area to the Coalition’s Joint Incidents’ Assessment Team to consider the possibility of accidental losses and collateral damage, to evaluate the incidents and to announce its results, coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.

Based on what was revealed by the review and the operational audit, in addition to what was clarified by the coalition’s ground forces during the clash with hostile forces, there was a possibility of accidental losses and collateral damage during the targeting process of Houthi militia troops in Monabbih District, Saadah Governorate, Yemen.

Al-Maliki repeated the commitment of the coalition’s joint leadership to apply the highest targeting standards, as well as the application of principles and customary rules of international humanitarian law in military operations, and to take all measures regarding accidental incidents to achieve the highest levels of responsibility and transparency.

 

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj ministry signs agreements with Somalia, Syria

MAKKAH: Hajj and Umrah Minister Mohammed Saleh bin Taher Benten received at his office in Makkah the Somali Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs Nur Mohamed Hassan to discuss early preparations for this year’s Hajj season.

Later on, Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat received at his office in Makkah Secretary-General of the Syrian National Coalition and Head of the Syrian Pilgrims’ Affairs Abdul Basit Abdul Latif.

Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat receives the Syrian delegation. (SPA)

Both meetings looked into a number of topics related to Somali and Syrian pilgrims’ affairs, before an official meeting was held to discuss arrangements and preparations to serve pilgrims in the 2020 season.

An agreement to arrange affairs for the 2020 Hajj season was signed with both countries, aiming to organize the arrival of pilgrims from Somalia and Syria and provide all their needs through the many service authorities.

Both the Somali and Syrian delegations expressed their gratitude to the Saudi government for the services and facilitations it offers to pilgrims.
 

