Arab coalition in Yemen completes review procedure

RIYADH: The Arab coalition fighting to restore the internationally recognized government in Yemen has finished reviewing post-work procedures in the operational area, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The Arab coalition referred one of the results of targeting in the operational area to the Coalition’s Joint Incidents’ Assessment Team to consider the possibility of accidental losses and collateral damage, to evaluate the incidents and to announce its results, coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.

Based on what was revealed by the review and the operational audit, in addition to what was clarified by the coalition’s ground forces during the clash with hostile forces, there was a possibility of accidental losses and collateral damage during the targeting process of Houthi militia troops in Monabbih District, Saadah Governorate, Yemen.

Al-Maliki repeated the commitment of the coalition’s joint leadership to apply the highest targeting standards, as well as the application of principles and customary rules of international humanitarian law in military operations, and to take all measures regarding accidental incidents to achieve the highest levels of responsibility and transparency.