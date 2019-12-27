You are here

  • Home
  • Where We Are Going Today: Saudi jewelry line Azha Workshop accessories

Where We Are Going Today: Saudi jewelry line Azha Workshop accessories

Photo/Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/ma4bu

Updated 12 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

Where We Are Going Today: Saudi jewelry line Azha Workshop accessories

  • The brand has other designed pieces as well, such as string bracelets and rings
Updated 12 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

Azha Workshop’s jewelry line is a wonderful mix of spiritual and cultural identity. The brainchild of Rawan Bakhsh and Sara bin Laden, the duo design their bracelets, necklaces and rings in simple designs that are close to their heart.
One of Azha Workshop’s signature pieces is the “Tahseen” bangle set. The three-piece cuffs come in gold, rose gold and silver, and are shaped in soundwave readings of the “Three Quls,” the last three chapters of the Holy Qur’an that are said to ward off evil.
“Safar the Origami Camel” is a small, delicate, 18-karat gold/silver plated pendant that can be worn as a necklace or bracelet. Inspired by the cultural significance of the camel in the Arab world and Asia, the piece is an ode to the young explorer and wanderer.
The brand has other designed pieces as well, such as string bracelets and rings. A beautifully designed his-and-hers ring set is designed in soundwave from the Qur’anic verse “Good people attract good people,” a very humble and simple way of expressing love and appreciation.

Topics: Where We Are Going Today

Related

Lifestyle
Where We Are Going Today: Qormuz Jewelry
Saudi Arabia
Where We Are going Today: Saudi Arabia’s Greens.sa offers healthy option on the go

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj ministry signs agreements with Somalia, Syria

Updated 45 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj ministry signs agreements with Somalia, Syria

Updated 45 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

MAKKAH: Hajj and Umrah Minister Mohammed Saleh bin Taher Benten received at his office in Makkah the Somali Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs Nur Mohamed Hassan to discuss early preparations for this year’s Hajj season.

Later on, Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat received at his office in Makkah Secretary-General of the Syrian National Coalition and Head of the Syrian Pilgrims’ Affairs Abdul Basit Abdul Latif.

Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat receives the Syrian delegation. (SPA)

Both meetings looked into a number of topics related to Somali and Syrian pilgrims’ affairs, before an official meeting was held to discuss arrangements and preparations to serve pilgrims in the 2020 season.

An agreement to arrange affairs for the 2020 Hajj season was signed with both countries, aiming to organize the arrival of pilgrims from Somalia and Syria and provide all their needs through the many service authorities.

Both the Somali and Syrian delegations expressed their gratitude to the Saudi government for the services and facilitations it offers to pilgrims.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hajj 2020

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj ministry signs agreements with Somalia, Syria
Riyadh governor receives Russian ambassador to Saudi Arabia
Adwa Al-Arifi, Saudi sports executive
Egypt to reopen historic Jewish synagogue in January
Cash-strapped Lebanon to probe ‘suspicious’ capital flight

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.