Where We Are Going Today: Saudi jewelry line Azha Workshop accessories

Azha Workshop’s jewelry line is a wonderful mix of spiritual and cultural identity. The brainchild of Rawan Bakhsh and Sara bin Laden, the duo design their bracelets, necklaces and rings in simple designs that are close to their heart.
One of Azha Workshop’s signature pieces is the “Tahseen” bangle set. The three-piece cuffs come in gold, rose gold and silver, and are shaped in soundwave readings of the “Three Quls,” the last three chapters of the Holy Qur’an that are said to ward off evil.
“Safar the Origami Camel” is a small, delicate, 18-karat gold/silver plated pendant that can be worn as a necklace or bracelet. Inspired by the cultural significance of the camel in the Arab world and Asia, the piece is an ode to the young explorer and wanderer.
The brand has other designed pieces as well, such as string bracelets and rings. A beautifully designed his-and-hers ring set is designed in soundwave from the Qur’anic verse “Good people attract good people,” a very humble and simple way of expressing love and appreciation.
