Sixth prototype of China’s C919 jet completes first test flight

COMAC officials said they are aiming to obtain Chinese certification for the C919 in 2021, but the date was subject to regulatory approval as the aircraft’s safety remains a top priority. (File/AFP)
  • There are currently five test planes conducting flight tests around China
  • The company already started production of aircraft parts to be used in the first batch of deliveries
BEIJING: The sixth prototype of China’s home-built C919 narrowbody passenger plane completed its first test flight on Friday, marking a milestone in the program’s testing schedule as China races to compete with Airbus SE and Boeing Co.
The sixth prototype is the last test plane its manufacturer, the Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China Ltd. (COMAC), has planned for the program and was scheduled to fly before the year-end. Currently, there are five test planes that are conducting test flights elsewhere in the country.
The maiden flight on Friday from Shanghai lasted two hours and five minutes, COMAC said in a press release, adding that the jet will be conducting more test flights with a focus on cabin, lighting and external noises.
COMAC has already started production of aircraft parts which will be used for the first batch of aircraft deliveries, it said.
The state manufacturer is aiming to obtain Chinese certification for the C919 in 2021, but the date was subject to regulatory approval and the aircraft’s safety remains a top priority, according to COMAC officials.
He Dongfeng, the Communist Party boss of COMAC, wrote in a state-owned newspaper in December that aircraft safety is key to the survival of COMAC.
Designed to compete directly with the Airbus 320 and the Boeing 737 families in the market for jets with around 150 seats, the C919 is the speartip of China’s efforts to break a powerful decades-old Western duopoly.
The Boeing 737 MAX remains globally grounded following two fatal crashes that killed a total of 346 people.

Passenger plane with 100 on board crashes in Kazakhstan

  • The plane was heading for the capital, Nur-Sultan, and “lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence”
  • Death toll is currently at nine
MOSCOW: A Kazakhstan plane with 98 people aboard has crashed shortly after takeoff early Friday, killing at least 15 people, officials in Almaty said. At least 66 others survived with injuries, 50 of them hospitalized.
The Bek Air aircraft hit a concrete fence and a two-story building after takeoff from Almaty International Airport. It lost attitude at 7:22 a.m. (0122 GMT), the airport said.
In a statement on its Facebook page, the airport said there was no fire and a rescue operation got underway immediately following the crash.
Around 1,000 people were working at the snow-covered site of the crash. The weather in Almaty was clear, with mild sub-zero temperature that is common at this time of the year.
Footage showed the front of the broken-up fuselage rammed a house and the rear of the plane lying in the field next to the airport.
The plane was flying to Nur-Sultan, the country’s capital formerly known as Astana.
The aircraft was identified as a Fokker-100, a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner. The company manufacturing the aircraft went bankrupt in 1996 and the production of the Fokker-100 stopped the following year.
All Bek Air and Fokker-100 flights in Kazakhstan have been suspended pending the investigation of the crash, the country’s authorities said.

